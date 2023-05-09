These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Summer 2023—Here’s Why They’re Feeling Lucky

Scroll To See More Images

When we feel the days extending and the sun warm on our skin, we know summer is coming and we start to imagine ourselves out at the beach relaxing or picnicking with friends and family. We don’t usually think about spiritual growth or personal transformations. But, if you are one of the four zodiac signs that will have the best summer of 2023, that’s exactly what you will be doing! The planets are ready to give you the adventure you crave, both externally and internally, even if you don’t know it yet. And from June 21 to September 23, summer bring a multitude of beautiful changes.

Okay, I’ll admit it, internal discovery doesn’t sound fun, but hear me out. For those of you who follow Tarot, you may know we are experiencing a Chariot year, which is all about how we maneuver ourselves through change as we try to fulfill our dreams. The planet’s movements this summer reflect this energy as Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto, Venus and Mercury all retrograde. Don’t be scared, we are going to break down these retrogrades and what they really mean for you.

Venus retrogrades about every 18 months, lasting for roughly 42 days. This Venus retrograde spans from July 22 to September 3, ending right before Labor Day. Love, beauty, art, money—these aspects of life are all affected during this time. Problems in our relationships resurface, granting us an opportunity to work things out so we can give and receive love more honestly and confidently. In general, Venus retrograde wishes for us to open our eyes to the truth. While painful and uncomfortable, especially if it leads us to the end of a relationship, this is a period of growth, a time when we see how beautiful love can be for us if we just accept what we really deserve.

Mercury retrogrades about four times a year for approximately 22 days, so it’s a pretty common occurrence in our lives. This Mercury retrograde comes near the tail-end of summer, from August 23 to September 15. Since Mercury rules our communication, our technology, and our travel even the best laid plans may go awry and it’s advised to review and rethink instead of just jumping into action. What people often fail to recognize in our fast-paced society are the positives of Mercury retrograde. Sometimes when things don’t go the way we thought they would, it’s really for the best. It’s that old adage, “when one door closes, another one opens” and that just might be the better door! Don’t think of Mercury retrograde as your villain, embrace what comes and stay positive!

The outer planet retrogrades last longer and have farther reaching effects on the structures in our lives. With all of these retrogrades overlapping, it’s safe to say change is coming. Here is a basic breakdown of the energies these retrogrades bring:

Saturn retrograde (June 17-November 4) gives us a reprieve from the heavy burden of Saturn’s responsibility, but it also brings karmic retribution. It is a time when we receive rewards or consequences for the work we have done.

Uranus retrograde (August 28-January 22) is unpredictable and sudden, awakening us to what we know intuitively needs to be done, and often bringing some unexpected outcomes.

Neptune retrograde (June 30 – December 6). When direct, Neptune all about ideals and can be a force for avoiding the truth. When it retrogrades, we come face to face with reality and, often, deeper meaning as a result.

Pluto retrograde (May 1 – October 10) comes in to motivate us to take on the challenges in our lives, to revolutionize and transform the deep parts of us as they come to the surface.

Summer 2023 may not be all relaxation and tuning out from responsibilities, but that doesn’t mean it will be bad. Life just got a little more exciting! You’re about to level up! If your rising sign is one of these four zodiac signs, get ready for a meaningful summer you won’t forget. Here’s why:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Summer 2023

Taurus

You are feeling confident and exuberant as Jupiter’s abundance continues to move through your first house of identity. This transit fills you with optimism and a can-do attitude as you look towards the future and leave behind the past. People are impressed with you and, more importantly, you’re impressed with yourself. What can’t you do? Keep your eye open for opportunities and remember to avoid overdoing it. This is a great transit for travel, for meeting new people, and for having fun!

On June 6, Taurus’s ruling planet, Venus, moves into the fourth house of home. When it retrogrades on July 22, you’ll begin to ask yourself what really makes you feel supported and safe emotionally. As you begin to answer this question, you will feel an internal sense of security and a renewed ability to ask for and get what you want in your personal relationships and homelife.

