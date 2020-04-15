What Zoom Background You Should Use, According to Your Zodiac Sign

If you—like most of the world right now—have been living on Zoom, odds are you’re no stranger to the virtual backgrounds the video chatting service allows you to upload and use instead of whatever happens to be behind you. Your Zoom background should be an extension of who you are (or wish to be, as is the case for those of us who use images of fancy apartments), so what better way to show the world your personality than with a zodiac sign Zoom background? Of course, we’re not implying you should put a huge photo of the word Gemini behind your head, rather choose a Zoom background based on the intricacies of your zodiac sign. Think of it as a horoscope in photo form, if you will.

To help you get started, we took character traits from all 12 zodiac signs and turned them into the ideal Zoom background for each sign. From fiery and commanding Aries to Pisces, the most watery of water signs, there’s a Zoom background for everyone. Whether or not you wholeheartedly believe in astrology, there’s something to be said for recognizing your own personality traits. Maybe you align with your sign—Maybe not. Either way, though, the Zoom backgrounds below are sure to inspire you to choose the perfect image for your next virtual happy hour or team meeting. Certain signs might find these suggestions more helpful than others (Looking at you, indecisive Libras!) but they’re a great way to begin your Zoom background journey. So go forth and explore all that the zodiac has in store for your next Zoom sesh.

1. Aries — The White House

As a natural-born leader and fierce competitor, there’s no doubt you’ve probably thought about taking over the world—or at least the country. Take your seat where you rightfully belong, strong and powerful Aries: The White House.

2. Taurus — Cacti

Like the cactus, you are rooted in the earth—but you’re also stubborn (and occasionally prickly) as hell. Strong-willed Taurus, this cactus garden should definitely be your next Zoom background.

3. Gemini — Clouds

As an air sign, Gemini, you’re likely someone whose head is always in the clouds, dreaming of different worlds and imagining all the lives you could live.

4. Cancer — Beachside

Compassionate Cancer, there’s no denying you’re a water sign. You’re likely a healing and and warm individual, and soothed by the sounds of the waves crashing against the shore.

5. Leo — Palace

Lion-adorned Leo, you were born to rule. You are likely brave, kind and a leader, so take your seat on the throne, baby.

6. Virgo — The Rainforest

As an earth sign, you’re close to nature, so embrace the wild in your next Zoom meeting. Intelligent and curious Virgos are also typically gifted in research, which makes the rainforest the perfect place for you to explore all the curiosities it has to offer.

7. Libra — Cozy Bedroom

As an indecisive Libra, you likely have a hard time picking a Zoom background, so let us suggest this cozy bedroom set-up. Many Libras are drawn to beauty, softness and love, so imagine yourself cured up with a romantic book in your warm bed.

8. Scorpio — Waves

Scorpio is a water sign, but also intense AF. Bold waves approaching the shore combine the two perfectly. You make look calm and collected, but there’s usually a storm brewing underneath it all.

9. Sagittarius — Road Trip

As an impulsive Sagittarius, you’re likely a natural wanderer, drawn to exploration and hasty decision-making. You’re the type who would take off on a road trip without telling a soul.

10. Capricorn — Piles of Books

As an intelligent and ambitious Capricorn, even your messiest days have some sort of order, which is why this aesthetic piles of books matches you perfectly.

11. Aquarius — Outer Space

Eccentric, quirky and unorthodox, an Aquarius is likely to choose the path less traveled, making many friends along the way.

12. Pisces — Underwater

Mystical, creative and sensitive Pisces, there’s no doubting that you’re a water sign. You stand out in the most beautiful of ways.