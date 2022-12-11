These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling Super Confident This Week—Here’s Why They’re on Cloud 9

Scroll To See More Images

The heavy burden of karma is being washed away from our lives, and despite the challenges and hardships we had to endure along the way, there was always an important lesson that made us all the more resilient. A recognition of personal expansion, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 12 to 18, because their strength is worth more than a thousand words.

Your individual journey is unique to you, and this is precisely what the sun’s journey through Sagittarius is currently emphasizing. How have these lessons influenced the person you’ve become? On December 12, the sun will meet with taskmaster Saturn in a productive sextile, bringing discipline and focus in order for you to commit to a solid plan of action. That being said, the more honest you are with yourself about your wisdom experiences and/or expertise, the more you will thrive in these future endeavors. Although, the real question is, do you trust yourself? Community affairs—whether in person or via social media—can also benefit from this grounding synergy.

Shortly after, while transiting through structured Capricorn, Mercury—planet of communication—will meet with rebellious Uranus— the planet of rebellion, unexpected change and higher learning—in an inspiring trine. Spontaneous messaging and/or surprising insight, a brilliant idea could come out of the woodwork, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. More importantly, don’t undermine your worth, and be the boss you’re meant to be.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re feeling “seen” this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

If you’ve been reluctant to the thought of venturing into the unknown, and collaborating with a new group of individuals who can offer you a fresh perspective, this week’s diligent Sun-Saturn sextile is giving you the green light. This could be a long-term goal you’ve always had in the back of your mind, or a community affair you’re genuinely curious about. If something stopped you before, there’s no stopping you now.

The moon will also be in Leo at the start of the week, which not only heightens your confidence levels, but also brings you closer to your heart space. This is also a muse for your creativity, and if you’re feeling the call to experiment on December 17,—when savvy Mercury trines Uranus—don’t hesitate to take the lead. Your brilliance will surprise others, and perhaps even yourself. You’ve worked hard for this moment.

Leo

Your creative abilities have more potential than you may realize, and it’s about time you started to experiment with your unique talents. After all, it’s not everyday the sun transits your fifth house of rulership, which also has everything to do with art, passion projects and self-expression. This could also be romantic, but when considering the influence of Saturn, there’s also no beating around the bush. Are you ready to make it official?

Either way, if you’ve been waiting for the right collaboration to come around, or wondering whether to commit to a significant other, a grounding sextile between the sun and Saturn could very well present you with a solid offer on December 12. Granted, this could also have something to do with your professional life, at least when considering an innovative Mercury-Uranus trine, as it will activate your sixth house of daily routines and 10th house of authority on Dec. 17.

Libra

On December 12—while transiting through your third house of communication, siblings and close friends—the sun will engage in a solidifying sextile with taskmaster Saturn. Whether it be in-person or via social media, you’re ready to expand, and create more room for blessings to enter your life. This could also have something to do with your immediate surroundings and/or close relatives, but all in all, you are ready to make a positive change.

Keep in mind, this brings emphasis to your personal identity, if not the person you’re ready to become in this area of life. That said, you may be making a conscious effort to spend more quality time with your close family and friends, while others of you take an artistic risk for the sake of expressing yourself. On another note, Mercury will harmonize with Uranus on December 17, and this could bring an unexpected message about a relative, and/or a familiar structure. Conversations lead to breakthroughs.

