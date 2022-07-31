These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, As Long As They Go With The Flow

Scroll To See More Images

There’s never a dull moment in the sky (and the current astro-weather proves it). If you can already feel the energetic shifts, you are not alone. Despite the celestial highs and lows, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of August 1 to 7, and if you happen to be one of them, you have every reason to do a victory dance!

It’s been an exhilarating couple of days, thanks to the highly anticipated Uranus-North Node conjunction in Taurus that took place on July 31. Also known as the “Great Awakener,” Uranus is the planet of chaos, disruption and unexpected change, which means this lightning bolt of energy will be hard to miss. Taurus rules everything that is secure, stable and solid, but the cosmic impact of Uranus means everything is about to shift in a *major* way. As powerful Mars joins forces with rebellious Uranus on August 1, it will fuel the fire of these changes. Try to steer clear of stubborn quarrels and petty power plays, as things could definitely get carried away under these electric skies.

The following day, affectionate and flirtatious Venus will soothe some of the unnecessary tensions. Forming a sweet sextile with Mars and Uranus, the planet of love will bring you a boost of romance, finances and pleasure. Shortly after on August 4, logical and intellectual Mercury will return to its favorite zodiac sign—Virgo—where it can enhance your communication abilities as well as your mindfulness. Mercury is exalted in Virgo, which means it thrives in this mutable earth sign!

On August 5, the moon in Scorpio will reach its first-quarter phase, all the while opposing aggressive Mars and erratic Uranus. With so much clashing energy, the result is a saucy combination of willful, intriguing and dramatic dynamics… but in the end, it’s all about what you make of it! A gentle Venus-Neptune trine on August 7 will bring you deeper compassion, but Mars will also form a square with inhibiting Saturn, bringing up deep-seated frustrations. Honor your boundaries, and stand firm in your decision-making process. Significant breakthroughs are ahead, and if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you’re definitely in the driver’s seat!

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re finding reasons to dance (even when it feels like the world is falling apart):

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Cancer

You’re accustomed to being everyone’s favorite shoulder to cry on, but this week, you’re learning how to live life for yourself. Charming Venus is making your life a whole lot sweeter, and while you’re not oblivious to the chaos, you’ve got bigger fish to fry. So much celestial excitement is taking place in your 11th house of associations, community and social networks, which means your circle is expanding. Other people are not only inspiring you, but surprising you with a number of exciting opportunities that align with your colorful vision of the future. You’re also manifesting the abundance and security you crave in both your love life and your professional standing, so be sure to keep an open mind about the future. If things feel tense during the Scorpio moon on August 5, the key is to find an outlet to release pent-up and stagnant energy once and for all.

Virgo

You’re having back-to-back epiphanies about your next journey, Virgo. You might even be rethinking a certain philosophy you swore by. Something about your perception of others and the world around you is transforming (and it’s likely catching you off guard in the process). This might have to do with the aspirations, goals and social connections you’ve been choosing to nurture, which means you’re *finally* seeing the bigger picture. Although you’re not usually fond of unexpected change, there’s something undeniably liberating about these revelations. Some of you could also begin a life-long friendship and/or romance in the midst of this week’s astro forecast, but it all depends on your ability to trust the process. Granted, you’re typically accustomed to honing in on the strategy and intricate details of the process, but you may have to do things a little differently this time. Lean into it!

Scorpio

You’re in for all sorts of surprises this week, so keep your eyes peeled! With Mars—your planetary ruler—joining forces with Uranus and the North Node in your seventh house of partnerships, somethings gotta give. Start by releasing your firm grip on the past and surrendering to the currents of the universe. Going with the flow is your superpower this week, because the sooner you’re able to make peace with the changes ahead, the sooner you’ll be able to reach your destiny. After all, you’re experiencing a series of unexpected breakthroughs right now, affecting both your personal life and your career. It’s time to take charge in a more meaningful way, so step into your power, Scorpio! In terms of love and romance, some of you could be connecting with someone who’s not usually your “type”. Keep an open mind, because an exciting new person in your life may be shaking things up. Creative collaborations and entrepreneurial opportunities are also arising for you, so go get em’!

