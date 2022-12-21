Zodiac Signs as Christmas Music—Which Song Captures Your Holiday Spirit?

Scroll To See More Images

Is it even Christmas if you’re not jamming out to some holiday songs? There might be a reason why you love singing along to your favorite holiday music, because there’s Christmas music that matches each zodiac sign!

Every year, we eagerly anticipate hearing our favorite Christmas song since there’s nothing more nostalgic than ringing in the holiday season with some holly jolly tunes to get into the Christmas spirit. Almost everyone can immediately recognize the familiar jingles by talented old-school singers such as Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley and more. Even more recent Christmas compositions by Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, and Mariah Carey have become instant hits. Whether you were raised on the classics or you’re a fan of contemporary melodies, there’s a Christmas song for everyone that will bring out a collective holiday spirit.

As we count down the days until Christmas, we might have our favorite Christmas song playing on repeat while getting through our holiday shopping, decorating our houses, and carefully wrapping our gifts to place under the Christmas tree. The magic of this season will be evident in the holiday music since each song will bring back memories from our favorite Christmas morning while we prepare to make new memories with our loved ones. So, what Christmas song should you listen to get the holiday spirit?

Keep reading to find out which Christmas song is aligned with your zodiac sign!

Zodiac Signs as Christmas Music—Which Song Are You?

Aries: “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

Joyful, excitable, and fiery, Aries knows how to bring the heat during the snowy holiday season! Aries, you’re a merry fire sign who likes to live in the moment by enjoying every fun-filled minute with your loved ones during Christmastime. Like the classic, upbeat jingle, “Jingle Bell Rock”, you tend to be a fan-favorite during holiday get-togethers since you’re the one who brings the “bushels of fun” wherever you go!

Taurus: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

Christmas was practically made for a Venusian sign like Taurus. After all, what’s not to love? Taurus, you cannot resist spending time with your loved ones, enjoying homemade comfort food, and decorating a tree with aesthetically pleasing ornaments. As the holiday season continues to unfold, you won’t be able to sing along to any other festive song than “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” while prepping for the holidays.

Gemini: “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes

Approaching the holidays with light-hearted optimism is Gemini’s go-to attitude. As a lively Mercurial zodiac sign, you typically prefer keeping it casual yet cheerful around the holidays to enjoy the festivities with your loved ones. An upbeat tune like “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes might become your go-to jingle, especially since a catchy chorus like “ring-a-ling-a-ling-a-ding-dong-ding” will make you want to keep this song playing on repeat while you decorate your tree or shop for Christmas gifts.

Cancer: “Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé

Cancer, your imagination will begin to run wild about having a holiday romance during Christmastime after binging countless kitschy Hallmark movies. Will you bump into a cutie while visiting your hometown, or will you find an engagement ring nestled under the tree on Christmas morning? With so many possibilities to fantasize about, keep “Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé on repeat while imagining what it would be like to star in your holiday rom-com.

Leo: “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

If anyone knows how to up the ante around the holidays, it’s you, Leo! Ruled by the sun, you tend to have a larger-than-life stage presence that commands attention. Shining with radiant confidence isn’t an easy task for a star like you, which is something that you and Mariah Carey have in common. Whether you’re singing in your car to an imaginary audience or caroling with your loved ones, hitting Carey’s high notes in “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will surely be the high point in your holiday season!

Virgo: “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Thurl Ravenscroft

Bah-humbug! Christmas might be more stressful than joyful at times for a perfectionist like you, Virgo. Listening to cheerful holiday jams may not always fit your mood, so you might be impartial to something a little more sarcastic. Virgo, you might be one of the few zodiac signs who can truly appreciate the smart aleck tone and witty wordplay that makes “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” such a unique holiday song.

Libra: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Mariah Carey

Love might be the only thing Libra wants for Christmas! Since you are ruled by the love goddess, Venus, you might be dreaming of spending the holidays with your one true love. Unfortunately, Santa may not leave your soulmate wrapped up under your Christmas tree or in your stocking. If you’re pining for your holiday soulmate, then you could manifest your dream partner to come into your life by singing along to Mariah Carey’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.

Scorpio: “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt

As a mysterious yet seductive water sign, Scorpio is undeniably alluring! You are more captivating than twinkling Christmas lights since your sensual charm is so incredibly magnetic. Although most Christmas songs tend to have a more innocent vibe, you may find that “Santa Baby” perfectly captures your holiday spirit. You might find yourself embodying Kitt’s flirty tone while singing those enticing yet suggestive lyrics. Talk about bringing the “ba-boom, ba-boom” to your holiday festivities!

Sagittarius: “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

Sagittarius, your optimism almost outshines the lights on your Christmas tree! Your Jupiterian nature is what helps you remain enthusiastic, even when you’re trying to beat the crowds to find the perfect Christmas gift. As an excitable, adventurous fire sign, you may feel like the rock ‘n’ roll tune of Brenda Lee’s “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” best captures your holiday spirit. You might even make, “Voices singing let’s be jolly” your personal holiday mantra!

Capricorn: “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” by Andy Williams

Upholding holiday traditions is right up Capricorn’s alley! There is nothing more exciting than looking forward to caroling around the neighborhood, looking at Christmas lights, and watching your favorite childhood Christmas shows. Capricorn, your love for Christmas is commendable since you place such emphasis on enjoying the classics, which is why you may feel extra nostalgic when listening to “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” by Andy Williams.

Aquarius: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Gene Autry

Since you’re known to be somewhat of an outsider, Aquarius is arguably the quirkiest zodiac sign. Aquarius, you’re a rebel since you readily embrace your inner non-conformist and eccentricities, even if that means sticking out like a sore thumb. Not so surprisingly, you and the red-nosed reindeer Rudolph tend to have this in common since most may not initially understand you, but usually end up loving you – quirks and all!

Pisces: “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Gene Autry

Embracing the whimsical Christmas spirit is what you do best, Pisces! There’s incredible magic surrounding this time of year that is enhanced by the twinkling Christmas lights illuminating the falling snow while holiday tunes are softly playing in the background. Your inner child will surely leap out when you put on “Here Comes Santa Claus” as you daydream about past Christmases and share your favorite holiday memories with your loved ones.