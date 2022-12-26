These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising

Scroll To See More Images

There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead!

The moon will join forces with taskmaster Saturn on December 26, helping you overcome your emotions and see things more clearly and pragmatically. Feel your feelings, but let it hold you back from your work! The moon will slip into fantasy-loving Pisces the following day, followed by a sweet sextile between Venus and Neptune on December 28. Venus prioritizes the value of tradition and long term pursuits while Neptune makes our dreams and fantasies more vivid, which means this delicious transit will not only inspire you endlessly. Nothing’s impossible when you can dream it, but hard-work and and dedication is necessary to make those dreams reality.

Mercury—the messenger planet—will be stationing retrograde in Capricorn on December 29, and though we’re typically programmed to think the absolute worst of this astrological phenomenon, retrograde transits can be quite illuminating and extremely helpful. With the planet of communication retracing its steps through goal-driven Capricorn, we’re being presented with an opportunity to review, reassess and reconsider our previous plans.

Happy new year! Venus will form a smoldering conjunction with Pluto on January 1, which means romantic dalliances that initially appear innocent and can intensify faster than you can possibly imagine. Passions are running high and connections will charged with magnetic energy.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re starting 2023 off on the right foot:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Cancer

You’re strengthening your bonds, and becoming more enlightened about the value of your friendships and romantic partnerships. This is especially true on December 26, when the moon joins forces with Saturn in your eighth house of intimate unions, and joint ventures. You’re gaining insight on a collaboration, while others of you solidify a significant union. Thinking about getting away with your sweetheart for the NYE festivities?

A dreamy Venus-Neptune sextile will light up your relationship sector, and exotic ninth house of adventures, making it the perfect opportunity for a romantic rendezvous with your special someone. Others of you may opt for taking a more professional route, and brainstorming on a creative venture for 2023. Although, we also can’t undermine Venus’ conjunction with Pluto in your relationship sector on January 1, as a flirty interaction can go from zero to smoldering in a heartbeat. Steer away from shady fatal attractions, and use this energy for honest and raw communication instead.

Scorpio

Winter cleaning, anyone? If you’re not “adulting” and handling important logistics in the homefront, this week’s moon conjunct Saturn energy will feel like a serious nudge from the universe, perhaps urging you to consider the stability and foundation of your personal life. Pay attention to the cosmic cues. On a brighter note, however, the moon will ingress into dreamy Pisces on December 27, igniting your romantic fifth house of love, passion projects and self-expression. Feeling creative? Tap into your inner muse, especially once Venus sextile’s Neptune the following day, as it will dance between your third house of words, and fifth house of poetry.

Not gonna lie, though. Others of you could hear from a romantic interest, who very serendipitously slides into your direct messages. Is it too soon to mention that Mercury will be stationing retrograde on the same day? The messenger planet will be retracing its steps and via your third house of immediate exchanges, so you do the math. Although, if you have been struggling from writer’s block, or perhaps uninspired with your creative venture, this could help bring you back to basics. Just in time for the new year, Venus will join forces with powerhouse Pluto in your communication sector, which can be equally as penetrating as it is alchemical.

Pisces

Leave the past where it belongs, Pisces. If something comes up for review on December 26, when the moon meets with Saturn, don’t sweep it under the rug. And if you’re feeling inspired, grab a journal and sit with this energy. What may have initially felt burdensome could suddenly begin to dissipate, but only if you’re willing to be honest and hold yourself accountable. This is where your power lies this week, and the moon’s shit into your sign will not only heighten your intuition, but also bring you back to your element. The best part? While dazzling your 11th house of associations, community affairs and individual freedom, Venus will meet with your celestial ruler, Neptune, and form a dreamy sextile that colors your already vivid imagination.

Reflect on the impression you wish to make on your community, and manifest your glimmering and iridescent persona to life. This new-found epiphany and/or intuitive download could empower and fuel your self-confidence, especially during the first-quarter moon in Aries on December 29. Mercury will also station retrograde that day, which gives you a second-chance at a longtime dream and/or professional aspiration, so don’t hesitate to go within and reflect on next steps. In fact, the moon’s sextile to Saturn will likely bring more clarity the following day, but there’s one last transit to pay attention to: Venus conjunct Pluto on January 1. This is your green light from the universe to speak up about the elephant in the room, if not get honest with yourself about your true north, and the part of yourself you wholeheartedly want to share with the masses. Your (soul) mission is calling.

