These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because They’re Celebrating a Major Milestone

After last week’s supercharged solar eclipse, you are likely in the process of getting reacquainted with a new-found sense of self. This is one of the many reasons why these three zodiac signs will have the best week of April 24 to April 30, but it’s also a time to reflect on the parts of your identity that are falling away. A new version of *you* is coming out to play, so be sure to hold space for it to flourish without inhibition.

The week begins on a soft and intuitive note, especially with the sun and moon transiting signs ruled by feminine elements. For instance, the sun is already glimmering through sensually driven Taurus, and the moon will be entering intuitive Cancer on April 24. On top of basking in your creature comforts and the delight of your five senses, there is a sense of validation and confidence, specifically when regarding your innermost feelings. On another note, the sun will harmonize with taskmaster Saturn the following day on April 25, and all while it sits together with the North Node in Taurus. Keep in mind, this is the last time the sun and North Node will meet at the same degree in Taurus, at least for another 18 years or so. However, this is equivalent to a cosmic support system and/or an intuitive recognition you’re experiencing within yourself. Luna will eventually dance with dreamy Neptune in a harmonious trine on April 26, which can be both serene and inspiring.

Just in time for the first-quarter moon in Leo, the moon will enter this fixed fire sign on April 27 which, in turn, brings us closer to our heart’s desires. The best part? Luna will sextile sweet Venus on April 28, adding a layer of sparkle and thought-provoking charm to our immediate exchanges. You’ll likely start to witness some of these upcoming changes later in the weekend, when go-getter Mars meets with electric Uranus. Shake-ups are necessary for the change we seek to occur, so don’t be afraid to lean into the chaos.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why things are looking good this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Taurus

Your solar season is in full effect, and you’re doing things your way as you should, Taurus. Whatever it is you’re surrendering and breaking free from could be illuminated to you this week, but not in the way you think. After all, this spiritual growth and new beginning you’re experiencing is for your highest good, so the moon’s ingress into Cancer is actually the perfect time to reconnect with your inner circle of peers.

More importantly, with the sun joining forces with the North Node of Fate in your sign on April 25, there is a stabilizing and solidifying energy supporting you on this new journey. The sun is also in harmony with taskmaster Saturn, bringing emphasis to the dynamic of your spirit family and soul group. Recognizing what it is you’re destined to fulfill in this lifetime is a gift, especially when you have a group of like-minded individuals to support you along the way.

Cancer

You’ve never been fond of confrontation, but you’ve also come to realize how liberating it is to be your most authentic self, Cancer. This is especially significant to consider at the start of the week, because just a day after the moon enters your sign, the sun will join the North Node of Destiny in Taurus, activating your 11th house of associations, community affairs and individual freedom. Meanwhile, with Venus in Gemini and your 12th house of mystical pursuits, this could shed light on an outdated mindset you’re releasing in the process.

Moreover, the sun will harmonize with Saturn in Pisces—via your expansive ninth house of self-discovery–which can foreshadow a journey you’re about to embark on, and/or bring awareness to a limiting belief system that no longer resonates with you. This week’s astrology is healing you deeply, but this is just the beginning. Also, amidst wandering through your sign, Mars will sextile changemaker Uranus, and add momentum to the dynamic of your personal revolution. You’re ready for this, so don’t doubt your progress and potential.

Scorpio

Your perception around home, family and security is shifting in a beautiful way, Scorpio. Although, after the moon enters domestic Cancer and your expansive ninth house of self-discovery on April 24, the sun will join forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus—this won’t happen again for another 18 years—in your relationship sector. In addition to bringing awareness to the stability of a personal foundation, the sun’s sextile to Saturn is encouraging you to trust the ebb and flow of your heart’s desires.

This could be personally or professionally speaking, but with the moon reaching its first-quarter phase in Leo on April 27, chances are this revolves around your professional life. Others of you, however, may be contemplating the thought of becoming a parent, if not making it a point to show compassion for a prominent authority figure. Either way, Mars’ liberating sextile to Uranus on April 29 is here to help you break free from a commitment, or perhaps even surprise you with a new-found value system in your one-on-one relationships. Pay attention, because this shift is more positive than you realize.

