These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because a Full Moon in Libra Is Bringing Them Justice

The only thing more energizing than a stellium of planets in overzealous Aries, is the emotional climax brought on by this week’s astrology. In addition to experiencing a series of charming epiphanies, justice will be served and these three zodiac signs will have the best week of April 3 to April 9. In the meantime, think back to where you were last fall—specifically when in regards to your relationships, contractual agreements and the harmony you crave in your life—for more reference on what to expect in the upcoming days.

First things first, on April 3, Mercury the messenger will conclude its high-vibe journey through Aries and enter sensually driven Taurus, where it will encourage us to move slow and steady so we can make more grounded decisions in the process. Mercury in Taurus wants you to breathe in-between sentences, which is something we likely failed to do during Mercury in Aries. (The messenger planet will also be going head-to-head with Pluto in Aquarius that same day, so you’re gonna wanna sit down for this, literally.) A dream could become reality this week, even if it’s the preliminary process of a great idea. Something’s manifesting, and Mercury’s sextile to Saturn will not only serve as an intuitive guide, but also present you with a solid offer that’s worth investing in.

The full moon in harmony-seeking Libra will paint the night sky on April 6, while Venus—the celestial ruler of this lunar event—dances with enchanting Neptune. This adds a layer of compassion and softness to the emotional atmosphere and with the help of Mars trine Saturn, there is an inner knowing and subliminal sense of support. If something’s lacking balance in your world, there is an opportunity to lean into a new reality and find the harmony you seek.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re leveling up in more ways than one this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Taurus

Indulge your curiosities, Taurus. The week begins with Mercury entering your sign, which is not only activating your throat chakra, but also grounding your thoughts which improves your overall manifestation process. This is especially true with your goddess ruler, Venus, also transiting through your sign, as you are more in touch with your desires, and senses.

Speaking of Venus, the moon will peak via the harmony-seeking sign of Libra—also governed by your ruling planet—bringing awareness and a newly found balance to your sixth house of daily rituals, due diligence, and health habits. Being more in touch with these areas of life will allow you to increase your productivity levels, and nurture your sense of equilibrium.

Sagittarius

Getting your ducks in a row this week will bring you closer to the success you crave, Sagittarius. For instance, despite being prone to spontaneity and adventure, you will benefit greatly from Mercury’s ingress into Taurus, as it will be joining Venus in your sixth house of health, daily routines and acts of service.

Mercury governs your relationship sector, and the messenger planet will connect with Saturn in your fourth house of home, which can be equally as illuminating as it is stabilizing. This is where the cosmos is supporting you, but you are also being encouraged to commit to a solid plan of action beforehand. The full moon in Libra will reconnect you with your community, and those who share similar hopes, and dreams.

Capricorn

The stars aren’t the only ones supporting you this week, so don’t hesitate to ask for the help you need, Capricorn. Naturally, when you’re the boss of the zodiac, asking for help could seem like a foreign concept, but even you can benefit from mentorship, and/or guidance from a superior. After all, you get what you give… and well, now it’s your turn.

Otherwise, with the support of Mercury and Venus in your fifth house of recognition, and the full moon in Libra in your 10th house of notoriety, you could be presented with the opportunity to invest your time and energy into something that is of genuine value to you. Be it personally or professionally—creatively and/or romantically—this is a green light from the universe, so be yourself, even if that means wearing your heart on your sleeve.

