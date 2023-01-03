The First Week of 2023 Will Be Filled With Positive Energy For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Scroll To See More Images

important to consider everything from your personal progress to your evolution in these last couple of years. A new chapter awaits us, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 2 to January 8. In the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to think back to the beginning of 2022 when Venus was retrograde in Capricorn, and in a conjunction with transformative Pluto. Not only is Mercury currently retrograde, but the recent Venus-Pluto conjunction has been jolting us with hair-raising revelations, specifically when it comes to our relationship with love and pleasure in the new year.

Venus is impossible to resist and the goddess of love will be a key player this week. After concluding its journey through ambitious Capricorn, Venus will slip into freedom-loving Aquarius on January 2. To say this Venus transit is unconventional would be an understatement, because its eccentric and socially conscious approach is always evident. Venus in Aquarius has “friends with benefits” written all over it (and in the end, it often becomes platonic). Light-hearted and intellectually curious, Venusian themes (i.e. aesthetics, finances, pleasure, romance, relationships, etc.) are now being influenced by the ultra-logical approach of Aquarius. Emotional attachment isn’t this fixed air sign’s forte, but it does lead to innovation, progression and camaraderie. This transit is all about connecting with like-minded individuals who share similar hopes, wishes and dreams, so feel free to connect with friends and acquaintances (both online and in person). By January 4, Venus will dance with Jupiter in warrior-like Aries, which will inspire and motivate you to take the lead. Whether it be in terms of a social collaboration or with regards to your virtual identity, you will have the courage, confidence and connections to make your dreams become a reality.

The sun in Capricorn will form a sweet trine to rebellious Uranus the following day, bringing forth an unexpected opportunity in the process. Keep in mind, the sun will eventually meet with Mercury retrograde just before it connects with innovative Uranus on January 8. And on January 6, the full moon in Cancer will reach its peak in its home zodiac sign, highlighting everything from our sense of security to the foundation of our inner reality. For reference, think back to the new moon in Cancer that took place on June 28, 2022.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re vibing high this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Gemini

Mercury may be retrograde, but that still wouldn’t stop you from making the most of the week ahead. First and foremost, with coquettish Venus making its dazzling debut in your sister air-sign, Aquarius—via your ninth house of expansion, travel and higher learning—you’re not only going to feel a breath of fresh air, (especially throughout Mars retrograde) but also supported and inspired.

If you’re collaborating with coworkers on an exciting venture, or simply making it a point to explore your options when it comes to your career, you’ll want to make sure to harness the magic of this week’s Venus-Jupiter sextile on January 4. In addition to thriving in the community, you’re also more likely to relay your messages in a swift and intellectual manner. Expect a full-circle moment when in regards to your finances and sense of security during the full moon in Cancer on January 6.

Libra

After a traditionally minded and oh-so-serious journey through Capricorn, your celestial goddess ruler, Venus, is officially stepping out for some fresh air! Are you ready for your close-up? Lady Venus will be entering socially conscious Aquarius—which also happens to be your sister air sign—on January 2. Dazzling through your flirty fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self-expression, you’re prioritizing your joy and individual freedom at this time, whether it be in terms of finances and/or personal aesthetics.

Catching feelings? While this may not necessarily be the most committed Venus transit, the planet of love’s sextile to lucky Jupiter in your relationship sector is getting the ball rolling. Jupiter in Aries wants you to take the lead, so don’t be afraid to do things your way, especially if you’re feeling the call. Also, when considering this week’s full moon in Cancer on January 6, chances are this revolves around a professional partnership.

Aquarius

It’s not even your birthday, but you’re already in the mood to celebrate. Perhaps it’s a combination of things, starting with charming Venus’ ingress into your sign on January 2. Magnetic much? It’s not everyday the goddess of love, beauty and charm adorns your aura with sugar, spice and everything nice, so don’t let this delicious transit go to waste. Whether it be in terms of basking in your sensual pleasures and beauty rituals, or perhaps investing more time and energy into your social media game, the cosmic coquette is on your side.

In the spirit of Mercury retrograde—let alone the moon’s conjunction with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 3—some of you may reconnect with an ex-fling… or even better, give them your two cents. Either way, you will likely be feeling vindicated and validated for a past situation. The following day, Venus will dance with Jupiter in your communication sector, fueling your creative musings and fiery passions, which is always a plus for collaborations and social media traction. New opportunities could also come out of the woodwork, which could also align with this week’s full moon in Cancer, via your sixth house of day-to-day routines.

