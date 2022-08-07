These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Prepare For So Many Unexpected Blessings

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a powerful full moon happening in the next few days, which means emotional tensions will continue rising. It’s not over until it’s over, and though it may feel like you can’t catch a break, remember that you can do *anything* you sert your mind to. However, if you’ve been having a rough time, read on to see which zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 8 to 14. After all, to each their own, and this is especially true when it comes to astrology. Everyone reacts differently to the energetic effects of an astrological aspect, which is why it’s so important to read for your sun, moon and rising sign.

Speaking of tensions rising, the moon will enter structured Capricorn on August 8. Also referred to as the “Lion’s Gate” portal, August 8 is often celebrated for being auspicious, given the repeating number (8/8), which represents the bridging of the gap between the physical and spiritual realm. Make a wish! As the energy of Thursday’s full moon in Aquarius gets more and more intense, seductive Venus—planet of love—will make a direct opposition to Pluto retrograde, creating friction between what feels like home and is of value vs. the intensity of a smoldering experience. Happening on August 9, this intoxicating synergy is bound to add a layer of intensity and pressure to relationship dynamics, as well energies surrounding financial security.

Fast forward to the full moon in Aquarius on August 11, when Venus makes its dazzling debut in cinematic Leo, and the sun faces off with freedom-loving Uranus. Think back to the new moon in Aquarius that occurred on February 1, 2022 as this week’s full moon will bring up some of the same situations that were on your mind around six months ago. It may be time to finally get some closure, one way or another. You’ll be eager to take a load off when the moon slips into dreamy Pisces on August 12, so be sure to get some shut-eye. The cosmos knows you deserve it! Besides, things will more than likely start heating up again on August 14, when aggressive Mars aligns with transformative Pluto, and the moon enters Mars-ruled Aries. Dedicated, persistent and smoldering with passion, there’s no taming the primal urges stemming from this dynamic aspect. Godspeed!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re finding reasons to enjoy yourself despite all the chaos:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Aries

Sounds cliché to say you’re making lemonade when life hands you lemons, but this very much speaks to your attitude as of late. So, pat yourself on the back, because your mental stamina and resilience has helped you push through this chaotic astro-weather. Although, more importantly, those of you in the process of getting acquainted with new co-workers and workplace peers could easily snag the spotlight during this week’s full moon in Aquarius. Others of you, however, could be celebrating a full-circle moment, or finally witness a long-term goal coming to fruition. You’re recognizing the value of your social circles, and celebrating your sparkling self-worth in the process. You are as supported as ever, and that is a blessing in itself. Mars will also trine Pluto on August 14, so go on and show the word what you’re made of.

Leo

After wrapping things up, and perhaps turning the page on a significant chapter—when Venus makes a direct opposition to powerhouse Pluto on August 9—the full moon in Aquarius will touch down on your seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others on August 11. Whether it be personally and/or professionally speaking, one thing’s for sure: you’re setting yourself free from a connection and/or work partnership that’s been draining you, and keeping things energetically stagnant. The best part? Seductive Venus will also be making its dazzling debut in your sign, adorning your auric field with charm, beauty and grace. This is a whole lot of pizzazz, so harness your magic wisely if you want to see results.

Capricorn

You’re taking your power back, and finding the courage to take charge of a situation. Chin up, because a tricky opposition between Venus and powerhouse Pluto in Capricorn could trigger shadowy feelings such as jealousy, possessiveness and perhaps even some toxic nostalgia. Sounds silly but the key is to steer away from anything/anything depleting you of your energy. More importantly, the cosmos is presenting you with an opportunity to step up, and regain your strength. You already know what you’re capable of, but there’s so much more you’re exploring at this time. Also, this week’s full moon will likely shed light on energies surrounding your sense of security, money-making abilities and value system, but if you want reference on this full circle moment, think back to February 2022. Unlocking your infinite potential could feel similar to opening Pandora’s box this week, but there is magic in your ability to experiment.

