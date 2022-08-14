These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They Have So Many Things To Look Forward To

Scroll To See More Images

Take a moment to reflect on the journey and all the treasures you’ve gathered along the way. If things have been chaotic for you this summer, you’re certainly not alone. Every single one of us is in the process of stepping through a divine portal of infinite possibilities. Can you already feel where your inner compass is leading you? Read on to see which zodiac signs will have the best week of August 15 to 21. Even though good things are coming, there’s always room for growth!

Ready, set, go! If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, then I’m pretty sure you’re gonna like this week’s astro-weather. In fact, you won’t have to wait long to indulge in your daredevil ways, as the vivacious moon in Aries will join forces with lucky Jupiter on August 15. Not to mention, the sun blazing through childlike Leo, which means the cosmos are turning up the heat when it comes to your creativity, passion and your heart’s innermost desires. It’s also invigorating and motivating you with a delicious dose of enthusiasm. When was the last time you did something bold and exhilarating?

If you’re not feeling motivated to shake things up and you’re struggling to even get a good workout in, a sophisticated yet eccentric Mercury-Uranus trine on August 16 has your name on it. First and foremost, this is an opportunity to tap into your higher mind, but in addition to invoking your inner genius, Uranus (higher mind) is helping Mercury (lower mind) see beyond the practical process. A lyric from The Doors comes to mind when I think of this transit, so break on through to the other side.

It doesn’t end there; it gets better! Relationship-driven Venus—planet of abundance, beauty and pleasure—will form a sizzling trine to lucky Jupiter in Aries, amidst dazzling through Leo’s fixed fires. As you can probably imagine, it doesn’t get more theatrical and extroverted than this glittery combination. Although, you may wanna be mindful of your grand gestures of love, and overall spending habits. After all, Jupiter magnifies whatever it comes into contact with, and Venus prefers the royal treatment when glimmering through celebratory Leo. Although, if you want to steer away from the splurging, feel free to harness this energy with regards to your creative abundance, as opposed to via material luxuries. Last but certainly not least, Mars enters Gemini on August 20, shifting the energy from slow-and-steady to witty and multifaceted.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re riding off into the sunset (and loving every minute of it):

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Aries

Say what you feel, and shout it from the rooftops! You’re not only glowing with enthusiasm but also fueled by your fiery passions. This is a whole lot of adrenaline, so be sure to find a safe and productive outlet, otherwise you could very well overwhelm your friends, peers and/or lover(s) at this time.

On an even brighter note, Mercury will harmonize with rebellious Uranus on August 16 which, in turn, presents you with an opportunity to ground, materialize and enlighten the world around you, whether it be through words or an idea you could potentially capitalize on. Next, on August 18, Venus will link up with Jupiter in your sign, which means you’re not only flirtatious and as attractive as ever, but also fearlessly taking the lead with regards to romance, as well as your creative endeavors. Your planetary ruler, Mars, will also make its debut in Gemini August 20, making your words and sparkling mind equivalent to a sword, and weapon of choice.

Leo

Reach for the stars, because you are on your way! This is especially true when considering the moon’s journey through Aries, let alone its supercharged conjunction to lucky Jupiter on August 15. Bringing the heat to your exotic ninth house of adventure, expansion and higher learning, this dynamic synergy is equally as inspiring as it is overzealous, so be sure to think twice before taking that leap of faith. Otherwise, there’s no better time than now to follow your dreams. As it is, Mercury will meet with Uranus the following day, creating harmony between your lower and higher mind. This means that if you’re not planning a sporadic getaway abroad, then you’re probably strategizing on your next entrepreneurial venture. You’re grounded but also spontaneous, and it doesn’t get more validating than that.

Also, leave to lovely Venus and lucky Jupiter to get the party started on August 18, as you are being called to embody your sparkling self-confidence, and flamboyant aesthetic like the royal you are. Mars will also enter Gemini on August 20, bringing energy and passion to your 11th house of social circle and community affairs.

Sagittarius

If it makes your heart skip a beat, then it’s probably worthy of your time and energy, dear Sag. After all, the moon will be joining forces with your lucky planetary ruler, Jupiter, via your heart-centered fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self expression on August 15, and your shiny charisma will be hard to miss. This is heart-chakra and solar plexus energy, so rituals of self-love and affirmations are suggested at this time.

Speaking of the “L” word, harmony-seeking Venus will link up with your larger-than-life ruler, Jupiter, on August 18, all while dazzling your exotic ninth house of adventure, education, media and unknown territory. Crushing on someone who’s at a distance from you? If it’s not a ravishing foreigner who’s got your number, then an ex-classmate could make you feel extra smitten. The word extra is key, especially with coquettish Venus and expansive Jupiter in the mix. It gets better, as Mars will sizzle into Gemini on August 20, bringing energy, passion and momentum to your relationship sector. So, whether it be personally or professionally, it’s time to make your move.

