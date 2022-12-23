Zodiac Signs as Literature: Which Classic Novel Captures Your Intellectual Side?

Scroll To See More Images

George R. R. Martin once said “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.” And if you’re someone who lives by that sentiment, you’re an explorer to your very core; someone who can’t resist an adventure of the imagination. And since there’s always an astrological connection to be made, here’s the classic literary novel that captures each zodiac sign.

If you’re someone who reads, you know that reading is a full-body experience. Between the way the pages that seem to turn faster and faster as you become more invested in the story and the sweet smell of creamy paper wafting through the air, what’s not to love? Through books, you can explore distant lands from fairy tales and get to know characters who are unlike anybody you’ve ever met. You can learn fascinating new words that strengthen your vocabulary and add more beautiful books to your shelf with time. For some of us, reading a book is not just a special occasion, but a way of life.

Much like infinite possibilities presented to us in literature, astrology can show you all the many paths available to you. Astrology can bring meaning to the seemingly innocuous coincidences of our lives, proving that our lives are just as interesting as those lived by the characters in our favorite books. And by analyzing the literature that best represents our astrological makeup, we can learn how to better understand ourselves. Without further ado, here’s the classic novel that captures each zodiac sign:

The Classic Literature That Captures Each Zodiac Sign

Aries

Lord of the Flies by William Golding

Lord of the Flies is a story about what happens when humans—namely children—are left to their own devices. When you remove society from the equation, anything can happen. And when rules, guidance and adult supervision and societal structure are no longer in place, people can descend into animalistic behavior, which is exactly what happens when a group of young British boys when they find themselves stranded on a uninhabited island. In astrology, Aries is ruled by Mars—planet of conflict, combat and primal instinct—which makes Lord of the Flies the perfect literary representation for this feisty and chaotic fire sign.

Taurus

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Between the decadent parties of the roaring 20’s and the mysterious beauty of the Jazz Age, The Great Gatsby is a Taurus vibe from start to finish. Ruled by Venus—planet of love and pleasure—Taurus is a zodiac sign that craves luxury and longs for romantic stability. Enter Jay Gatsby, a man who spends his whole life working toward making his fortune and impressing the woman he’s always wanted. However, behind the curtain of Gatsby’s all-night soirées sits a lonely man, evoking the Taurus tragedy of a society that places more value in one’s things than one’s heart.

Gemini

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

There are always two sides to a Gemini’s personality. And when it comes to Dorian Gray, those two personalities look nothing like each other at all. The protagonist of Oscar Wilde’s best-known literary work begins as a beautiful and impressionable young man who pledges his soul to a painting of himself. And as the years go by, Dorian’s youth remains undisturbed, but his portrait reflect his aging and absorbs his bad karma. To the rest of the world, Dorian appears irresistible, but little do they know his portrait continues to wither and decay. The way this story explores the gray area of the human soul is incredibly Gemini. Plus, the unspoken queer undertones only emphasizes the clever energy of this curious air sign.

Cancer

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The March sisters are characters that we return to over and over again. And like every nostalgic Cancer, Little Women continues to be a book that we never get tired of re-reading. But that’s not the only reason this heart-warming American novel radiates cozy and compassionate Cancer energy. This water sign is famous for being a homebody and a caretaker. And at the heart and soul of Little Women is a family who loves each other. And the dramatic ups and downs between Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March remind us that while we sometimes can’t stand the people we’re related to, but our love for them will always win in the end.

Leo

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

In astrology, Leo is associated with the “inner child”; the part of us that never truly ages into adulthood. And in The Chronicles of Narnia, we are transported back to a time of wonder, fantasy and endless daydreams. Not only is the Leo symbolism obvious from the jump—hello, Aslan is literally a lion—but the story reminds you of a time where it definitely seemed possible to enter a different dimension through a magical portal in your own home. The Narnia universe has kings, queens, creatures and fairytales, which is more than enough to keep a Leo interested in turning the page.

Virgo

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

“It’s a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” Once you’ve finished reading the legendary first line of Pride and Prejudice, you know you’re gearing up for a very Virgo reading experience. Set in the graceful and formal Regency period, this novel is all about navigating seemingly arbitrary etiquette rules and learning how to see someone behind their class rank. Between the layers of social politics and the clever wordplay, what Virgo wouldn’t be hooked on this story? Plus, the subtle and unspoken sexual tension of Mr. Darcy’s hand grazing against Elizabeth Bennet’s is makes for a love story that’s Virgo to its very core.

Libra

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Libra is one of the most courageous and compelling signs in all the zodiac, but they’re often reduced to being nothing more than conflict-avoidant hopeless romantics. Let’s not forget this zodiac sign is also ruled by the scales, which means Libra’s main concern will always be righting wrongs and obtaining justice. In Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Atticus Finch is a prominent lawyer who fights on behalf of Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of committing sexual assault. The heart and soul of this novel captures what it means to be a Libra; a zodiac sign that will always argue in favor of freedom and justice for all.

Scorpio

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Adjectives that describe Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment include twisted, gripping, macabre and definitely dramatic. But most important of all, the story is all about recognizing the karma of your actions and owning up to the consequences. In this classic 19th century Russian novel, Raskolnikov murders his landlord and spends the remainder of the novel anxiously evading the detective who has been tasked with solving the crime. The psychological torment that he is put through—both by his society and by his own actions—captures the dark side of the Scorpio experience. After all, this is the zodiac sign of creation and destruction.

Sagittarius

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien

At the end of the day, every Sagittarius just wants life to be an adventure. And when it comes to literary classics, no novel is more adventurous than J R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit. Protagonist Bilbo Baggins lives a simple, monotonous life planted firmly within his comfort zone, but when the wizard Gandalf shows up at his cottage one day, he suddenly finds himself journeying Middle Earth with a pack of dwarves in an attempt to liberate the kingdom of Erebor. If there’s one thing a Sagittarius can take away from this thrilling and uplifting tale, it’s that there’s a whole world out there, just waiting to be explored!

Capricorn

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Capricorns are famous for being hardworking, disciplined and determined to get the job done. But how do you think they got that way? Capricorn energy is so motivated and entrepreneurial because it’s a zodiac sign that is often accompanied with abandonment and hardship. Jane Eyre is an orphan who has been let down by all her caretakers, but her strength of spirit always her to remain resilient and to take care of herself better than most people in her situation would. The themes surrounding this novel are peak Capricorn, as the story of a woman overcoming the worst odds will inspire anyone to grit their teeth and rise to the occasion.

Aquarius

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

Brave New World is a novel about a futuristic dystopian society in which everyone’s individual personalities are snuffed out and broken down. From a young age, this society conditions people to have no value in their relationships. People’s emotions are also dulled by their constant intake of an anti-anxiety drug called Soma. In this cautionary tale, Aldous Huxley examines what life would look like if we avoided all the hard parts of being human. If we aim to make everyone look, feel and experience the same things, we lose ourselves. Aquarius is not only the zodiac sign of individuality, but it also pushes for social progress. And through Brave New World, we are reminded of how easily we could lose what makes us human.

Pisces

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

Behind Holden Caulfield’s confusing stream of consciousness and his need to complain about a world that has become “phony,” the 16-year-old protagonist of The Catcher in the Rye is just a lost and lonely boy who’s grieving the death of his brother. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel and lives in the spirit world more than the material world. Steeped within their own thoughts and imaginations, Pisces are people who often feel like outsiders, and as Holden Caulfield struggles to make sense of the trauma and loss he has experienced, this all-American novel captures what it means to feel remote from the world. And if there’s one zodiac sign that’s good at disassociation and escapism, it’s Pisces.