The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Zodiac Signs: The Astrology of Tom, Ariana & Raquel, Explained

Whether you’re a casual viewer of Bravo or full-blown fanatic, I’m guessing the latest Vanderpump Rules drama is all you can talk about lately. I should know, because I’m literally in a group chat entitled “Scandoval”. If you’re also a lover of astrology, you’re probably curious about the Vanderpump Rules cast’s zodiac signs and birth charts. After all, there has to be a deeper reason behind what happened between Tom, Ariana, Raquel and everyone involved in this twisted saga of lies and betrayal.

The conflicts and dilemmas that unfold on Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood playground are addicting to watch because of the fact that they’re so real. Sure, Bravo producers may have to re-film a scene every now and then, but the social innuendos and continuing history behind these relationships almost feels too real. We’ve been watching many of the cast members since season one, which premiered all the way back in 2013. We feel like we know these people, because the truth is—we do. We may not know everything, but we know way more about them than perfect strangers should.

That’s why the devastating news that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been having an explicit affair right under Ariana’s nose for upwards of seven months has completely shattered the internet. But we still have many episodes of season 10 to get through until we get to the bottom of what really happened, it’s only appropriate to use astrology to get the answers we want right now. And because I’m both an astrologer and well-educated on the dynamics at play in Vanderpump Rules, I’ve researched every major cast member’s birth chart to get to the bottom of why people act the way they do on this guilty pleasure show that nobody can seem to get enough of.

What I found was shocking, to say the least:

The Vanderpump Rules Cast’s Zodiac Signs & Birth Charts

Ariana Madix

Cancer Sun | Virgo Moon | Aquarius Rising

Born June 24, 1985 in Cape Canaveral, FL (around 11 p.m.)

Behind the excitement of the cameras and the rising intensity of the #TeamAriana movement, let’s not forget our favorite girl is really going through it right now (*virtual hug*). Ariana found out that Tom was cheating on her on the evening of March 1, 2023, so let’s take a look at her transits on that gut-wrenching day.

For starters, Pluto—planet of secrets, manipulation and destruction—was (and still is) hovering over Ariana’s 12th house of unseen energy at exactly 29 chaotic degrees. This essentially means that Pluto is cleaning out the gunk in Ariana’s life, showing her all the lies and untruths that have been clogging her spiritual gutter. Ariana’s birth chart shows that she was born with Pluto in the 10th house of fame and reputation, which indicates intense scrutiny and obsession from the public eye, explaining why the entire world found out that Sandoval was cheating at the exact same time that Ariana did!

Let’s also mix in the complications from Mars—planet of conflict and aggression—causing drama in Ariana’s fourth house of home and family for the past seven months (right about when the cheating supposedly started and Raquel started sleeping over in Ariana and Sandoval’s guest house). On the night that Ariana found out about the cheating, Mars was also exactly conjunct Ariana’s Chiron in the sensitive fourth house, and because Chiron rules over your “deepest wound”, it makes sense that Ariana would become aware of such a deep and mind-blowing betrayal during that time. Make no mistake—this betrayal has turned her entire world upside-down. Even though the entire world is #TeamAriana, this woman is in real pain.

However, Ariana will come back from this better, stronger and more powerful than ever. Pluto is entering Aquarius on March 23, where it will transform her first house of the self until 2043. In a way, Ariana is mourning a death; the death of the life she thought she had. And as Pluto rebuilds her sense of identity over the course of the next 20 years, Ariana will feel a sense of control and strength that could only come from overcoming something as serious as this. Get ready for Ariana’s best era yet, y’all.

Tom Sandoval

Cancer Sun | Gemini Moon

Born July 7, 1983 in St. Louis, MO

Although we do not know Tom Sandoval’s birth time, his birthday tells us more than enough about him. Sandoval was born with his Moon in clever and easily-distracted Gemini. Despite the fact that Gemini Moons fall quick to boredom, Tom’s Moon forms a square to Tom’s Venus—planet of love and romance. This illustrates a disconnect between Tom’s emotions and his ability to act on them and understand them. In fact, it could even cause a person to use love as means of escaping from reality to avoid looking inward and addressing deeper problems. Right now, Pluto—planet of death and rebirth—is currently squaring off with Tom’s natal Pluto and his natal Saturn, which is essentially tearing down his poorly built house. All the seams holding together his baggage are rapidly coming undone.

When I put Ariana’s birth chart on top of Sandoval’s, I see a relationship that can be rather intense, passionate and competitive. Sandoval’s sensitive and passive aggressive Mars in Cancer sits right on top of Ariana’s Cancer Sun, which can unfold as egos that constantly bump into each other. Remember how he forced himself onto the cover of Ariana’s bartending book Fancy AF Cocktails? It also reveals that he has the potential to seriously mess with Ariana’s confidence, whether he does so unintentionally or not. This synastry can also indicate that Tom may feel envious of Ariana on some level, as though she’s effortlessly talented at something that he personally struggles with.

