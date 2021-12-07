The New Year’s Resolutions Each Zodiac Sign Needs to Survive 2022

Scroll To See More Images

When mapping out next year’s goals and wishes, have you ever stopped to think about letting your zodiac sign dictate your New Year’s resolution? Not only are we starting a new year as we enter 2022, we’re also beginning a new 18-month cycle as the north and south nodes change signs. We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief and finally let go of the last year and a half of whatever overarching themes guided our lives.

With the North Node in Gemini and the South Node in Sagittarius, we collectively spent a lot of time tackling what freedom means on an individual level, how to communicate effectively in a myriad of ways and what adjustments needed to be made to learn most efficiently. Arguably, COVID-19 really hammered these themes in as the world had to operate differently than ever before, especially when it came to communication, personal freedom and education and learning.

As we move into this new year and new cycle, we will start to focus on Taurus and Scorpio energy, as the North Node will move into the former and the South Node into the latter. It will be a time to dig deep, investigate our shadows, shine light in the darkness, bring beauty and substance to the hidden and ultimately transform our relationships with ourselves and others.

“ It is time for new energy, new focuses and new beginnings. ”

The intensity level of this North Node/South Node combination will bring us to depths not experienced for 18 years! If you can remember what your key focuses were back between April 2003-December 2004, you might have a glimpse of some of the ways you’ve since transformed.

With that said, now seems like one of the most appropriate times to get serious about your resolutions. It is time for new energy, new focuses and new beginnings. Plus, don’t you want to be truly, deeply intentional about what you’d like to focus on during the new year and upcoming 18-month cycle?

I know you want to—and I’ve got you! That’s why I’ve prepared a guide to honing in on the focus of your New Year’s resolution for each zodiac sign, plus a few positive affirmations for good measure. Read on for your rising or sun sign, write down a resolution and start the year off right.

Aries

It’s all about money, finances and values for you over the next 18 months. Your house of personal values, earned income and sense of security will be lit! Key questions to ask yourself as you build out your resolution include: Are you feeling financially secure? What makes you even feel financially secure? Do you believe you are being paid what you are worth? What do you value and how are you honoring those things?

Once you’ve pondered and/or journaled about these money questions, creating a resolution about your finances is a sure bet.

Affirmation: Abundance flows to me with ease.

Taurus

How you show up in the world is key right now, Taurus. Ask yourself, How do you want others to see you? Does how others actually see you align with what you’re hoping for? When you start to tackle these major questions, you can determine what changes you would like to make.

Please don’t limit this to appearance, either—this is about your temperament, personality and first impressions, too. You always want to show up at 100 percent, so the next 18 months will be all about helping you do that 100 percent of the time. Resolve accordingly.

Affirmation: My brightest, highest self always shines through.

Gemini

You lucky goose, you’re entering a time period of great healing and clearing away any blocks that could be holding you back. Of course, like all things astrology, the universe is going to make you work for it, but the work will be so worth it!

This will be a time period of great reflection. Resolve to let the ways you self-sabotage go and open yourself up to all the synchronicities coming your way. With this as your focus, your connection with your inner voice will be strengthened.

Affirmation: I see clearly how the universe is always conspiring on my behalf.

Cancer

Your network is top of mind for the next 18 months, Cancer. Yes, this might require you to be out a little more than you’d like, but it will be well worth it. Key questions to consider when prepping your resolution are as follows: Do you like your social circle? Do you feel inspired by being in their presence? What’s missing socially that could be more fulfilling? Are you evolving with your friends or away from them? What would your ideal social interactions be like?

Once you’ve pondered these questions, you’ll be ready to set some resolutions that will help up the ante. The phrase, ‘Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future’ exists for a reason! If you’re surrounded by people who are positive, responsible, loving and supportive, then there is nothing you can’t do in 2022.

Affirmation: Those that surround me bring abundance, joy and support to my world.

