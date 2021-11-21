What Holiday Movie You Should Watch, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a lover of astrology, it probably comes as no surprise that your zodiac sign plays a big role in what holiday movies you classify as favorites. With December festivities right around the corner, you’re probably in the mood to slip on some comfy socks, brew some hot cocoa and put on a movie that takes you back to memories of untangling twinkling string lights, tearing open carefully-wrapped presents and leaving milk and cookies out for Santa.

Even though everyone can get behind the cozy and comforting genre that is holiday movies (unless you’re a total scrooge), even the most popular holiday films definitely aren’t packaged as one-size-fits-all. While one zodiac sign might prefer to watch a movie that reminds them of being a kid and sending letters to the North Pole, another sign might rather see something about adults falling in love under the mistletoe.

Likewise, one sign might prefer a more sentimental and romantic flick, while another just wants to laugh until eggnog starts spewing out of their nose. Luckily, there’s an endless array of holiday films to choose from so that no one feels left out of the festivities. Bonus points if you and your friend select your signs’ recommended flicks and commit to a double feature!

These unforgettable films always shed light on themes of love, humor, childhood and family, which means that your taste in holiday movies ends up saying so much about who you are. And if you’re wondering what flick to start with this season, your zodiac sign might just lead you to the perfect recommendation. Read on and curl up in front of the TV with your new go-to!

Aries: Home Alone (1990)

What Aries doesn’t want to be left alone with no rules or responsibilities? This mischievous zodiac sign can relate to the way Kevin McCallister constantly gets blamed for literally everything. Watching the underestimated eight-year-old prove himself by protecting his family’s house from two conmen will make an Aries feel so seen.

Taurus: The Grinch (2000)

A Taurus tends to wear their stubbornness like a badge of pride, which means they not only see where the reclusive Grinch is coming from; they relate to it. This zodiac sign knows how to hold a grudge, which makes the grumpy Grinch a character they can empathize with. Plus, how can a Taurus not appreciate the colorful aesthetics of Whoville?

Gemini: Love Actually (2003)

Geminis are known for their tendency to get bored, but the many intersecting love triangles present in Love Actually are more than enough to keep them paying attention from start to finish. Plus, a Gemini can’t help but appreciate the dry, British wit that will titillate their sense of humor.

Cancer: The Holiday (2006)

For a romantic and sentimental Cancer, The Holiday has got it all. Watching a movie about four people overcoming their internal conflicts and finding true love will make a Cancer feel fully immersed in the spirit of the season. Plus, Cancers are natural homebodies, and the premise of two women switching homes for the holidays is enough to make them press “Play”.

Leo: Last Holiday (2006)

Leos are creative showstoppers who always have lofty plans for themselves. As soon as they find out the overlooked Georgia Byrd only has a few weeks to live, a Leo will be fully on board with her mission to finally make all her dreams happen. Last Holiday reminds a Leo that it’s never too late to do what you want with your life.

Virgo: The Polar Express (2004)

The classic tale of The Polar Express reminds a thoughtful Virgo of simpler times. In fact, they probably read the book growing up; Virgos love a tried and true story that never gets old! Plus, their detail-oriented mindset helps them appreciate the vivid and enchanting animation, which was especially groundbreaking during the early 2000s when it was released.

Libra: Happiest Season (2020)

Clever and flirtatious Libra can’t resist a star-studded dramedy about a relationship finding its footing. A Libra will identify with Happiest Season’s Abby as she tries to navigate the politics of visiting her girlfriend’s uptight family over the holidays. Libras will also love an opportunity to debate whether or not Abby deserves better!

Scorpio: Edward Scissorhands (1990)

It’s no secret that Scorpios have a penchant for darkness, passion and sensitivity. Edward Scissorhands gives them all three! While it’s not the most festive holiday film, this is a star-crossed love story between an artificial man and a girl who sees the beauty in him. Scorpios will love this whimsical, mystical and heartbreaking movie—and it’s Christmassy backdrop makes it all the more visually appealing.

Sagittarius: Bad Santa (2003)

Whether it’s the holidays or not, a Sagittarius just wants to see a movie that makes them laugh from beginning to end. That’s why Bad Santa is right up their alley! This film about a misanthropic conman who works as a department store Santa Claus proves that holiday movies can be just as naughty as they are nice.

Capricorn: A Christmas Story (1983)

Capricorns can be surprisingly nostalgic, which is they they often opt to put on a classic instead of the latest release. This ambitious and hardworking zodiac sign will relate to Ralphie’s mission to get the gift of his dreams—a Red Ryder air rifle. They’ll also relate to Ralphie’s grumpy dad and his obsession with the table lamp shaped like a woman’s leg that he was awarded in a contest.

Aquarius: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Quirky and eccentric Aquarius is the humanitarian of the zodiac, which means they love movies with artistic merit and a meaningful message. It’s a Wonderful Life has stood the test of time for a reason! An Aquarius will feel so moved by the sacrifices George Bailey has had to make, and they’ll be reaching for a box of tissues by the time George realizes how much those sacrifices meant to his family and friends in Bedford Falls.

Pisces: Elf (2003)

Pisces are known for their compassion and spirituality, but their vivid imagination is what really sets them apart from others. Elf is a sweet, uplifting comedy that’s all about tapping into the power of your imagination and believing in magic. Buddy may be a fully grown man running around New York City dressed as an elf, but his imagination is what saves the spirit of Christmas.