These Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Luck In 2021, So Get Excited

Finally, 2020 is coming to a close and 2021 is almost here! With everything that’s gone down this year—practically and cosmically—you might be wondering: Which zodiac signs will have the best 2021? As usual, the stars already have the answer, so let’s dive in.

With every turn of the Year Wheel, we’re given a new lease on life and a chance to change things up. People tend to make grand resolutions, start the year with a kiss from a cutie and watch that big, glittery ball drop (all of which are forms of magic, if you ask me). Still, 2020 is a unique year, and just like our NYE celebrations will be a bit different, so is our mindset as we look to the year ahead. But what will the planets be up to in 2021?

While I can’t grant you an exact vision of your future (I’m not that good, y’all) I can offer some broad wisdom for a couple of the luckiest signs. But before I give you the goods, a couple of astro events to watch out for: The first of three Mercury retrogrades happens in Aquarius from January 30 to February 20, so watch what you say and be clear with your intentions during this time. Saturn retrograde also happens in Aquarius from May 23 to October 10, so don’t overwork yourself—take breaks when you need them and pace yourself through it.

Even if you aren’t on this little list of lucky signs for 2021, it is my greatest hope that, with a little hard work and vision, 2021 can be one of your best years yet. I’m rooting for you, even if the planets are…tricky.

Okay, loves, are you ready for it? Here are the three zodiac signs that will have the best 2021.

Aries

Aries, you’re going to start Spring off with a bang. On March 21, both the Sun and Venus will sit in your fiery, driven sign. When planets are in the same sign—known as being “conjunct”—the energy of that particular sign is enhanced. The Sun rules your truest being, the part of you that doesn’t really change, no matter how old you are or where you end up in life.

Venus controls love, money, and sex, and the way your react to romance and sexuality. To have this conjunction on the same day as the Spring equinox is rather auspicious for your love and sex life—the vernal equinox is a fertility festival in many pagan traditions! Channel that Aries passion and enjoy yourself: 2021 is going to be a saucy year for you.

Taurus

Taurus, this year, you’ll be getting a little help from Mercury. Towards the end of April, the planet of communication is going to teach you a lesson about speaking your mind. Aries season (the one-month cycle that comes right before yours) can be rough for you—Spring rolls around and everyone starts new projects and gains momentum. You just want to chill and take the seasons in stride!

On April 19, which is the very first day of your season, Mercury and Sun join hands in your sign, enhancing your ability to communicate and tell the world what you really want: radical softness and self-care. Let 2021 be the year you stop caring about the grind (don’t even talk to me about the 40-hour work week!) and start pursuing what you really love in a way that keeps your energy levels balanced. Get after it, Taurus!

Scorpio

Scorpio, 2021 is going to end on a great note for you. With Mars (your ruling planet) entering your sign right before Halloween on October 30, you’re going to be in your element by the end of the year. Mars is the planet of war and conflict, which might not sound helpful, but if channelled constructively, Mars energy can support you in demanding your stake in life. If you’ve felt disempowered by the happenings of 2020, this burst of energy towards that later part of 2021 could be the big break you need.

Because Mars is your ruling planet, you already have an advantage: Mars loves you! Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and confront others when it’s for the greater good—your badass cosmic friend Mars has your back. Be firm about boundaries. Go for that promotion. Stick up for your beliefs and for the rights of others. And hey, enjoy Halloween—I know you love it, witchy one.