These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface.

However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October 16, when the post-retrograde shadow finally reaches its expiration date. As time goes on, you’ll notice that it becomes easier to heal any lingering rifts in your relationship.

Mercury retrograde also has a tendency to hold you back with frustrating delays, forcing you to backtrack and fix what went wrong. If you’re tired of feeling like you’ve been moving backwards for the past few weeks, the full moon in Aries on October 9 will provide a boost of courage, energy and motivation to guide you through this next chapter of your life. Own your independence, honor your authenticity and give yourself permission to fight for your dreams. Make no mistake—you’re learning how to overcome your fear of success this month.

Prepare for a fascinating shift on October 23, when both the sun and Venus enter smoldering, passionate and intense Scorpio. This will increase the level of emotional reception and inspire you to go deeper. This is the perfect time to infuse your relationships with trust and loyalty. However, it’s also an ideal time to set boundaries, as Scorpio season can often encourage us to blur lines for the sake of closeness and intimacy. However, as a solar eclipse in Scorpio kicks off a period of major transformation on October 25, you may find that life is about to start looking very different for you.

The month comes to an end as Jupiter retrogrades back into dreamy and imaginative Pisces on October 28, where it will remain until the end of the year. This will increase your spirituality and open your heart to universal love, so dive into this mystical energy. However, as Mars stations retrograde in Gemini on October 30, you’re being set up for a month of November that’s just as dramatic as it is filled with potential.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why the astrology of October 2022 will uplift you throughout the month:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month

Gemini

Libra season has arrived, Gemini! This is one of the most exciting times of year for you, as both the sun and Venus are bringing joy and romance to your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This is a beautiful time to go on hot dates, get out on the dance floor and do things that make you feel alive! Mercury—your ruling planet—will also spend time in your magical fifth house from October 10 to October 29, blessing you with a level of artistic genius that will blow everyone’s mind.

Let’s also not forget that Mars—planet of conflict and aggression—is also moving through Gemini, which is amping up your level of power and confidence. However, if you’re having trouble succeeding at something, the frustration could feel downright overwhelming! When Mars finally stations retrograde on October 30, it will force you to rethink the way you go after your goals, express your anger and handle rejection. After all, Mars is all about our most base and primal instincts. How you choose to act on your emotions is up to you, Gem.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For October 2022

Cancer

If you’re a Cancer who’s been out of their shell for too long, you’ll love the astrology of October. Both the sun and Venus are spending time in your fourth house of home and family until October 23, reminding you to spend time behind closed doors with the people you love and trust more than anyone in the world. You may even feel like returning to your roots and spending time with the people you grew up with. However, it could also bring up some deep-seated childhood memories.

By the time the sun and Venus enter Scorpio on October 23, life will start to get even more interesting! This is when these planets will also enter your fifth house of fun, pleasure and self-expression, urging you to harness your creativity and unleash your inner witch. What hobbies have you been neglecting lately? Have you been feeling disillusioned by the lack of inspiration? This shift will provide you with a surge of entertainment, because Scorpio season is causing the level of romance and creativity in your universe to skyrocket.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For October 2022

Libra

Libra season is officially underway and no one is loving it more than you! Not only is the sun bringing confidence to your first house of the self until October 23, but so is Venus (your ruling planet). You love being adored, and this month, you’re getting so much attention from everyone you meet. After all, the month begins as Venus forms an opposition with larger-than-life Jupiter, bringing enthusiasm to your relationships and increasing your desire to love and be loved. Prepare for your relationships to expand in ways you’ve never seen before.

Last month was likely filled with turbulence, thanks to the fact that Mercury also stationed retrograde through Libra as of September 9. With Mercury retrograde behind us as of October 2, you can look forward to a stronger level of clarity and and communication. And as Mercury re-enters Libra on October 10 once again, you’ll soon be seeing yourself in a much more loving and compassionate light. Who cares what people think of you? It’s time to start prioritizing what *you* think about yourself.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For October 2022

Scorpio

If the first half of the month feels sleepy, emotional and sensitive, it’s no wonder. The sun and Venus will be moving through your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until October 23, which can increase your feelings of isolation. Don’t judge yourself if you need a little alone time, Scorpio. You’re processing all of the emotions you’ve been carrying over the course of the past year and giving yourself space for peace, release and forgiveness.

By October 23, both the confident sun and flirty Venus will enter Scorpio, bringing you a burst of beauty, luxury and affection. This shift will remind you to see yourself in a brighter light, because you’re literally made of magic, Scorpio. You may be one of the the most passionate and romantic zodiac signs of all, but you’re also highly intelligent and ambitious. You’re someone who can be someone’s shoulder to cry on, but also their greatest supporter and motivator. Own your strength, because as Mars—your ruling planet—stations retrograde on October 29, you’re likely to do a ton of soul-searching all throughout November.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For October 2022