These 4 Zodiac Signs Make The Best One-Night Stands, Wink Wink

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever noticed an astrological pattern in the people you hook up with? If not, wait a second—you’re saying you don’t ask every hookup for their birthday and time of birth? Can’t relate. Well, if you did, you’d notice that there are some signs that consistently make better lovers than others. In particular, let me tell you about the zodiac signs that make the best one night stands.

Some signs are naturally inclined towards spontaneous sexuality, while others tend to keep things a little more low-key. Water signs are emotional and sappy, but that doesn’t mean they’re all alike. Each of the three water signs expresses this emotion uniquely. Pisces and Cancer both lean towards being soft romantics while Scorpios are super-sexual.

Meanwhile, Earth signs like Capricorn and Taurus like to get down and dirty, but still tend to keep things grounded. Virgos are a little too timid for one-night stands—they tend to overthink their relationships to the point of destruction, and at times can be a little overbearing (Sorry, babes!).

Fire signs like Sagittarians can’t keep it in their pants—Sags know how to party, and they like to keep their relationships short and sweet in case they want to skip town. The other two fire signs, Aries and Leo, are also hot hot hot when it comes to sexuality, but they tend to get overexcited and psych themselves out of the game.

And the air signs—phew, don’t get me started. All this to say, if you’re wondering who are the best zodiac signs to hook up with, you can read on to see who makes the best one-night-only lover.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are some of the most fun-loving weirdos you’ll ever meet—they’re the club kids of the zodiac who love checking out new bars and music venues. They’re known as the adventurers of the zodiac, too; the ones you’re totally bound to end up hooking up with at a hostel in Thailand on your “Eat Pray Love” soul-searching journey.

Sags know how to sweep you off your feet and take you home to their apartment filled with psychedelic art and sculptures of naked ladies. Definitely keep a Sagittarian’s number saved. You know, just in case you need it.

Taurus

Taurus lovers know how to make you feel pampered and cared for. Even if you’re only a one-night fling, they’re still going to make you feel like royalty. If you ask nicely, they’ll probably break out their best bottle of scotch and buy you some chocolates, too! In the sack, Taurus knows how to take it slow (they’re masters at foreplay).

In the morning, you can guarantee a Taurus will have already gone ahead and made you breakfast—expect French toast, real maple syrup, scrambled eggs and the works. Just don’t get too wrapped up in your Taurus, as they’ll have you stay over all day until you get sick of them.

Scorpio

Scorpio is the freaky MF-er you didn’t know you needed to hook up with. They’re known for their mysterious and occult nature, meaning that they’re in touch with their dark, sexy side. Scorpio is the shadowy musician you hooked up with in college after breaking up with a stiff, dull business major (sorry, boys). You and this sexy Scorp will makes eyes at each other from across the room, and they’ll probably buy you a drink with some obscure liquor in it (Absinthe, anyone?).

A Scorpio for sure has a sex swing somewhere in their apartment, but what’s nice about Scorpios is that they’re the right combination of passionate, but not clingy. They’re too moody to date on the reg, so for a one-night stand, they’re perfect.

Capricorn

Capricorns make some of the best one-night stands because they’re so to-the-point. You’ll never see a Cap beating around the bush to get you to come over at 1:00 a.m. They’ll hit you up with that “What are you doing rn?” text and order you an Uber before you even get the chance to say “I’m in.” Capricorns are so grounded that they won’t get attached to you—they know what they want and they’re not shy to hit on you and say it.

Rest assured that a Capricorn isn’t going to get stuck on you, and that you can give them a ring whenever you need a good time without totally overthinking it. Just don’t expect them to take you out to a fancy dinner—you’re probably not the only hookup on their roster.