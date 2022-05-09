Jupiter In Aries 2022 Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

Scroll To See More Images

If haven’t heard the hype surrounding Jupiter in Aries 2022, have you been living under a rock? In all seriousness, the largest planet in our solar system will leave the emotional lagoon of Pisces and enter the fiery realm of Aries on May 10, where it will remain until October 28. Aries is known for evoking new beginnings and encouraging you to take the initiative, making this a great kick off to summer 2022. Plus, Jupiter governs travel, business, wealth and abundance. If you have been feeling detached from reality the past few months, I give you permission to blame it on Jupiter in Pisces. Now that Jupiter is marching forward in Aries, it will bring you a surge of creativity and action, making this the time to think less and do more!

The energy during this timeframe can feel all-encompassing, whether it’s good or bad. With that being said, beware of reckless risk-taking, overinflated egos and the idealization of people and/or projects. Too much of anything can quickly turn south. A healthy balance is so important when Jupiter is part of the equation! The last time Aries was in Jupiter was in 2010-2011. How did that time period feel for you? Take special note, as similar themes may arise during this transit.

Take advantage of the next five months, because on October 28, Jupiter will retrograde back into Pisces. Jupiter in Pisces encourages us to foster our inner-dreamer, whereas Jupiter in Aries reminds us to take action. The following few months will serve as an important preview for what’s to come next year, as Jupiter will re-enter Aries on December 20, 2022, where it will remain until May 16, 2023. Keep a journal of how you’re feeling during this time so you can set yourself up for success later on. You’ll thank us later!

The entire world will feel this stark energy shift. Did you know that both World Wars began when Jupiter was in Aries? This should come as no surprise as Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of war in mythology. While global conflicts have the potential to be heightened on a grand scale, these are the four zodiac signs who will feel most impacted by Jupiter in Aries on an individual level:

Aries

It’s your time to shine, Aries! You deserve all eyes on you. Continue to be confident and fight relentlessly for your dreams — you’ll be rewarded. Don’t be afraid of taking up space and time, you were born to be seen as you are. Step into the energy of this season and chase your dreams. You’re unstoppable right now! Whether you’re pursuing passion projects or entering new relationships, your energy is magnetic and will be noticed by all.

Pisces

So, Jupiter has left your sign, Pisces. What does that mean for you? Well, things will likely feel lighter. Deep introspection is great, that is, until you lose track of reality. Not to worry though. Things are still looking up! Jupiter will be in your second house of comfort, finances and self-worth, so expect many financial blessings. A massive personal and professional confidence boost awaits you.

Leo

Ready for a new journey, Leo? You’ll feel Jupiter’s abundance via your ninth house, which rules travel and philosophy. Take the risk and book the trip because life’s too short and you know it! You’re inclined to take risks and oh will you be rewarded when you do so. New experiences and people are in your future, Leo. You’ll learn new things about yourself as you embark on these adventures. Get excited!

Sagittarius

Happy to deliver you some terrific news, Sagittarius. Similar to Leo, adventure is on the horizon for the free-spirits of the Zodiac (we know this is music to your ears)! Prioritize whatever it is you want to do and shoot for the stars. Don’t hold back when it comes to expressing yourself. You forget how innately creative you are. Honor your inner-child, play and enjoy life to the fullest.