These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because Everyone’s Falling in Love With Them

Scroll To See More Images

In addition to a brand-new astrological season approaching—which also happens to be the sun’s last and final stop in the zodiac wheel—three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of February 13 to February 19.

The best part? After enduring some of the roadblocks that came with Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow in Capricorn, not to mention its conjunction to smoldering Pluto last week, the messenger planet *finally* entered its intellectual sign of exaltation, Aquarius, where it will remain until March 2. Here, savvy Mercury brings emphasis to a wide range of possibilities, shifting our perspective from pragmatic and traditional minded Capricorn to something more unconventional and intellectually curious.

On another note, Venus—goddess of love—will join forces with dreamy Neptune on February 15. Whether creatively or romantically, this mystical synergy can be both healing and liberating, as it is encouraging you to place your trust in a higher power, and allow for the chips to fall where they may.

On February 17, Mercury in Aquarius will harmonize with Jupiter in Aries, presenting you with exhilarating insight while inspiring you to leap forward into the unknown. Trusting yourself, and your sparkling intellect comes with great rewards. The sun will also be making its debut in enchanting Pisces the following day, shifting the collective energy from logical and socially inclined to spiritual and otherworldly. Although, despite the sleepy, dreamy and ethereal-like essence of this mutable water sign, romantic Venus will dance with shadowy Pluto the following day, adding a layer of smoldering intensity to everything from our relationships to our creative pursuits.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why your being validated, and reinvigorated this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Cancer

Take a deep breath, and soak it all in. In addition to counting your blessings this week, you are being nourished and spiritually replenished with hope, faith and wonder. On February 15, while swimming through your exotic ninth house of expansion, travel, higher learning and unknown territory, the goddess Venus will dance with whimsical Neptune, dissolving all of the boundaries that exist between you, and your higher self.

You’re inspired and remarkably in tune with what the future holds, and you’re manifesting a dream come true. Ironically enough, if you’ve been cultivating a professional venture, Mercury’s sextile to lucky Jupiter on February 17 will supercharge you with energy, enthusiasm and a breakthrough of sorts, so don’t overlook what is being presented to you. After all, you’ll be back in your element before you know it, as the sun will join Venus and Neptune in Pisces the following day.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For February 2023

Scorpio

If you’re not cashing in at the top of the week, then you’re feeling yourself either way. This is especially true with the moon transiting through Sagittarius—your second house of comfort, money and value systems—while its ruler, Jupiter, brings luck and expansion to your sixth house of health, work routines and day-to-day affairs.

Dream a little dream on February 15, when Venus meets with enchanting Neptune in a serendipitous conjunction. Whether it be a love interest or an artistic endeavor, your imagination is as vivid as Aladdin’s magic carpet ride. Let the rush of universal love be your muse, especially on February 19 when Venus dances with your modern ruler, Pluto.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For February 2023

Pisces

As you surrender all of your fears and doubts to a higher power, you welcome in your solar season this week. Before we get ahead of ourselves, however, you will benefit from harnessing the divine synergy of Venus conjunct Neptune in your sign on February 15. Be it artistically or romantically, your aura is both alluring and otherworldly. Your intuition and empathy is also heightened, so don’t hesitate to bask in your mystical pursuits, especially those that revolve around meditation and moments of reflection.

Just in time for the sun’s debut in your sign on February 18, Venus will meet with alchemical Pluto (your 11th house of associations, community affairs and future visions) the following day. Tuning into the compassion in your heart makes a difference, and the same goes for those of you who have gone out of your way to pay it forward. Karma never felt so good.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For February 2023