These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & Their Popularity Is Literally Skyrocketing

To say that the last couple of weeks were overwhelming would be an understatement. After all, the sun’s shift into meticulous Virgo and its challenging square with distracted Mars in Gemini didn’t make things feel any less chaotic. However, despite the mercurial mayhem—not to mention the mental clutter—these three zodiac signs will have the best week of August 29 to September 4: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

The catch? These zodiac signs need to keep an open mind and be honest with themselves. This is especially true when considering the moon’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra on August 29, as it will intensify the emotional dynamic of your one-on-one partnerships. However, it will also highlight the value of compromising and meeting each other half-way. When it comes to that relationship that keeps weighing on you, it’s time to focus on the facts and trust in the evidence you have, because the answers to your questions will arrive in due time.

On September. 1, motivated Mars in Gemini will connect with courageous Jupiter in Aries, fusing your passion to learn with your need to be authentic to yourself, especially in ways you once experimented with once upon a time. Brainstorming on your next venture? Ideas could be at the precipice of taking flight, but with Jupiter retrograding until November 23, themes surrounding your personal identity will more than likely be revisited. After all, you may have recently outgrown something important to you, and yet letting go of the past is not always that simple.

The next day, clever and mischievous Mercury will form a contradicting opposition with Jupiter, highlighting this gas giant’s eternally optimistic nature. This will a suggest that you find a much-needed middle ground, because Mercury in Libra is preoccupied with the thought of bringing harmony and justice to our exchanges while Jupiter in Aries wants you to asserts your beliefs without fear. This push and pull could play out in your partnerships so… as mentioned, try to keep an open mind when faced with a disagreement.

The moon will reach its first-quarter phase in Sagittarius on September 3, which has everything to do with action and momentum. Governed by Jupiter, this lunar phase will likely bring emphasis to everything from your desire for autonomy and your need to live by your own principles. However, la luna will be also be making an opposition to Mars in Gemini, creating friction between our personal philosophy vs. the logical facts being presented to us.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these air signs, here’s why you’re feeling so inspired under this week’s astro weather:

Gemini

Pay attention to what’s going on right now, as it will likely come up for review once Mercury stations retrograde next week. After all, Mercury is in the pre-retrograde shadow, so be sure to stay present and focused, especially when it comes to personal exchanges. Mercury is your ruling planet, which means this retrograde is bound to leave you feeling spent!

The good news? Once the moon enters flirtatious Libra at the start of the week, it will harmonize with Mars in Gemini, which will make you feel drawn to clever and lighthearted exchanges as you revel in aesthetically pleasing atmospheres. Whether creatively or romantically, your charms are magnetized! The same goes for your powers of persuasion, so be sure to harness your increased charisma wisely. You’re getting your groove back and an inspiring sextile between Mars and Jupiter will take place shortly after, which will definitely keep the party going. Your only challenge? Try to hold space for other people’s POVs without sarcastically probing and/or questioning their stance. You may very well learn something interesting once you give yourself a chance to actually listen.

Libra

Newsflash: it’s the last week that Venus—your celestial ruler—will spend its time pirouetting through glamorous and over-the-top Leo and lighting a fire in your 11th house of associations, community and individual freedom. The best part? With the moon entering Libra on August 29, the moon’s Venusian lure will be fueled by this celebratory Venus in Leo transit, highlighting everything from your exclusive VIP friend list to your sparkly social status.

The Libra moon will also connect with Mars—celestial ruler of your relationship sector—suggesting the possibility of flirtatious banter and mentally stimulating exchange. You may feel drawn to someone at a distance from you (or perhaps from a different cultural background). If you’re simply crushing, make sure you’re being clear about your intentions. Mars will harmonize with Jupiter shortly after, which could unleash your inner thrill-seeker. Consider the big picture and whether this union—be it romantically or professionally—is a wobbly mess or solid as a rock. Mercury will station retrograde in Libra next, so use your discernment and trust your intuition.

Aquarius

You’re looking on the bright side this week, Aquarius, and it’s helping you confidently move towards your biggest goals and your wildest dreams. The week kicks off on a charming and inviting note as the moon enters harmony-seeking Libra and your exotic ninth house of adventures, but there’s more! Whether it be the allure of a romantic affair or an exciting opportunity to connect with someone on a spiritual and intellectual level, the moons connection with Mars means you’re in good company (literally). Your perception of yourself and those around you is in flux, but that may not be a bad thing, as you’re not rushing to judgment.

As Mars forms a sextile with Jupiter on September 1, it will feel like a much-needed pick me up. But even still, Mercury’s opposition with Jupiter the following day will be a gentle reminder to put yourself in another person’s shoes. Reflect on where you’re more likely to indulge on ghosting in the middle of a conversation, withdrawing from the world and going rogue as opposed to meeting someone half-way. Remember—there is such a thing as toxic independence, Aqua!

