The Lunar Eclipse Of May 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

If you’re currently undergoing some major life changes, you might have the lunar eclipse of May 2022 to blame. After all, eclipses are often the harbinger of pivotal moments in your life, speeding you up toward your ultimate destiny. Occurring in place of a full moon, a lunar eclipse tends to be a *much* more powerful experience, thanks to the fact that it activates the lunar nodes. These notes include the North Node—which guides you toward your inevitable fate—and the South Node—which breaks you away from what is no longer meant for you. And when a total lunar eclipse in Scorpio rises on May 16 at 12:14 a.m. ET, you might find yourself feeling forced to let go of something that’s been weighing you down. If you happen to have your sun sign, moon sign or rising sign in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, then get ready, because this blood moon might be the most significant moment of your entire year.

Because this lunar eclipse will join forces with the South Node in Scorpio, it will be a *much* more chaotic experience than the solar eclipse in Taurus, which took place on April 30. In astrology, the South Node represents the past. It reveals the truth of everything you’ve already learned and experienced, showing you what you’re ready to leave behind in favor of something new. You might be realizing that some of the habits, relationships and mindsets you’ve been clinging onto no longer have a place in your future. And when this blood-moon-lunar-eclipse spreads its red-hot light throughout the night sky, you might find yourself saying goodbye to something you’ve already outgrown.

Here’s why fixed zodiac signs will feel this lunar eclipse the most:

Taurus

You’re approaching a major turning point in your life, Taurus. After all, this upcoming lunar eclipse takes place in your seventh house of partnerships, which could lead to a pivotal moment in a relationship. You might find yourself saying goodbye to someone in your life; someone who no longer has a place in your life. You may even feel ready to let go of certain relationship habits that have held you back from the connection you *truly* deserve. Embrace the right kind of love, Taurus.

Leo

Your career is reaching a fork in the road, Leo. As the lunar eclipse breaks through your 10th house of public image, you may be ready to take on a new path toward success. You may find yourself letting go of one type of career in favor of another, putting all your passion into a project that truly excites you! But first, you need to be ready to stop being a big fish in a small bowl. You’re ready to take the risk of stepping out of your comfort zone so you can achieve greatness.

Scorpio

This lunar eclipse is all about you, Scorpio. As this blood moon rises in your first house of the self, you’re clearly the main character of this trailblazing moment, so embrace the person you’re becoming. Shed the skin that you’ve outgrown and revel in the beautiful feeling of evolving. You’re a butterfly leaving behind the cocoon, so spread your brand new wings. Although this next chapter may feel terrifying, it has the ability to completely transform your life for the better.

Aquarius

As this lunar eclipse rises in your fourth house of home and family, it’s clear that you’re embracing a change in your personal life. Create the sanctuary you know you deserve, Aquarius. You may feel ready to leave behind unhealthy family dynamics and uncomfortable living situations. Even if it requires time and patience, you know in your heart that you can create the home you’ve always wanted. Don’t let your past dictate your future, especially not when your future has so much potential!