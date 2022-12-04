These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Scroll To See More Images

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.

Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of you are finally beginning to see this truth firsthand. The moon in Taurus will form a conjunction with electric Uranus on December 5, supercharging your intuitive mind while heightening your psychic awareness. Keep in mind, Taurus is ruled by lovable and romantic Venus, which will be concluding its journey through overzealous Sagittarius, adding a layer of hope and optimism to the mix. Others of you might even receive unexpected news surrounding a financial investment. The possibilities are endless. This newly found perspective and/or insight will likely surface during this week’s full moon in Gemini on December 7, while the moon’s ruler, Mercury, transits through the first degrees of pragmatic Capricorn. This mentally stimulating lunation means business.

Your growth is undeniable, and your progress is worth celebrating. After forming a final square with larger-than-life Jupiter on December 9, Venus will follow in Mercury’s footsteps join the Capricorn party. The universe is urging you to recognize the value behind your commitments, specifically those that are no longer aligned with the individual you’re becoming. Every step forward, and every hardship you endured brought you to this very moment.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re feeling “seen” this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

There is such a thing as a “positive” reality check, and the moon’s conjunction with Uranus on December 5 may be just that. This is especially true when considering Venus’ journey through Sagittarius, and your ninth house of expansion. Where have you been limiting yourself, and undermining your sense of self-worth?

An important and/or pending conversation could resurface during the full moon in Gemini on December 7. And while in conjunction with your celestial ruler, Mars retrograde, you are not only more confident, but also more likely to gain clarity on something that needs to be reconsidered. You will also have the strength and sense of direction to commit towards a new action plan.

Virgo

A new pathway is opening for you this week. The moon will conjunct change-maker Uranus on December 5, charging up your ninth house of adventure and self-discovery. Your celestial ruler, Mercury, will be entering Capricorn and your fifth house of passion, pleasure and self-expression the following day, suggesting the possibility of you embarking on a brand-new adventure.

A journey to self-love, your belief systems around joy and fulfillment are shifting, and this makes you all the more assertive with your individuality. This week’s full moon will touch down on your 10th house of boss moves, bringing a significant journey and accomplishment to the forefront. Venus will join Mercury shortly after, increasing the likelihood of you being attracted to and/or courted by a mature romantic interest.

Capricorn

Don’t judge a book by its cover. While glimmering through your romantic fifth house of love, passion and self-expression, the moon will join forces with electric Uranus. Spontaneous and perhaps even unusual, an unexpected encounter with someone could make your heart skip a beat.

Mercury and Venus will ingress into your sign between December 6 and 9, essentially handing you the celestial mic. As for matters of love and romance, Venus’ debut in your sign will benefit you in more ways than one. You’re not only as charming as ever, but also attractive in your sophistication. A new strategy makes you confident, and you’re taking the lead.