Leo

Your career will be a huge focus for you over the next 18 months, Leo. Walking into 2022, you may want to tackle a couple of key questions: Does your career bring you passion? What do you hope to achieve in the next few years professionally? Do you feel your career is connected to your highest purpose? What do you need to do or who do you need to connect with to advance professionally?

Once you’ve worked through the answers of these very difficult questions, it will be time to set some resolutions directly aligned with the new and improved vision of your professional future.

Affirmation: My work fulfills my purpose and aligns with my values.

Virgo

Expansion is a key focus for you, Virgo. The next 18 months will bring ample opportunity to expand your mind and soul! Have you been thinking about going back to school? Are there any programs or practices you’ve been itching to study, books you’ve been putting off reading? What about travel? Where have you been dying to visit?

Expansion of the mind almost always leads to expansion of the spirit. The more you learn and experience, the more compassion and understanding you’ll have for yourself and others. This new year, think through these questions and set a resolution that pushes your mind and spirit to new heights.

Affirmation: As my mind expands, so does my compassion and love.

Libra

Transformation will be top of mind for you, Libra. This is a time period for shedding your skin, much like a snake, to be left anew at the end of the next 18 months. It is time to really think about how connected or disconnected you are to your power.

Have you been stepping into it, shrinking from it or abusing it? Are you dimming your light around others, or shining as brightly as you can? Really think about this and set resolutions that align with the version of yourself that brings you the most pride.

Affirmation: I shine bright like a diamond.

Scorpio

Your relationships are getting ready to undergo a transformation, Scorpio. When you think about partnership, what does that really mean to you? Are you taking the needs of others into consideration as you move through life? Are others taking yours? If there is an imbalance, why is that? Can it be repaired?

Now is a time during which karmic relationships are abundant, so it is time to heal from all the ways you self-sabotage in relationships and leave your connections out of balance. Set resolutions around creating mutually rewarding and highly communicative relationships and see those changes start to take hold!

Affirmation: My relationships are balanced and equal.

Sagittarius

It’s all about the details for the next 18 months, Sag! When you think about how COVID-19 has influenced your routine, schedules and day-to-day life, can you say it has made you more responsible and organized, or less so? Either way, the universe will help you make some much-needed adjustments to craft a way of being that allows you to achieve your best, both personally and professionally.

Plus, you might also find some added focus on service to others! This could include volunteering, adopting a pet—anything that benefits others in your life or your community. Setting resolutions around creating more harmony, balance and service in your life will set you on the right path for 2022.

Affirmation: I use my time efficiently and pleasantly.

Capricorn

Not that you lack confidence, Capricorn, but the next 18 months will be bringing quite the boost. Not only to your confidence, but also to your creativity! The North Node moving into your house of creativity, self expression, children, romance and passion zone will bring opportunities for you to expand and hone each of these areas of your life.

More than ever before, now is the time to set resolutions around bringing more creativity, fun, romance and joy into your life. Don’t you think it’s time to skip the negative, restricting resolutions and invite positivity in?

Affirmation: Life’s pleasures bring me fulfillment and abundance.

Aquarius

Home is about to be a huge focus for you this new year, Aquarius. Are you happy with your living situation? What would make it more ideal? How are your relationships with your family? What healing needs to occur to bring more security at home?

As you ponder these questions, think about creating resolutions that align closely with your ideal vision of home. Now is the time to manifest all you need to feel most relaxed and at peace in your space.

Affirmation: My home brings peace, security and comfort.

Pisces

Communication is a huge theme for you this new year, Pisces. You’ve just gone through 18 months of intense change, and the world is no longer the same! As you navigate the new normal, how will you express yourself in ways that aligns with your gentle nature and the new world around you?

Now is the time to think about how you share your thoughts and emotions with others, how they generally receive your sharing and what improvements or changes need to be made to ensure you are communicating effectively. Setting resolutions around these key communication questions will catapult you into new, invigorating ways to listen, be heard and share the deepest parts of yourself.

Affirmation: I share myself with others respectfully, lovingly and freely.