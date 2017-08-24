Cosmic Love: How Your Zodiac Sign Affects Your Love Life

Whether you compulsively check your horoscope every day (no judgment!) or take all things astrology-related with a big grain of salt, there are few people who can say they’re 100 percent set on the relationship front. You want to be in one, you want to get out of one, or you want advice for dealing with whatever roadblocks you’re facing with your current partner(s).

And if you’re like me and most of my friends, when it comes to dating and relationship challenges, it pays to be open-minded about all kinds of advice, since you never know which tidbit could be the one that works.

As with everything zodiac-related, advice for each sign is never all-encompassing. So some of your sun sign’s tenets might apply to you, but if you really want to do this right, it pays to get your complete natal chart done, and then read up on the zodiac tendencies for each major planet in your chart. For instance, I’m a Gemini with a Taurus rising, a moon in Scorpio, and a Venus in Taurus. So rather than just taking Gemini love advice at face value, I’d also be smart to look into Scorpio sign tendencies (since your moon sign dictates your emotional M.O.) and Taurus tendencies (since your Venus sign influences how you are in relationships).

“It’s important to take into account the moon sign, Venus, and Mars positions,” says astrologer Diana Brownstone. “A full natal chart is most helpful, since generalizing just by sun sign really waters down the power of astrology to give you accurate information.” She adds that it can be helpful to take note of what type of sign your partner is. “Water and earth signs are generally compatible, whereas fire and air signs tend to go well together.” But again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast rule, since so much depends on where other planets in your chart are.

“In general, other signs of the same modality—fire, earth, water, air—are compatible,” says Stephanie Shea, an astrologist who trained with the renowned astrology writer and researcher Jan Spiller, author of Cosmic Love. “If someone shares your Sun sign, I feel it can go either way. Sometimes there is great understanding of each other and sometimes it’s too much of one energy. There are also some signs that share certain basic motivations such as a sense of security, the need for excitement, or intellectual stimulation.”

From Shea and Brownstone, I gleaned a ton of insights about how each sign (and the locations of its major planets) function in dating and relationships. Knowing your—and your partner’s, if you want to be thorough—natural strengths, weaknesses, needs, and insecurities can help make us all a little less blind in the search for love.

Originally posted September 2016. Updated August 2017.