These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Thanks to the New Moon in Pisces

Winter is slowly but surely coming to an end, which is one reason why three lucky zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscope from February 20 to February 26. What are you co-creating with the universe? With the sun officially glimmering through all-encompassing Pisces, we are not only prone to wearing our rose-colored glasses, but also learning to trust in something much greater than we can imagine.

A new moon kickstarts the week, renewing itself at the first degree of all-encompassing Pisces. Taking place while in close proximity to taskmaster Saturn, this new moon is equally as auspicious as it is pivotal to the rest of your year. After all, Saturn—aka Father Time—will be activating this same degree three more times in 2023, which is why it’s important to use your discernment when setting intentions. Think about it—if Pisces is symbolic of our dreams, subconscious, belief systems and relationship with the divine, and Saturn has everything to do with structures, traditions and long-lasting foundations, the universe is basically giving you all of the ingredients needed to create the life you’ve always dreamt of having.

That same day, sensual and romantic Venus will debut in Aries, shifting her energy from empathic and loving to enthusiastic and fiercely independent. Venus may not necessarily enjoy transiting through the sign directly opposite of her ruling sign—Libra—but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to harness the magic of this transit. Being bold in your love life and creative endeavors is a good start!

In February 22, Mercury—the messenger—will harmonize with Mars in Gemini, bringing intellectual clarity that helps you put important plans in motion. Conversations, brainstorming, and problem solving, whether in-person or via the internet. As if this weren’t enough to drive you forward, the moon will enter Mars-ruled Aries that same day, and eventually meet with Mercury on February 23. This is a wonderful time to send an important message, so use this time to get clear about your goals and careful with the method you choose to relay it with.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re reaching for the stars this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

Va va voom! Are you ready for your close-up, Aries? In addition to having lucky Jupiter transiting through your sign, fellow benefic and planet of love, beauty and charm, will be entering your sign on February 20. Whether personally or professionally, you’re being graced by the goddess of love, which means you will be serving us with all of the come-hither vibes. In addition to increasing the chances of you experiencing a passion-filled romance, Venus is also here to help you revamp your aesthetic, and set all of the bold trends that inspire you.

Having said that, if you’re wondering whether to share some of your curated content via social media, Mercury will harmonize with your celestial ruler, Mars, on February 22. This is an excellent time to share your message, content and/or intellectual theories with the masses.

Gemini

Dream a *big* dream, Gemini. Where do you see yourself in the next couple of years? What are you in the process of manifesting? With the moon renewing itself in Pisces, and your 10th house of authority, notoriety and reputation in the world on February 20, you are being encouraged to reach for the stars at this time. Also, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, as you are fully supported by the cosmos.

In the end, all that is required of you is commitment, but only so you can achieve your own self-mastery. That same day, Venus will sashay into Aries, and your socially conscious 11th house of associations, community affairs and individual freedom. This will not only compliment your self-confidence, but also increase the likelihood of a collaborative breakthrough in the workplace, if not an online business that pays the big bucks. Take the lead!

Sagittarius

You’re transcending out-dated belief systems when in regards to your home, family and sense of stability, which is all thanks to the new moon in Pisces on February 20. That same day, Venus will enter your sister fire-sign, Aries, bringing the fire to your romantic fifth house of love, passion and self-expression.

Whether creatively or romantically, one thing’s for sure: you’re as audacious as ever under this Venusian transit. Don’t let it go to waste. On February 22, Mercury will meet with Mars in your relationship sector, which is both productive and successful in the area of communications. In other words, ask for that promotion, and don’t flake out on that business meeting. Something’s brewing.

