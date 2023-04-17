These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because They’re Gearing Up For Exciting Changes

Scroll To See More Images

Aries season never ceases to be action-packed, as it not only kicks off a brand-new chapter of life but also serves as a reminder to be bold and brave in the pursuit of our dreams. The dynamic essence of this cardinal fire sign is as prominent as ever, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of April 17 to April 23. In the meantime, check which astrological house belongs to Aries in your birth chart, because this is an area of life where you are bound to experience a lot of traction.

Buckle up! We’ve got a big week ahead, and the moon’s ingress into overzealous Aries on April 17 is a perfect way to start. Inspiring and headstrong, we are equally as motivated as we are more likely to act on impulse, so be sure to harness this fiery moon wisely. After all, it’s only upward and onwards from here, and the moon’s conjunction with lucky Jupiter on April 19 is here to prove it. Bountiful and swirling with optimism, emotions feel larger than life under this momentous conjunction… and to think, it doesn’t end there!

On April 20, there will be a total solar eclipse in Aries, kicking off the first eclipse season of the year. In addition to this, it’s also the first of an eclipse series that will take place via the Aries-Libra axis between now and January 12th, 2025. That being said, this week’s supercharged solar eclipse will serve as a prelude of what’s to come. What’s even more interesting about this is, the sun will be entering Taurus hours later, and making a square to Pluto in Aquarius. Change is here—are you ready for it?

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why the cosmos is on your side this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

It may be the last week of your birthday season, but nothing can get in the way of your main-character energy, Aries. There’s a beautiful new chapter ahead of you, and you’re getting a glimpse of what to expect in these next two years. To kick things off, the moon will enter your sign late in the evening on April 17, emphasizing personal matters, such as home, family and your living space. Luna will eventually join lucky Jupiter in your sign on April 19, which is both expansive and invigorating.

This could also be auspicious energy, as Jupiter is considered a Benefic planet in astrology. So, if your faith has been tested recently, this is an opportunity to reconnect with your passions, and personal power. The first eclipse of the year has your name on it, and it’s a total solar eclipse at that! This celestial phenomenon is a catalyst for change, and new beginnings. And though manifesting isn’t necessarily suggested during eclipses, it doesn’t hurt to reflect on what you’re hoping to call in.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For April 2023

Leo

Reach for the stars, because you can do absolutely anything you put your mind to, Leo. If you’ve been doing your fair share of soul-searching, it’s likely due to Mars’ journey through Cancer and your 12th house of healing and unconscious patterns. Nevertheless, you could feel a strong pull to venture into the unknown, and this week’s astrology supports you along the way. For instance, after the moon enters Aries and your expansive ninth house of adventure, travel, wisdom and self-discovery, Luna will join forces with bountiful Jupiter—ruler of your celebratory fifth house of passion projects and self-expression—on April 19.

Have you considered exploring the potential of your talents and abilities? If you’re not taking a leap of faith towards the stage to perform, then you could be falling in love with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There will be a total solar eclipse in this area of your chart the following day, ushering in significant changes in the next six months. Open your heart to what the future holds, and remain true to your authenticity.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For April 2023

Sagittarius

A beautiful heart-chakra activation is taking place this week, so don’t be afraid to let yourself crack open. Whether it be via a significant partnership or a joint business venture, you’re being encouraged to pursue your heart’s desires. For instance, the moon will be transiting through your fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure as of April 17. It will eventually join your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in hopeful conjunction overflowing with blessings and optimism.

Fertility is inevitable but it doesn’t have to involve baby making, unless you’re consciously working towards this. This week’s total solar eclipse will touch down on this area of your chart, which means the energy is building momentum, as it will bring forth powerful changes in the next six months. A new beginning awaits.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For April 2023