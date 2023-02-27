These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week—Here’s Why They’re Ready to Party

Scroll To See More Images

Three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of February 27 to March 5, but there is still so much more to come as the month isn’t over yet. Speaking of closing things out, the sun continues to transit through the dreamy realm of Pisces, which is where we tend to be more active in the spirit realm, as opposed to tending to the mundane affairs of our physical reality.

With a number of planets—namely, Saturn in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn—transiting the final degrees of their current zodiac signs, it’s clear we’re on the final stretch of a very intense karmic cycle. This means we’re *finally* ready to close things out. What are you manifesting for this new chapter of your life?

In addition to themes of faith, completion and spirituality, Pisces season encourages the collective to pencil in more “downtime,” so we can rest and ultimately surrender all of our doubts and fears to the divine. It is, after all, healthy and necessary to detach from the stress of your day-to-day routine every once in a while, because it creates room for you to connect with your higher self. That being said, pay attention to your body, and take a break when needed. On another note, this is an opportunity to really reflect on everything from your growth to the energies that have officially reached an expiration date. Having more compassion and forgiveness for yourself is also encouraged.

On a more celebratory note, romantic Venus will be joining forces with lucky Jupiter in Aries from March 1 to 2, bringing expansion and prosperity to themes surrounding your individuality, desire for freedom and personal aesthetic. This could feel like an exhilarating breakthrough, if not an opportunity of a lifetime. And if anything, this aspect is a very good excuse to party!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you might be in the mood to raise the roof week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

You’ve got a lot to look forward to this week, but only if you’re willing to follow your heart, Aries. For instance, you could already start to brainstorm at the start of the week, as the moon glimmers through Gemini, and your curious third house of communication and immediate surroundings. Luna will also reach its first quarter phase on Feb. 27, while joining forces with Mars in your sign.



Ideas, ideas and more ideas—the real question is, what will you do with all of these brilliant ideas? Truth is, the universe can do no wrong, and a vivacious Venus-Jupiter conjunction in your sign—between Mar. 1 and 2—is here to prove it. Make a wish, and remain true to your passions and heart’s desires.

Gemini

If your mind is racing with thoughts at the start of the week, do what you do best and write it all down, Gemini. The good news is, you will not only inspire your peers with your brilliant ideas and words of wisdom, but also have the moon conjunct Mars in your sign, making you all the more courageous and bold with your delivery.



It gets better, especially those of you in the process of applying for a new position at work, or are perhaps in the process of building a social media following. Venus will be joining Jupiter in a sparkly conjunction in Aries—on March 1 and 2—which means both “Benefic” planets will be working in your favor, as they bring expansion and exhilarating breakthroughs to your community sector.

Leo

If you’re not taking to the internet to share your hopes and dreams at the start of the week, then you may simply opt for gathering with your best pals. You’re in the mood to experiment, and you’re finding the courage to rise above the nuances of your social surroundings, which is incredibly healthy for your ego.

Epiphanies and realizations around your inhibitions—perhaps those that held you back from being your most authentic self once upon a time—are washing away with the tides of time, because you’re leaving an old cycle behind. Venus conjunct Jupiter in Aries (on March 1 and 2) propels you forward into the unknown, with hope, passion and bold enthusiasm. Your faith is a magnificent thing.