Mars, the planet of activity, will be in your fifth house of pleasure starting July 11, lighting up your desire to enjoy all that life has to offer. On July 31, Mars forms a trine to Jupiter, one of the greatest signals in astrology of good fortune and success from your efforts. Act on your instincts and take some risks; you’re ready for the opportunities that come. The planet’s are on your side this summer, Taurus!

Leo

You’ll be excited to hear that this summer you will be noticed, Leo! Jupiter continues to make its way through your tenth house of career, granting you the limelight you desire in the best way possible. Your public reputation is expanding and the more you’re willing to put yourself out there, the more rewards you reap. We are talking about potential career advancement, work travel, new job opportunities, and general professional success. On June 19, Jupiter sextiles Saturn and allows you to select the right opportunities and truly enjoy all of your accomplishments.

With Venus retrograding through your first house this summer, you are rethinking your personal image. How are you presenting yourself? Does it feel like the real you? Summer 2023 may just mean a new look. Just make sure you don’t rush into anything you might regret when Venus stations direct. The desire to reinvent yourself can be fun and ultimately satisfying, but don’t judge yourself or others too harshly for appearances alone.

Your instincts are right on the money when active and daring Mars in your second house of values forms a trine with Uranus in your tenth house of career on August 15. Your need for freedom is undeniable and your energy level is high, so this is a time to take on that new project with all you’ve got. You’re likely to have exciting and fun new experiences with new friends. Let yourself be free and shine like the sun, Leo!

Sagittarius

Summer 2023 is about you embracing your worth as Jupiter, Sagittarius’s ruling planet, continues to bring its optimism and growth to your sixth house of work and health. Finding work will be easy and you’ll enjoy what you do. Personal improvement will fulfill you in a new and exciting way. Take pride in the value you add to your workplace and you will feel the rewards both internally and externally.

Venus retrogrades through your ninth house of travel and expansion this summer, the house that Sagittarius rules. What’s becoming clear to you through this transit is that the things that satisfy you are changing. You don’t need to hold on to something that you used to want. Maybe you had an idea that every summer you would go to a new country, but you feel pulled instead to visit a place of comfort that you left behind. Maybe you thought a topic of study no longer interested you, but now your passion for it has been brought back to life. Allow your tastes to change and attune yourself to what you’re really craving.

On July 31, energetic and driven Mars, from your tenth house of career, will trine Jupiter in your sixth house of work. With confidence soaring, you’re able to make decisive decisions that positively impact your public reputation. Almost any action you take will have a sprinkle of good luck on it. Success is in your future, Sagittarius, so dive into the summer with all you got!

Scorpio

What a powerful time for you, Scorpio! With Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships and Venus retrograding through your tenth house of career, it’s the time to embrace the personal and professional relationships that are really working and release those that hold you back. Jupiter grants you excellent luck with public approval and business partnerships. Your finances may just get a boost from your business deals and negotiations. Meanwhile, Venus will have you clarifying what you want and really understanding your own expectations for yourself.

When it comes to the personal, you could be ready for a new relationship, especially one that gives you freedom to grow and learn about yourself. If you’re in a relationship, you may be taking things to that next level, aka marriage. Or maybe you finally have some clarity about where the problems in your relationship lie and how to fix them.

On the other hand, it may be time to move on. If so, embrace the truth of how you feel and, with kindness and maturity, allow things to come to a close. With this aspect, when a relationship ends, it’s usually for the best, making way for a better, brighter future.

On August 23, Scorpio’s two planetary rulers, Mars and Pluto, form a trine, granting you a surge of ambition and highlighting your leadership capabilities. External and internal obstacles that felt insurmountable are suddenly nothing more but little bumps in the road as your passion and assertiveness encourages you and impresses others. Listen to your intuition this summer, Scorpio, and just watch what you can accomplish!

