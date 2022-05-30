The New Moon Of May 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

Every month, a new moon initiates a moment of release and renewal. As the moon cloaks itself behind the shadow of night, it grants you a reprieve from all the pressure, encouraging you to let go of the past and set an intention to guide you forward! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon of May 2022 the most—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces—then you might be on the verge of a beautiful new beginning.

Think of the new moon as the first few pages of an unforgettable story. You may not know where it’s going, but you can tell it’s building up to something incredible. Taking place on May 30 at 7:30 a.m. ET, the new moon in Gemini will cleanse your mind and give you the courage to speak from the heart. Gemini is a mutable air sign that’s famous for its versatility, adaptability and quick-learning skills. Known as the “jack of all trades”, this zodiac sign knows a little bit of everything, which makes this a beautiful time to simply be a student of life. Ask questions, engage in conversations with others, read books, write in your journal and make sure you meditate! By the time this new moon is over, you might have a whole slew of ideas to choose from. And once the full moon in Sagittarius—Gemini’s opposite sign—takes place on June 14, you may be left with game-changing results for all your hard work.

If your sun sign, moon sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, the impact of this upcoming new moon will be keenly felt. It may even inspire you to take your life in a totally new direction and embrace the winds of change! Here’s what you need to know:

Gemini

This new moon is dedicated to you, Gemini. Harness all the power, magic and confidence that it’s bringing you! As this new moon lights a match in your first house of the self, it’s acting as the beginning of a journey toward self-discovery. As of now, you’re learning something new about who you are and how you express yourself. If you’re willing to let go of the past versions of yourself, you may discover a side of you that you never new existed. That’s the beauty of being a Gemini—you’re always getting to know all your many personalities.

Virgo

This new moon is initiating a major level up in your career, Virgo. Planting the seeds of something incredible, this new moon is activating your 10th house of ambition and public image, challenging you to take control of your reputation. Your career is more than the way you make money, but the image you project into the world. What makes *you* different from the rest of your associates? What sets your business apart from others? Set lofty goals, Virgo, because you’re feeling determined!

Sagittarius

A relationship may be getting more serious, Sagittarius. After all, this upcoming new moon will bring a rush of intensity to your seventh house of partnerships, opening you up to connection in all its many forms. You may be thinking more about the colleagues you work with, the lovers you entangle with and the friends you laugh with. Facilitate a closer bond with someone who balances out your personality; someone who meets you in the middle. Entering a relationship now is definitely a sign that it’s bound to be significant!

Pisces

If you feel like canceling all your plans and holing up at home for the next few days, it makes sense. After all, this upcoming new moon is sprucing things up in your fourth house of sacred spaces, reminding you to nurture your home environment so that it replenishes your energy while you’re there. You deserve to have a home, as well as a family dynamic, that leaves you feeling protected. You deserve to feel safe enough to be vulnerable behind closed doors. Let love and compassion lead the way to a stronger home life!

