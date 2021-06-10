All 12 Zodiac Signs In Cocktail Form, Recipes Included

Scroll To See More Images

Attention, all my astrology-loving ladies and gentlemen: I’m officially making Horoscope Happy Hour a thing. It’s a time to spend with friends, dishing about your love lives, reading tarot cards and of course, drinking some delicious drinks! These zodiac sign-inspired cocktails should do the trick, don’tcha think?

I used to be exclusively a vodka soda girl, but lately I’ve been inspiring myself to try out some new beveraginos. My zodiac sign tells me pretty much everything else about me, so who’s to say that it can’t also predict my new favorite signature cocktail?

The below recipes—courtesy of Reyka Vodka, Hudson Whiskey, Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Tequila, Sailor Jerry and Monkey Shoulder—are all created with different zodiac signs and their preferences in mind, so they’re the perfect way to try something new and almost guarantee you’ll like it.

My advice? Throw a Horoscope Happy Hour with your friends and have everyone create their sign’s signature drink. Make sure they whip up a big batch, though, that way you can each try the other’s cocktails! Before you know it, you’ll be drunk and giggly off Pisces-approved Cosmic Coolers and Virgo-friendly Strawberry Daiquiris.

With that, read on for 12 delicious cocktails to try now—the recipes are written in the stars!

Aries

True to their bold and ambitious spirits, these fire signs will enjoy Hudson’s New Money Old Fashioned cocktail.

Ingredients: 2 Parts Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon Whiskey, 1 Bar Spoon Demerara Simple Syrup, 1-2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

Recipe: Add all ingredients to mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled, then strain into an old fashioned/rocks glass over a large chunk of ice. Cut a generous slice of orange zest, express orange oils over drink, garnish with zest and serve.

Taurus

It’s no secret that Tauruses love to indulge. Milagro’s Dorado cocktail is topped with prosecco and gold flakes for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

Ingredients: 1 1/2 Parts Milagro SBR Silver, 1/2 Part agave nectar, 1/2 Part lemon juice, Prosecco to top, Gold flakes

Recipe: Combine all ingredients except prosecco and shake well. Strain into a champagne flute. Top with prosecco and gold flakes.

Gemini

Similar to Icelanders, a Gemini’s life mantra revolves around happiness. Reyka’s Block Party cocktail embodies this positive mentality and is great for these airy signs.

Ingredients: 1 1/2 parts Reyka Vodka, 1/2 part Dolin Blanc, 3 Cucumber slices, 3/4 part Lemon juice, 1/2 part Simple syrup, 1 part Watermelon juice

Recipe: Muddle cucumber slices in the bottom of a shaker. Then add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake and fine-strain into highball glass with ice. Add 1 part sparkling wine (rosé is nice). Garnish with a cucumber slice wrapped in the glass.

Cancer

Cancers embody an emotional depth due to their highly intuitive natures. For a complex cocktail to match, try Monkey Shoulder’s Hollywood Reporter.

Ingredients: 1 ½ parts Monkey Shoulder, ½ part Aperol, ½ part honey syrup, ¾ parts fresh grapefruit juice, Top with soda, Grapefruit twist

Recipe: Combine all ingredients except soda in shaker, shake and strain over ice in Collins glass. Top with soda (Topo Chico if available). Garnish with grapefruit twist.

Leo

Always taking center stage and living a cinematic lifestyle, Leo’s will enjoy Fistful of Bourbon’s Gold Rush.

Ingredients: 2 parts Fistful of Bourbon, 1 part Lemon Juice, .5 part Honey Syrup (1:1 honey and water)

Recipe: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon peel or fresh mint.

Virgo

Virgos take on life logically and practically, and need a classic cocktail to match. Monkey Shoulder’s Strawberry Daiquiri, but #MakeitMonkey is an enchanting take on the Daiquiri, and great for the Earth sign who isn’t afraid to improve a classic.

Ingredients: 2 parts Monkey Shoulder, ¾ part simple, ¾ parts fresh lime juice, 1-2 strawberries (sliced)

Recipe: Muddle strawberries in a shaker, add ice, Monkey, lime, and simple. Shake. Double strain into coupe.

Libra

Diplomatic peacemakers, such as Libras, will enjoy Milagro’s Yuzu Grita shooters. The perfect balance of spicy and sweet.

Ingredients: 4 pts Milagro Añejo tequila, 6 pts fresh lemon juice, 4 pts yuzu juice, 6 pts mango juice, 6 pts elderflower syrup, 2 habanero peppers

Recipe: Chop habanero peppers into small pieces. Blend with remaining ingredients and allow pepper infusion to steep for 2–3 hours. Strain and pour into four separate shooter glasses. In four shooter glasses, pour Milagro Añejo neat. Enjoy sip for sip.

Scorpio

Scorpios undeservingly have a bad rep. It’s not their fault they can come off a little spicy! Cheers to a Milagro Prickly Cooler, which is complete with a kick of Mexican cinnamon.

Ingredients: 1 1/2 parts Milagro Silver,3/4 part prickly pear juice, 1 part fresh lime juice, 3/4 part agave nectar, 3 parts club soda, 1 pinch of Mexican ground cinnamon, Lime wheel, Cinnamon Stick

Recipe: Combine all ingredients except club soda and shake well. Top with club soda and garnish with lime wheel and/or cinnamon stick.

Sagittarius

For the lively adventurers, try Sailor Jerry’s Spiced Rum Mojito. Mojitos are traced back to Cuba and their refreshing mint flavor is a great way to usher in Spring.

Ingredients: 3 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, 1 part simple syrup, 4 lime wedges, 5-8 mint leaves, Small slice of fresh ginger, Dash of aromatic bitters

Recipe: Muddle ginger, lime wedges, mint and simple syrup in a highball glass. Fill with crushed ice and add remaining ingredients. Churn and top with more ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Capricorn

Capricorns’ quirky natures are reminiscent of Icelandic’s fantastical qualities. If you can’t see a midnight sun in person, mythological sea goats should try sipping Reyka’s Midnight Sun.

Ingredients: 2 parts Reyka Vodka, 3 parts Fresh OJ, 3 parts Bitter Lemon, 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Recipe: Build over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with an orange wedge & sprig of dill.

Aquarius

Free-spirited and eccentric, Aquarius’ love to go against the grain and embody a non-conformist attitude. Try a zesty Hendrick’s Lunar Moonlight Delight. This galactically pleasing libation is a twist on traditional gin cocktails, because Aquarius’ are anything but traditional.

Ingredients: 1 1/2 part Hendrick’s Lunar, 1 1/2 part Apple Juice, 1/2 part Lime Juice, Top with Ginger Beer

Recipe: Combine all ingredients except the ginger beer in a wine glass over ice. Top with ginger beer and lightly stir. Garnish with slices of apple and a cucumber tongue.

Pisces

Hendrick’s Cosmic Cooler makes for an otherworldly escape that can instill creativity for the Pisces’ mind that’s always seeking inspiration.

Ingredients: 2 parts Hendrick’s Lunar, 3/4 part Lime Juice, 1/2 part Simple Syrup, 3 parts Club Soda

Recipe: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with a cucumber spear.