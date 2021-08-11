The Fall Fashion Trend You Need To Try, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

I never thought I’d morph into the kind of person that checks their horoscope every day, but honey, here we are. I love it! Whenever I read anything about my zodiac sign, it always feels so spot on. So with all the great trends swirling around this season leaving my closet overwhelmed, why not turn to the stars for tips on the best fall 2021 fashion trends for each zodiac sign?

So much of personal style is reliant on personality. Bold, confident people don’t wear boring clothes! Of course, total homebodies gravitate towards stylish sweat sets over dresses every time. Practical people perhaps aren’t as interested in trendier items or overpriced luxury goods, while the dreamiest of signs (cough, Pisces, cough) are always willing to get swept away in whatever looks most romantic.

For fall 2021, there’s definitely a lot going on in the trend sphere. Staples like vegan leather and tailored blazers are popping up left and right, but statement pieces from cowboy boots (yes, really) to Harry Styles-inspired sweaters are also all the rage. Oh, and we can’t forget the wild looks going viral every day on TikTok!

If you love astrology and an excuse to shop, read on for the number one piece your fall wardrobe is missing, according to your zodiac sign.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Aries

Aries are confident and unapologetic, so of course their fashion sense is just as bold! It should come as no surprise that they’re already styling up cowboy boots—this fall’s funkiest footwear trend—with ease. These Dingos are just itching for an Aries’ next street style moment!

Taurus

Taurus are total homebodies, so it’s safe to say that they love them some athleisure. They want a sweatsuit that’s just as dependable as they are—and just as cute, too! Prime Shipping is their BFF, so don’t be surprised if you see a Taurus buying all 11(!) colorways of these oversized VINMEN sweatpants.

Gemini

Geminis aren’t ones to follow trends—they start them! This fall, ditch the obvious and expected and tap into your inquisitive nature to dream up an inspired wardrobe all others will envy. Cowboy boots are in for fall, but you’ve already moved on to winter’s top footwear trend: super-shiny patent boots like the Ambrose from Steve Madden.

Cancer

Nurturing and compassionate, Cancers lean allllll the way in for cozy, cuddly sweater weather. No surprise there! This year, they’ll play into funkier sweater trends and go for collared silhouettes, bright colors and bold patterns. Luckily, this BP. pick fits the bill for all three!

Leo

Luxurious Leos are always ones to splurge on the latest It Bag or must-have accessory—and they always stand by their big purchases, too! This season, I have a feeling they’ll be all about unique shapes that up the ante for more basic OOTDs, like this Wonton Leather Tote with contrast stitching by Yuzefi.

Virgo

Virgos are practical and efficient, so they tend to dress according to a self-assigned uniform. Clean lines and chic minimalism makes their hearts sing! This season, a tailored blazer to give absolutely everything a more polished look will be a Virgo wardrobe essential. This linen one by JLUXLABEL comes in five colors, so they can stock up.

Libra

Peaceful Libras are all about balance—but they aren’t all about balancing on super-high stilettos! Catch Libras in flat lug-sole boots this season, like the Waydes from Steve Madden. These come in three hues, but the luxe olive leather is especially on-trend.

Scorpio

Scorpios are perhaps the edgiest of signs, so it’s no surprise they’re drawn to leather for the fall season. Faux and vegan leather, that is! Apparis has some of the cutest pieces in the game RN, so skip the classic moto jacket and opt for something more exciting, like the Ciara Blazer Dress.

Sagittarius

Sags are optimistic and spontaneous, so they definitely aren’t the ones in your friend group to carry around an impractical micro-bag. They need a tote that can handle whatever life throws their way adventure-wise! This Street Wise tote is spacious, but still cute enough for wherever the day takes them—plus, it’s only $51.

Capricorn

Practical AF, Capricorns are super sensible when it comes to their wardrobes, so you won’t catch them splurging on especially trendy pieces. That said, they’re down to invest in items they know they’ll get a ton of wear out of, so a good pair of jeans with an elevated silhouette is always at the top of their to-buy list.

Aquarius

Aquarians are a little quirky, so they’re definitely the ones shopping on sites like Lisa Says Gah and getting allll their fashion advice from their For You Page. At the top of their fall fashion wishlist? A funky patterned pair of pants by House of Sunny, duh.

Pisces

Pisces are dreamy and creative, so you know they’ve got some lust-worthy pieces in their closets. This season, expect your Pisces friends to go all out in swishy skirts that take the bias-cut slips from a few years back up a notch. This LPA take is the perfect example.