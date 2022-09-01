These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do?

Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9, which could lead to awkward moments, frustrating delays and completely avoidable misunderstandings. This retrograde is bound to have an impact on your relationships, as Libra’s main point of focus will always be balance and harmony on a one-on-one level. Although you may feel like you’re not seeing eye to eye, this retrograde is a beautiful time to reassess your relationships. It’s time to establish a dynamic that works for the both of you!

If you need a little emotional encouragement, reinforcements are sure to arrive on September 10, when a full moon in Pisces takes place at 5:58 a.m. ET. When a full moon arrives in this spiritual and intuitive water sign, it deepens your level of empathy, but it also causes the veil between this world and the next to become thinner. This is a powerful time to mediate, write in your journal, give yourself a tarot card reading or simply just… cry. After all, Pisces is famous for its endless ocean of emotions (and its intrinsic psychic abilities).

The sun will enter beautiful and charming Libra on September 22, which will give you the strength to take what you’ve learned from your mistakes and allow you to move forward with humility. After all, Libra is all about solving conflicts and finding common ground. It’s also about finding your one true love and being with them forever (which makes, as Libra season is also cuffing season).

However, once Mercury retrograde re-enters Virgo on September 23, it will bring you a whole new level of confusion. While retrograding through Virgo, you may find yourself obsessing over imperfections and overanalyzing the tiniest details, especially when it comes to some of the projects you’ve abandoned because you didn’t get it right on the first try. Instead of letting this retrograde defeat your spirit, allow it to help you correct errors and rethink the way you’re navigating your plans. If you harness this energy, it could help you become so good at something that it eventually becomes your superpower!

As a new moon in Libra descends on the cosmos on September 25, it will give you an opportunity to weigh the pros and cons and make a commitment to peace. How can you adopt a more fair and diplomatic stance when it comes to your relationships? How can you find a way to see through each other’s eyes once in a while so you both understand where you’re coming from.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, the astrology of September 2022 won’t be easy, but it will definitely be exciting:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month

Cancer

This month begins with the Virgo sun moving through your third house of communication, inspiring you to socialize, ask questions and learn more! Although this boost in intellectual curiosity is getting you through the tough times, this month is bound to be intense as Mercury retrograde moves through your fourth house of home and family until September 23. This could bring up lingering issues from your past, especially if they pertain to your relationship with relatives and the emotional dynamic of your living space.

However, you’re in for a major “aha” moment once the full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10. Because the moon is your ruling planet, full moons are always a next-level experience for you. And because this full moon takes place in your ninth house of adventure, wisdom and philosophy, you may be pulled into the great unknown. By embracing spontaneity and open-mindedness, you’re realizing the world is so much bigger than you thought. Enjoy this feeling of enlightenment, Cancer.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For September 2022

Taurus

This month is bound to be an incredible experience, because the sun is moving through fellow earth sign Virgo and bringing you the creative energy you’ve been craving. Activating your fifth house of fun and pleasure, Virgo season is encouraging you to do exactly what brings you the most joy. Don’t overthink it! Reconnect with your inner child and remember what makes you feel the most inspired. This month could regenerate your creative juices (and even put you in a better position to find love). When Venus—your ruling planet—forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus on September 20, you might just start crushing on someone who loves you for you; someone who adores the side of you that is both strange and brilliant.

However, let’s not forget Mercury will also retrograde through your sixth house of work and health until September 23, which could completely throw you off your routine. If you’re falling behind on your tasks or finding excuses to skip the gym, it’s time to cut yourself some slack. Expect progress, not perfection! Baby steps are all it takes to get back on track, Taurus.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For September 2022

Virgo

It’s your time to shine, Virgo! The sun is officially in Virgo, which means it’s filling you with confidence, courage and determination. As the brightest star in our galaxy brings magic to your first house of the self, you’re remembering why you matter. You’re a naturally selfless zodiac sign; someone who tends to think of other people’s needs before your own. This month, it’s time to change that noise, because you deserve to be spoiled!

However, just because your solar return is underway doesn’t mean the upcoming month will be without its challenges. After all, Mercury—your ruling planet—will station retrograde on September 9, which always has a way of throwing you off balance. Because Mercury will retrograde back into Virgo on September 23, there’s a strong chance you’ll really feel its confusing effects toward the end of the month! In fact, you may be confronted by your past, especially if you still haven’t made peace with some of the mistakes you’ve made in the past. Instead of dwelling, allow it to motivate you. After all, if you’ve grown a lot since then, imagine how much more growth you have yet to do? Enjoy the process, Virgo, because this process is called life.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For September 2022

Capricorn

Are you ready to see the world, Capricorn? Are you in the mood to explore new places, learn new things and embrace a deeper form of wisdom? If that sounds right up your alley, then you’re in luck, because the Virgo sun is already moving through your ninth house of adventure and spontaneity. This month is about adopting a “carpe diem” mentality in any given situation, because the sun literally wants you to live your life to the fullest. Say “yes” to the unexpected opportunities you are being given, because they don’t come around often.

However, Mercury retrograde begins on September 9, and there’s a strong chance you’ll be feeling the pressure at work. Taking place in your 10th house of career and public image, this retrograde is bringing your attention to lingering problems in your professional field. This retrograde may encourage you to rethink what status and success means to you, especially if you’ve been projecting an image that isn’t in line with what you’re actually passionate about. Reassess your brand, Capricorn, because you want it to reflect who you really are and what you truly stand for.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For September 2022