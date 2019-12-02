StyleCaster
17 Astrology Gifts Perfect for the Zodiac-Lovers in Your Life

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Anthropologie. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

Everything may be written in the stars, but sometimes it’s a bit hard to decipher what said stars are telling us to gift our astrology-loving friends. When it comes to zodiac sign gifts, you want to make sure you’re not giving your pals something they’ll never use just because it has their zodiac sign on it—or is generally astrology themed. Sure, they’ll probably be grateful you even remember in which month they’re born, but your best friends deserve better than you just remembering their birthday. Real friends need really good gifts—which is where this gift guide comes in handy.

From my experience, all astrology-lovers have several things in common. First, they all love to blame things on the stars, Mercury Retrograde, etc. etc. If something is slightly out of whack, you better believe they’ll look to astrology to find the answer. Second, most astrology-lovers tend to ask everyone their sign. Forget personality tests like the Enneagram and Myers Briggs, the zodiac-obsessed have their own way of figuring everyone out. Lastly, I’ve noticed astrology-lovers all feel seen when you gift them something based on their sign that they also actually want. An astrology mug can be a cute gift for coffee-lovers, or a zodiac journal for your writer friends. The key takeaway: Make it personal.

To get you started on your zodiac gift ideas journey, StyleCaster has rounded up 17 of the cutest astrology-themed gifts sure to please your star-loving friends. Whether they’re the creative type, a person who loves home decor or that one friend who always has a candle burning, we’ve got you covered. Go forth, my friends, and feel free to give all the credit to the ~stars~.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Velvet Zodiac Journal $14
buy it

A velvet zodiac journal is as luxe as it is practical.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Blue Zodiac 15 oz Mug $8
buy it

I know it feels like everyone gives mugs as a gift, but these are too cute to pass up.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Zodiacs Wall Art $158
buy it

For the zodiac-lover who wants to display their sign to the world.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Astrological Glass Jar Candle - Project… $7.99
buy it

Anyone who’s obsessed with candles and their zodiac sign is sure to love this.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Zodiac Throw Pillow $39
buy it

Home decor never looked better.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Zodiac Post Earring Set $48
buy it

A subtle—and cute—way to show off your sign.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Zodiac Beaded Keychain $10
buy it

Just don’t blame your sign for losing your keys.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Zodiac Embroidery - (Rp Minis) by Anna… $8.89
buy it

For the crafting fiend with an astrological flare.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Zodiac Pouch $12
buy it

Cute, functional and astrology-themed—What more could you want?

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Star Sign Trouser Socks $8.99
buy it

Cozy AF.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Zodiac Bar Soap $9
buy it

Scrub-a-dub-dub.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Astrology Book $16.99
buy it

Brush up on the basics.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Slip Silk Zodiac Sleep Mask $50
buy it

A good night’s sleep for any sign.

STYLECASTER | Astrology-Themed Gifts
Graphic Zodiac Flag Tapestry $14
buy it

Perfect for dorms or apartments!

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish $18
buy it

This catch-all gift is perfect for anyone—but especially jewelry-lovers.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
The Astrology of You and Me $24.99
buy it

The solution is in the stars.

STYLECASTER | Astrology Gifts
The Crème Shop Energy Essence Zodiac… $4
buy it

A face mask specifically for my sign? Yes, please.