What lies in the future for Sandoval? Well, Mars enters Cancer on March 25, launching his Mars return. Once this happens, Sandoval may begin to regain a sense control over his life after the chaos that has unfolded in the media. There’s also a good chance he may further express his frustrations with Bravo TV and the general public. Pluto also enters Aquarius on March 23, where it will shine a revealing light on all that Sandoval has been avoiding in his relationships and in his love life until 2043. Because Aquarius opposes his Venus in Leo, the next 20 years could be a time of major ups and downs when it comes to his love life and ability to make money. His breakup with Ariana could have longterm negative ramifications that impact his ability to settle down and be with someone in a healthy way.

So, do I think his feelings for Raquel are genuine and this relationship could actually last? Read on to find out.

Raquel Leviss

Virgo Sun | Sagittarius Moon

Born September 12, 1994 in California

According to Raquel Leviss’ latest Instagram apology, Raquel “needs to heal”. And healing is something she’ll be doing a lot of for the next few years. Before I get into the difficult things I see in Raquel’s birth chart, let me just say that I don’t approve of the online bullying I’ve seen directed at both Raquel and Sandoval. The point of astrology is to understand each other more deeply and to embrace empathy toward each other’s mistakes and insecurities. No one is perfect.

I would be able to tell you more about Raquel—otherwise known as “Rachel”—if I had her birth time, but alas, I do not. However, I already have empathy for Raquel knowing that she has Venus, Jupiter and Pluto in Scorpio. Venus in Scorpio individuals are super sensitive and guarded people who are desperate to be loved and they can really struggle with giving and receiving that love in a direct manner. After all, Venus is considered “in detriment” when it is in Scorpio, adding a shade of darkness and loneliness to Raquel’s relationships.

Nonetheless, Venus in Scorpio people are capable of keeping some extremely heavy secrets, especially if it brings them a deeper intimacy with whoever they are keeping that secret with. And because Raquel was born with her Mars—planet of sexuality and combat—in avoidant Cancer forming a square with her Mercury in conflict-avoidant and harmony-seeking Libra, it makes total sense that she would be capable of lying as something as serious as this with so much ease. Raquel is used to lying in order to keep everyone—including herself—happy, even when it comes at the cost of her own wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.

According to Raquel’s astrological compatibility with Sandoval, it makes sense that they were drawn to each other. Raquel’s Venus in Scorpio forms a trine with Sandoval’s Mars in Cancer, indicating an intense emotional and romantic attraction. However, Sandoval may not be seeing Raquel very clearly and looking at the relationship with rose-colored glasses, as his Cancer Sun forms an opposition with Raquel’s Neptune, planet of illusions and deception. There’s a good chance Sandoval will struggle to trust Raquel, because the hazy and intoxicating nature of their relationship will really be put to test if they decide to make things official. He may eventually resent the fact that he lost so much for the sake of this relationship.

Right now, Raquel is facing the music. Saturn—planet of karma, punishment and limitations—entered Pisces on March 7, just six days after her ex-best friend, Ariana, found out that she’s been sleeping with her common law husband behind her back. Divine timing, or what? After all, this means Raquel’s Saturn return started literally right after the cat flew out of the bag. However, Raquel’s Saturn return could actually force her to make some real friends and to regain a sense of stability in her love life and social life. Raquel’s Venus in Scorpio also forms a trine with her Saturn, meaning that choosing the right relationships and learning how to be a better partner and friend will be a core factor in the learning experience of her Saturn return.

Scheana Marie Shay

Taurus Sun | Sagittarius Moon | Gemini Rising

Born May 7, 1985 in Los Angeles, CA (at 08:36 a.m.)

When you look at Scheana Marie’s birth chart, it’s clear why the the “Good as Gold” singer is a necessary and irreplaceable ingredient in the Vanderpump Rules recipe. With her Venus in passionate, aggressive and impulsive Aries, it’s easy to see why she’s willing to jump into relationships with people before she’s had time to get to know them. However, her Venus is one of the main reason’s she’s such a brilliant addition to the show. After all, her Venus is in the 10th house of reputation and publicity, forming a spicy square to her Mars in clever Gemini. To make a living by exposing the feisty trials and tribulations of her life on Bravo TV was always in the cards for Scheana, because she’s great at delivering sick burns and looking good while doing it.

When I heard the news that she may or may not have punched Raquel in the face after discovering the news of her betrayal, it did not surprise me. After all, Mars entered Gemini—which is Scheana’s natal Mars sign—around seven months ago, which is right around the same time that Raquel and Sandoval’s affair started. Gemini is Scheana’s 12th house of subconscious truths and unseen energies, and because Mars is the planet of primal impulses, I could see this revelation making her feel like getting physical. It also explains why this news would rock Scheana’s world and trigger her the way it did. She was completely blindsided and also feels betrayed by her friend Sandoval, as her Gemini rising forms a conjunction with Sandoval’s Gemini Moon.

