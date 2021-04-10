These Are The Worst Habits Of Every Single Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Even though I have huge love for all of the signs, I’ve got to get real about each zodiac sign’s worst habits. Stop reading now if you’re not ready for some brutal honesty, because I’m about to serve up some tough love!

If you’ve read my previous posts on the zodiac signs, you’ll know that there’s something to adore about every single sign. Each of the twelve signs in the zodiac brings a unique energy to the cosmos; however, there are certain aspects of each sign that are (at best) obnoxious, and (at worst) toxic as hell. Some signs have a reputation that you might already be familiar with—Scorpios and Geminis get a lot of flack—while others signs have negative traits that are better hidden. But often, just as gnarly!

To note: I strongly believe that there are “bright” and “shadow” aspects, or positive and negative aspects, for every single sign. Basically, I’m saying that there are no inherently good or bad signs by default! For every good trait that a sign has, there is another that may be more destructive or frustrating. The bright traits emerge when people feel cared for and supported, while the shadow traits emerge when they feel disempowered.

In this post, the bad habits I’m referring to are according to your sun sign. However, you can also read each of these mini-drags (oops!) through the lenses of love, communication or action/aggression by finding out which signs correspond to your natal Venus, Mercury and Mars, respectively. Enjoy—and don’t get too salty!

Aries

Aries, your worst habit is being a major workaholic! Because you’re the first sign in the zodiac, you always want to run the show—even if it means you suffer from serious burnout after.

Taurus

Taurus, your worst trait is that you’re resistant to change. You want to be so firmly grounded that you stagnate and get angry when you have to change your routine, job, or lifestyle. Practice being more flexible, won’t you?

Gemini

Gemini, you have a massive ego. It can often get in the way of interactions with other people—remember, you’re not the main character in anyone else’s story, babe.

Cancer

Unlike what most other pop astrologers say, Cancer, your worst trait isn’t your sensitivity—it’s your anger. If you’re in shadow mode and someone attacks your ethics or support system, you lash out. Cool it!

Leo

Leo, you’re way too concerned with other people’s opinions. You’re so focused on being the center of attention and commanding the room that you often forget to care for yourself.

Virgo

You’re a perfectionist, Virgo! Everything doesn’t have to be perfect, nor will it ever be. No one will judge you or be angry at you if things aren’t exactly as you want them.

Libra

Sorry, Libra—you are mysterious and aloof to the point of obnoxiousness. You’re the person who likes to get other people interested in them, but you often just come off as snooty.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your sign rules drama. You love making life harder for yourself for the sake of your art. Let it go, you beatnik—life doesn’t have to be dramatic to be memorable.

Sagittarius

Sag, you’re overly defensive when people question you (especially your adventurous lifestyle!). While it’s important to stick up for yourself, you can get unjustly pissed off when people try to ground you.

Capricorn

Stop hiding your feelings, Capricorn. If you’re upset, speak up! It doesn’t serve you to keep your emotions on lockdown in that seemingly-icy heart of yours. Warm up!

Aquarius

Aquarius, you have a tendency to be really pretentious. You also like being the smartest person in the room and making other people feel inferior. Humble thyself.

Pisces

Pisces, your worst trait is your neediness. Everyone has to rely on someone else once in a while, but you often take it too far. Developing resilience will make you stronger in the long run.