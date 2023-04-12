Here’s the Airline That Matches Each Zodiac Sign’s Style & Travel Needs

Scroll To See More Images

Although the process of wading through airport security and waiting patiently for your plane to land can be tricky, I can’t help but feel a tinge of excitement when I have a flight to catch. That’s why it’s time to discuss the airline that matches each zodiac sign, because the desire to travel and see the world is central to what makes us human.

The airline industry is relevant to people all over the world, from every walk of life. Everyone has places to go and things to see, which is why an international airport will always be the greatest reflector of our society and how it functions. Some of us prefer to arrive several hours early to their flight while others turn it into a race against the clock. While one person may enjoy reading a gripping book as the hours tick by, another would rather stare at the live flight tracker as though they’re piloting the plane themselves. Plenty may aggressively stand up the second their flight lands, while few have no problem being the last to deplane. And while any of these choices can reveal a lot about a person, it’s the airline they choose to fly that ultimately says the most. After all, it encompasses exactly what a person deems necessary when it comes to their travel and comfort needs.

If you’re currently at the airport and waiting to board your flight, allow me to provide you with some relatable reading material by explaining which airline matches each zodiac sign’s style and travel interests the most:

The Airline Each Zodiac Sign Should Fly

Aries: Qantas Airways

There’s nothing an Aries loves more than being the best, which is definitely the Qantas Airways spirit! Australia’s flag carrier airline gained a reputation for spearheading long-distance flights. When it launched one of the world’s longest nonstop flights—17 hours from Dallas to Sydney—with the biggest airplane in the world—the Airbus A380—it was the talk of the world. Not only is it famous for being best at offering the world long-distance flights, it’s also the largest airline by fleet size, which is something Aries will love bragging about.

Taurus: Virgin Atlantic

There’s nothing a Taurus loves more than being pampered, and on a Virgin Atlantic flight, they’ll get that and so much more. This chic and fashion-forward Venus-ruled zodiac sign will love the fact that they can get a fancy cocktail and a manicure during their flight. Taurus is a fixed earth sign that’s all about sensuality and pleasure, which is why their legendary Upper Class flat beds would be a dream come true. Even premium economy offers a hot towel and a welcome drink!

Gemini: JetBlue

Geminis are often deeply connected to their community and local culture, which is why you’ll often find them hopping from one domestic flight to another. And if we’re being quite honest, they’re probably flying JetBlue. They boast the most legroom in coach of any domestic airline, giving them plenty of room to stretch out and get comfortable. Plus, JetBlue also offers free WiFi, DIRECTV, SiriusXM radio and movies at every seat, which is more than enough to keep a Gemini busy and entertained.

Cancer: Southwest Airlines

When it comes to traveling, a Cancer craves comfort, familiarity and sentimentality. Because Cancers are such homebodies, they want to feel like they’re at home, no matter where they are. That’s where Southwest Airlines comes in! This cozy domestic airline always has a way of giving you a warm welcome and making you feel like family. Their staff’s friendly energy is unparalleled in the industry and they even offer you two free checked bags so that a Cancer can bring as much of “home” with them as they please.

Leo: Emirates Airlines

Even if a Leo is traveling for business, they’re secretly traveling for pleasure. Leo is the most childlike, playful and prideful of all the zodiac signs, which is why the over-the-top luxuriousness of Emirates Airlines is their match made in heaven. No other airline trumps Emirates when it comes to doing “the most” to provide a posh and bougie experience to their customers. Plus, they boat a fleet of Airbus A380s—the largest commercial plane in the world—and over 5,000 entertainment channels, which is just enough to satisfy a Leo’s guilty pleasures.

Virgo: Cathay Pacific

Every Virgo knows that the devil is in the details. There’s nothing a Virgo appreciates more than the “little things,” knowing that added touches can go a long way in elevating your travel experiences. This is something Cathay Pacific—Hong Kong’s flag carrier—excels at providing. Between the 600-thread count sheets in first class and the widest flat beds in the industry, the airline has even designed its own craft beer—a mandarin-orange pale ale called “Betsy”—that’s been perfected to taste better when drank at 35,000 feet. With so much to admire, a Virgo will have endless questions to ask all throughout the flight.

Libra: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines is one of the most highly rated domestic airlines in the world (yes, the entire world). Because Libra prizes charm, elegance and hospitality, the whole vibe of Hawaiian Airlines suits them well. The way you are greeted by a beautiful staff ready to drape a fragrant lei around your neck is peak Libra, as this Venus-ruled zodiac sign lays the love spell on thick. In fact, one could argue that Hawaiian Airlines makes you feel like the vacation has started long before you’ve even landed on one of the islands.

Scorpio: Air France

Scorpios are passionate and fiercely fashionable, despite their enigmatic and secretive vibe. And although Scorpio doesn’t want to appear “flashy”, the truth is—they can’t resist a luxurious experience. With Air France, a Scorpio will receive an experience that is guaranteed to be elegant, as that is simply the French way. France’s flagship airline is famed for their flight attendant’s Christian Lacroix uniforms and the way they offer complimentary champagne during long-haul flights, which is more than enough to make any maintenance Scorpio feel respected and cared for.

Sagittarius: United Airlines

Sagittarius is the most worldly and often well-traveled zodiac sign of all. Ruled by larger-than-life Jupiter, having the freedom to go wherever, whenever is a necessity for this mutable fire sign. That’s where United Airlines comes in. This major American airline boats the most extensive global network of all, having the ability to more than 210 destinations in the U.S. and more than 120 destinations internationally. If Sagittarius is gonna amass loyalty points with any airline, United is the one that will offer them the widest variety of travel opportunities. How else is a Sag gonna see the world?

Capricorn: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

If there’s one thing Capricorn appreciates, it’s consistency and a long-standing commitment to excellence. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was founded in 1919, making it the oldest operating airline in the world. Capricorn is a zodiac sign that doesn’t want to leave anything to chance, preferring to go with an airline that has a long history of providing their customers with an experience they can trust. Offering direct flights all over the world, an efficient flight schedule and the ability to receive a full reimbursement if you cancel within 24-hours, what’s a Capricorn to complain about?

Aquarius: Etihad Airways

Despite what you’ve heard about Aquarius, this humanitarian air sign low-key loves to be bougie. They also love the idea of providing a beautiful experience to their friends, which is why an Aquarius will love lusting over Etihad Airways and their “flying apartment”. These apartments offer three-room suites, which is plenty of room for everyone in their social network. However, Etihad Airways doesn’t only cater to the exorbitantly wealthy, as they also have a team of “flying nannies” to entertain and tend to all young passengers on the plane. And because every Aquarius cares about the environment, they’ll love Etihad’s initiative to plant a mangrove tree for each passenger in economy.

Pisces: Alaska Airlines

Everyone knows Alaska Airlines for their laid-back and peaceful vibe. When flying with Alaska Airlines, a Pisces can trust that they’ll be given a more friendly and low-stress experience by the staff. They also offer low-priced air fare and a commitment to reducing fees and providing benefits to pet owners. Let’s be honest—what Pisces doesn’t have an emotional support pet they would much rather bring with them on vacation? Despite the less ostentatious vibe of Alaska Airlines, they consistently score high on every margin, putting an anxious Pisces’ mind to rest before, during and after they board.