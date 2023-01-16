These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

Scroll To See More Images

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum?

After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus!

It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional due diligence, or perhaps important paperwork that’s been pending, Mercury retrograde in Capricorn (along with Mars retrograde, of course) is to blame for slowing things down these past three weeks. However, you’re in for a treat, as the mischievous messenger planet will officially station direct on January 18. Keep in mind, its forward movement will not only bring our day-to-day lives back to speed, but also help make sense of the delays experienced during Mars retrograde. For instance, if there has been an ongoing thought and/or exchange that’s been keeping you stagnant, this is where you become clear on what and who are worthy of your time. The same goes for professional responsibilities that you’ve recently taken on—are you fully committed to putting in the necessary effort?

January 18 could be incredibly cathartic, especially when considering the sun’s close proximity to transformative Pluto, as we are gaining awareness that could potentially change everything. Speaking of the sun, it will be making its debut via the innovative sign of Aquarius on January 20, followed by a new moon in the same sign the following day. The energy will go from grounding and sophisticated to rebellious, and progressive. Conventionality goes out the window this season, and with Uranus stationing direct On January 22, the change you’ve been longing for is closer than you think!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re getting the ball rolling this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

Although it takes a minute for Mars to really get its engines going, your planetary ruler is moving forward! Also, after concluding its journey through Gemini and your third house of immediate surroundings on January 12, Mercury will station direct in Capricorn on January 18, bringing energies via your 10th house of authority, career and public persona back to speed.

The sun will also enter Aquarius on January 20, which means everything from your future aspirations to your community affairs will thrive, especially since it’s followed by a new moon in this area of your chart on January 21. You’re stepping into a new dimension of growth, one that will bring you into alignment with your soul family and mission.

Capricorn

If things have felt slower than usual… or perhaps, have lacked clarity, you have something to look forward to this week, Capricorn. See, after what may have seemed like a never-ending retrograde through your sign—not to mention the influence this retrograde had on your day-to-day affairs and health regimen—is *finally* coming to an end on January 18.

As if getting your voice back and thoughts in order (Mercury direct) wasn’t enough reason to feel empowered, the sun will be joining forces with Pluto in your sign that same day. Transformative and possibly rewarding, this could feel like a brand-new beginning, which goes hand in hand with the sun’s ingress into Aquarius on January 20. You’re feeling confident in your skin, and this is just the beginning.

Aquarius

Getting through the first half of the week is key, so keep your eyes on the prize. Although, if you’re feeling intuitively guided to surrender what no longer serves you on January 18—when Mercury stations direct, and the sun joins transformative Pluto in Capricorn—this is definitely a sign from the universe to do so. Otherwise, cheers to another brilliant and prosperous journey around the sun, Aquarius!

Your birthday season starts on January 20, upon the sun’s debut in your sign. As you may know, solar returns can be equally as energizing as they are invigorating for your mind, body and soul, so be sure to celebrate however you see fit! There will also be a new moon in your sign the next day, followed by your modern ruler, Uranus, stationing direct on January 22, so cheers to new beginnings!

