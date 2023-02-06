These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because They’re About to Receive Great News

Scroll To See More Images

After the hell-raising full moon in Leo, tensions will continue to dissipate as this week progresses. Although there’s certainly more to come, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of February 6 to February 12. In the meantime, be sure to tap into your ingenious talents, gifts and abilities, because this is precisely what the season of the water bearer is all about. Socializing, networking and experimentation are also more than welcome!

The week begins with the moon entering the meticulous sign of Virgo, which is where we are encouraged to become more conscious of our health habits, daily rituals and well being. So, whether you decide to tidy up your living space or head to pilates for a workout, this lunation will help you get your ducks in a row. Mercury—Virgo’s ruling planet—will harmonize with Neptune that same day, heightening your intuition and general receptivity. Make sure to listen to your body’s needs. This is especially true for those of you who have been unintentionally burning out in the workplace, or perhaps lacking the inspiration to cultivate better habits.

Fast forward to February 8—Venus in Pisces meets with innovative Uranus, which could pave the way for something pleasantly surprising. Venus governs everything from your financial security to your love language, so combining this harmony-seeking energy with unconventional Uranus could make the vibes all the more interesting. Prepare for unexpected thrills and romantic curveballs. Speaking of which, Mercury the messenger will be joining the sun in Aquarius on February 11, which will only sharpen your intellectual focus and make conversations more stimulating.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re at the top of your game this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Taurus

What are you looking forward to accomplishing and exploring in the future? Dream a little, as Mercury will join whimsical Neptune in a sweet sextile on February 6, activating your ninth house of self-discovery and 11th house of future visions. You may be seeing a path to success with regard to a passion project or a love interest, especially with your ruling planet transiting Pisces, the zodiac sign of its exaltation.

Luna will also touch down on your fifth house of love, pleasure and self-expression, where it will meet with sweet Venus on February 7. Got your eye on a potential prospect? Admiring someone’s work from afar? The following day, the planet of love and artistry will dance with electric Uranus in your sign, evoking a desire to connect with a romantic interest over the internet or perhaps launch an online shop for passive income.

Virgo

This week is equally auspicious as it is serendipitous for you, Virgo. To start, the moon enters Virgo on February 6, where it will nourish, replenish and bring you inward. It will also meet with dreamy Neptune in soft-hearted and fantasy-loving sextile, via your seventh house of significant others and contractual agreements, deepening your openness to others. Whether it be a telepathic connection you share with a friend, lover or partner you can lean on for support, you’re incredibly in tune.

On February 8, while enchanting your seventh house of other people, lady love will meet with freedom-loving Uranus, evoking everything from your unconventional delights to your desire for novelty, and expansion. Also, when considering Mercury’s smoldering conjunction with Pluto on February 10, this could revolve around a romantic interest for many of you, if not a revelatory conversation revolving around your heart’s desires.

Capricorn

Your innate perseverance is paying off this week, so don’t overlook your progress. Lending someone in your immediate environment a hand? On February 6, while transiting through your sign, Mercury will meet with Neptune in an intuitive and empathic sextile. Be it a conversation or a divine encounter, someone in your inner circle (if not a sibling or neighbor) could support you with compassion and kindness.



If you’re romantically interested in someone, be sure to harness the psychedelic Venus-Uranus sextile happening on February 8, even if it’s via the world wide web. Crushing on someone you know over social media? This spontaneous synergy will shake up your communication sector, and passionate fifth house of love and self-expression. Others of you may opt for experimenting with your creative abilities, which is just as interesting. Mercury’s conjunction with Pluto in your sign on February 10 means business and your words are as potent as ever.