Katie Maloney

Capricorn Sun | Leo Moon

Born January 16, 1987 in Park City, UT

Katie has a way of dominating the room with her fierce presence and her heart of gold. After all, Katie was born on a Full Moon! She also has her Sun in ambitious and hardworking Capricorn, which speaks to her natural way of leading the pack on any given day. Like it or not, Katie has a way of making people follow in her footsteps, and because her Moon is also in glamorous, dramatic and prideful Leo, she has a way of making people feel eager to bask in her light.

Fans’ hearts were broken upon finding out that she and Tom Schwartz had decided to separate and begin the process of ending their marriage. So, what went wrong? Anyone who watches Vanderpump Rules could see that Katie and Schwartz were often speaking completely different languages. This clashing of perspectives could only be explained by Katie’s Sun & Mercury in Capricorn squaring off with Schwartz’s Sun and Mercury in Libra. While Capricorn is a determined and persistent cardinal earth sign who puts a plan into place and gets the ball rolling, Libra operates on another level. While Capricorn feels compelled to build strong and solid—something that lasts—Libra is a sign that prefers to use charm, cleverness and persuasiveness to get the job done. And because Libra can be an incredibly passive and indecisive zodiac sign, her relationship with Schwartz forced her to operate from her masculine more often than her feminine. After all, someone has to get the job done. Katie deserves a really strong and devoted partner; someone who’s willing to guard her at all costs. She deserves a partnership that allows her to live in her feminine.

Tom Schwartz

Libra Sun | Libra Moon

Born October 16, 1982, in Woodbury, MN

Schwartz is the most Libra Libra who ever lived. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner has something called a Libra stellium in his birth chart, which means that he has three or more personal placements in Libra. In Schwartz’s case, he has his Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Saturn and even Pluto in Libra. You know how Ariana is always pointing out the fact that nobody is ever mad at Schwartz, even when he deserves some of the blame? You can point to his Libra stellium as the reason why. This Venus-ruled zodiac sign is quite the charmer, capable of selling you ice in the middle of the arctic and evaporating your anger with their affability. Despite the fact that Schwartz is a more coy, bashful and passive presence on the Vanderpump Rules set, you should never underestimate him. He knows how to use charm to his advantage. Let’s not forget that his Pluto—planet of power, manipulation domination and secrets—is prominently placed. Underneath that carefree facade is a deep well of complex emotions that he may struggle to understand.

Right now, Schwartz is also taking heat for Sandoval’s affair with Raquel. After all, they’re best friends! Plus, Kristin Doute herself said that Schwartz went on double dates with Raquel and Sandoval behind Ariana’s back. Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen, but Schwartz will eventually get his life back together once the “Scandoval” has died down. Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, where it will spend the next 20 years forming a harmonious trine with his Libra stellium. Recovering from his divorce and from this media circus will eventually give him a deeper sense of strength, because it will give him the confidence of knowing he can overcome much more than he thought he could.

James Kennedy

Aquarius Sun | Libra or Scorpio Moon

Born January 26, 1992 in London, UK

It makes sense that DJ James Kennedy would be an Aquarius. Gifted, extraverted, unique and capable of getting the crowd going, James’ Aquarian energy regularly triggers and fascinates those around him. Aquarius folk are capable of being extremely loved or extremely hated by those who meet them, and if you’ve been watching Vanderpump Rules since the beginning, you’ll know that James has been on both sides of that fence.

Because we don’t know James Kennedy’s exact birth time, there’s a chance he could be either a Libra Moon or a Scorpio Moon. If he was born after 4:32 a.m. UTC, then he’s definitely a Scorpio Moon! And in my astrological opinion, I’m leaning toward believing that James Kennedy must be a Scorpio Moon. After all, Scorpio Moons carry a heavy weight on their shoulders when it comes to pleasing their mothers, and we all know how much James wants to be there for his mom, even when the pressure to be the “perfect” son gets to him. The deep and unwavering connection to his mother and his family in general definitely leads me to believe James is a Scorpio Moon, because when a Scorpio Moon decides to be loyal to you, they will literally do anything for you.

If James is, in fact, a Scorpio Moon, then it would also explain his journey becoming the man that he is today. Scorpio Moons often have problems learning when to detach themselves from something that is no longer healthy. This would also mean that James’s Moon in Scorpio squares off with his Saturn in Aquarius. In astrology, Saturn symbolizes karma, maturity and becoming an adult, which explains why so much of James’ Saturn return—which takes place in your late twenties—involved learning how to get clean from alcohol and how to set proper boundaries for himself.

(To be continued…)