12 Zodiac Sign Phone Cases To Help Manifest A Text Back

When I think about how many hours a day my cell phone sits in my hand it makes me a little nauseous. It’s become my most prominent accessory (and doesn’t fit into half of my adorable little handbags) but I realized the other day that I haven’t been treating it like a fashionable part of my look. My current phone case is peeling, the plastic is cracked and it’s an incredibly boring shade of solid navy blue. I clearly need to make a change to my technology aesthetic and I’ve decided a personalized zodiac sign phone case is the best way to get good vibrations going (literally).

Luckily, searching for a phone case that would scream Gemini—yes, I admit that is my zodiac sign—wasn’t that difficult. You’re probably familiar with the brand Casetify which has thousands of durable, customizable phone cases available online (Kylie Jenner is a big fan of the mirrored case). Well in addition to phone cases that double as an efficient way to touch up your lip liner, Castify just launched an entire line of Zodiac phone cases in partnership with String Ting.

Whether you’re celebrating Leo season and need to get yourself a gift, or you’re a Capricorn looking for an upgrade, these illustrative phone cases will help you set your text message intentions. That may look like a perfectly timed text back after a first date, an enthusiastic response to a meme in the group chat or better conversations with your mom. You can also get a zodiac phone case for no reason beyond the fact that they’re adorable.

Aries by String Ting

You’re always in a rush, Aries. You’re always the first person to whip out your phone to take a blurry photo of something that catches your eye (even if there are distinct rules against flash photography). That’s why this phone case works so well for you! It immediately lets everyone in the vicinity know that you are, in fact, an eager and impatient Aries who doesn’t care about the rules.

Taurus by String Ting

You’re famous for being the most stylish and aesthetically-inclined sign in all the zodiac. Because you’re ruled by Venus—planet of beauty and luxury—you’ll take any opportunity to accessorize to the max! And because your phone is basically your best friend, you know it deserves its own ensemble, and this phone case is definitely serving lewks.

Gemini by String Ting

You’re always juggling several different conversations at once, which is one reason why you’re famous for forgetting to reply and ghosting out of nowhere! However, your mischievous flare is well-represented by this String Ting phone case, as it displays a pair of twins sitting in the clouds and plotting their next move.

Cancer by String Ting

Existing as a hard-shelled Cancer is no easy feat. After all, you’re famous for your intimidating appearance, even though you’re nice as can be underneath that shy exterior! With your sharp crab claws and RBF, people might be scared to approach you sometimes. That’s why you’ll love this phone case so much—it shows that crabs can be sweeties too.

Leo by String Ting

If you’re a Leo, you know you’re pretty damn proud of it. I mean, who doesn’t want to be a Leo? You’re ruled by the sun, for cryin’ out loud. You’ll take every opportunity to wear your Leo badge with pride, which is why you’re probably already in the process of purchasing this phone case. It’s another way of letting everyone know how majestic you are.

Virgo by String Ting

If you’re a Virgo, you’re someone who loves lending a helping hand. You’re constantly texting people advice and showing up for your friends, which is why you love the idea of a Virgo phone case. After all, it lets everyone know who you are and what you stand for. Plus, it will help people understand why you’re going out of your way to correct the grammar in everyone’s texts.

Libra by String Ting

You’re the zodiac sign of harmony and balance, which leads people to think you’re incredibly zen and drama free. However, you know that couldn’t be further from the truth, because what air sign doesn’t love to gossip? Your Libra phone case displays a scale trying to balance two different things, which is appropriate because what you’re really used to balancing is all the latest story developments you’re keeping up with!

Scorpio by String Ting

If you’re a Scorpio, you’re someone who’s incredibly intense and passionate. However, your sensitive nature can also come across as grumpy if you’re not feeling the vibes! That’s why this Scorpio phone case by String Ting speaks to you so much, because it’s emblazoned with a grouchy scorpion who looks totally over this conversation. What captures Scorpio energy better than that?

Sagittarius by String Ting

You’re the class clown of the zodiac; someone who’s always trying to find the funny in life. And while that might ruffle a few feathers, you know your mission to make everyone laugh is sacred. The centerpiece of the Sagittarius phone case is a mischievous centaur shooting arrows the way you shoot jokes at people in the nearest vicinity. What could be more accurate than that?

Capricorn by String Ting

Deep down, you know you’re proud to be a Capricorn. Although you tend to inspire jealousy with your unparalleled work ethic and ambitious spirit, you know you were born to be the most hard-working sign in the zodiac. Why *wouldn’t* you want a phone case that lets everyone know who’s in charge?

Aquarius by String Ting

If you’re an Aquarius, you’re probably an incredibly unique and fashion-forward person; someone who doesn’t follow the latest trends, because you were the one who spearheaded those trends in the first place! While you don’t like to show off, this phone case will help you brag about being a one-of-a-kind person who does things their own way.

Pisces by String Ting

You’re a dreamy, lighthearted and romantic person, Pisces. Symbolized by two fish chasing each other’s tails, which represents the way your attention is always divided between your dreamworld and the “real” world. If you’re famous for spacing out during conversations, this phone case will at least let everyone know why!