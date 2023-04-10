These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Luckiest Week, Because They’re Living Life to the Fullest

Scroll To See More Images

In addition to gaining clarity on your values and sense of self-worth this week, there’s a brand-new chapter waiting for you over the horizon. This newly found sense of awareness will serve as a source of inspiration and wisdom, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of April 10 to April 16. Own your autonomy, set proper boundaries and don’t be afraid to take the lead!

To begin—or better said, get this week’s astro-party started—the moon will be joining forces with lucky Jupiter on April 10, and all while glimmering through this heavenly body’s sign of rulership. This epitomizes the definition of “carpe diem,” because the possibilities are truly endless when two fire signs (Aries and Sagittarius) come together. This kickstarts the birthing process of a new creative venture and/or passion project, and the best part? You have the confidence and enthusiasm to take the necessary risks.

On April 11, charming Venus—planet of love, beauty, pleasure and relationships—will conclude its journey through sensually driven Taurus, and make its official debut in the mercurial sign of Gemini. Here, the love goddess is booked and busy, as she prefers to revel in a variety of interests and social exchanges. This will certainly be a change of pace, at least when compared to her slow-and-steady journey through security-seeking Taurus, so reflect on how this may apply to energies surrounding your finances, artistic musings and romantic partnerships. What’s even more interesting about this is, Venus will be making its first-ever trine to Pluto in Aquarius, which also serves as a catalyst and breakthrough for what’s ahead.

Make a wish! The sun will join forces with lucky Jupiter that same day, which is also remarkably auspicious. This is especially true for those of you with fire and air placements between 17 and 25 degrees.

If your your sun and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re about to get lucky this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week

Aries

Reach for the stars, because it’s only upwards and onwards from here! Your solar season is not only energizing you but also bringing you closer to your soul path. And though you’ve been conscious of Chiron—bringing emphasis to your areas of vulnerability and core wounding—you’re rising above the resentment, and recognizing your strength in the process.

Healthy risks are encouraged at the start of the week, when the moon wanders your expansive ninth house of self-discovery, as it will join forces with lucky Juptiter in your sign. Trust your instincts, and be the leader you’re meant to be. It gets better, as the sun will conjunct Jupiter in your sign the following day, which makes you all the more blessed and favored, so be sure to mark it on your calendar.

Leo

Reflect on your goals, and manifestations. Your heart is your compass, and you know exactly where you’re headed. If you’re feeling yourself at the start of the week, you’re not the only one! Whether it be via travel or while gathering with classmates, the moon in Sagittarius turns up the heat, so you can only imagine what happens when it dances with lucky Jupiter via your adventurous ninth house of experiences.

If you’re not submitting an application for grad school or a study abroad program, you may encounter a foreign prospect that titillates your desire for excitement, and adventure. What makes this all the more interesting is, Venus will enter chatty Gemini the following day, making you an intellectual socialite and witty wordsmith amongst your peers, but it doesn’t end there. The sun will be joining Jupiter in an auspicious conjunction, which is all the more prosperous for you since you’re ruled by the sun.

Sagittarius

You’re overjoyed this week, and you’re likely feeling the urge to shout it from the rooftops. This is especially true at the beginning of the week, as the moon will journey through your sign—making your emotions seem larger than life itself—while harmonizing with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, via your fifth house of love, creativity, passion projects and self-expression. If you don’t find an outlet for this high-vibing energy, you will surely miss out on the momentum.

Then again, there’s always tomorrow, as the sun will be joining forces with happy-go-lucky Jupiter, charging up your fifth house of fun, recognition and epic dance parties. Your charisma is next-level this week, but that barely scratches the surface. Lady Venus will also be sashaying into Gemini, and your seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others. The come-hither energy is real, especially while trining Pluto in your communication sector. You mean business, and it shows.

