The Summer Outfit You Should Wear Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Though our closets might be filled to the brim with both impulse-buys and staples we’ve had for years, figuring out how to pair our favorite pieces with new and trendy finds can be difficult. No matter how much of a true fashionista you are, occasionally we all need a little bit of inspiration—and what better way to find it than by looking to the stars? Putting together a summer outfit based on your zodiac sign is a fun way to combine a love of all things fashion with a zodiac obsession. If you take love and life advice from your horoscope, you might as well take some style advice, too!

Whether you buy into the zodiac or not, there’s no denying that horoscopes are just plain fun. So, even if you’re a skeptic, you might want to check your sign’s perfect outfit just in case. (You never know!) Each sign has different traits we can look at to decide their ideal summer look—and how they might style the latest trends. For instance, a Taurus will likely opt for something that looks expensive and luxe, and a moon-aligned Cancer will want to try out all the current trending pieces. Are you curious yet?

While we don’t necessarily recommend making big decisions based on your zodiac sign choosing a new outfit or doing a little shopping? Sure. There’s no harm in that! A zodiac sign-inspired summer outfit is a fun way to show off your personality and affinity for reading horoscopes that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. You can garner some outfit inspiration or even treat yourself to new summery piece that’s based on your sign—rather than, say, a new car—without regretting the decision later.

So go forth and discover the summer outfit you should totally wear based on your zodiac sign below. From Aries to Pisces, you’ll find some street style inspiration and ways to shop each and every outfit. Be sure to check out your sun, moon and rising signs, too, for even more ideas. You never know what kind of inspo you might find.

1. Aries

Aries, you’re ruled by the sun, which means you’re naturally drawn to golden hues. This summer, you should definitely try wearing a mustard maxi or midi dress paired with some fun and colorful accessories. You’ll look—and feel—like a sunbeam.

This gorgeous wrap maxi dress will keep you nice and comfortable in the summer heat, but transition perfectly into fall, too. Just add a leather jacket!

2. Taurus

If you’re a Taurus, odds are you love the finer things in life—and this always affects how you dress. For summer, opt for a silky dress that’ll keep you cool while also making sure you look expensive AF. Add some statement accessories, and you’re good to go.

This silky lilac dress is a bit of splurge piece, but any Taurus will love how many envious glances they’ll get as they walk down the street wearing it.

3. Gemini

Geminis love to embrace their inner child, so what better way to do that than with a vintage-inspired graphic tee from childhood? Find a top that reminds you of the good old days, then pair it with some classic cut-off denim shorts and sneakers for a can’t-miss summer look.

Whether you’re a Gemini or not, you definitely need a pair of cut-off denim shorts in your wardrobe. This pair from Levi’s is the perfect summer staple.

4. Cancer

Ruled by the moon, Cancer, you like to change with the seasons. This means that you likely love to put together trendy pieces to create the perfect seasonal ensemble. Pair some bike shorts and an oversized blazer with a bralette top, and you’re set this summer.

You can keep the straps on this black bandeau bralette if you want the extra support, or take them off for a bare-shoulders moment.

5. Leo

Ah, Leo. Your connection to both the Sun and cats will lead you to bold animal print-inspired outfits this summer. Try pairing a printed top with unexpectedly colorful shorts and a fun bag for a look that’ll have you feeling fierce.

These cute tie-waist shorts are seriously perfect for summer. Pair them with a fun animal print top or your favorite graphic tee. You can’t miss.

6. Virgo

Virgo, you’re likely someone who’s detail-oriented and tidy—which translates wonderfully into summer outfits. Keep it sleek with a matching top and mini skirt combo, then add some unique sunglasses and cool sneakers to top it all off.

The best part about this leather mini skirt is the fact that it works well in both summer and fall. When the temperatures drop, just add some tights or knee-high boots.

7. Libra

Leo, you love to match, and there’s no more fun way to do that than with some bright neons this summer. Grab your brightest blazer and heels to coordinate your look. You can keep the rest of the ensemble simple, so that these neon pieces—like you—really shine.

Outshine them all with these neon green heels this summer. If you don’t want to go totally maximalist, you can always wear them with an all-black ensemble for a pop of color.

8. Scorpio

Though you’re a water sign, Scorpio, you’re typically very intense. Go for a bold AF hot pink moment this summer with an oversized blazer, matching purse and cat-eye sunglasses. No one will be able to keep their eyes off of you.

Your hot girl summer awaits you with this hot pink dad blazer. Wear it with a bralette underneath when the temperatures are high, then style it easily for fall with a neutral turtleneck.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you like to keep things casual—but with punchy details. This summer, try pairing a cool black romper with sneakers and a bright neon bag to top things off. You’ll love how bright the neon looks next to your all-black ensemble.

While we love a good crossbody bag, there’s just something about the cool-girl aesthetic attached to a shoulder bag. This neon shoulder bag is the perfect pop of color your next outfit needs.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn, as an earth sign, you’re likely drawn to muted and neutral tones that evoke both order and style. In this case, you can’t go wrong with a classic oversized blazer paired with denim shorts and chunky booties. Add a functional-but-cool belt bag to complete the look, too.

Everyone needs a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots in their closet! They’re an all-season winner, perfect for pairing with everything from mini dresses to jeans.

11. Aquarius

Aries, you’re an air sign, but your symbol is the water bearer—making anything blue the perfect color for your summer looks. Pair an oversized blue button down with black shorts and blue heels for a colorful-but-coordinated ensemble this season.

A faux leather shorts look is the perfect transitional piece you should definitely have in your wardrobe. They work great for pairing with breezy blouses in summer, then bring you into fall and winter with ease.

12. Pisces

Like a fish flows through water, Pisces, you’ve always got your eye on easy and flow-y outfits. This summer, you can’t go wrong with a cute smock or babydoll dress. Make it yours by adding a pair of funky boots and a sleek bag. Voila!

The babydoll and smock dress trends are back in full swing, so go ahead and add this frill sleeve smock dress from ASOS to your cart right now.