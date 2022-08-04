The Type Of Career You Should Pursue, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

The universe is a mysterious place, but your soul journey wouldn’t be nearly as riveting without the pressure of choosing a profession that’s right for you. Planet Earth is a place where you have to show up to work and make a living in order to survive, but that doesn’t mean you have to be miserable while doing it! In fact, there are certain careers your zodiac sign would thrive in, so why not use astrology as a cheat-code to success?

Ever since Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—entered Taurus back in 2018, it’s been revolutionizing our perspective of what it means to make a living. The change-maker planet disrupted the status quo, forcing everyone to recognize the rights they are entitled to in the workplace. Gone is the era of working a mind-numbing 9 to 5 with no promise of benefits, promotions or raises! Now that Uranus is in Taurus, it’s forcing the world to see the value of working smarter, not harder. After all, working long hours and moving through bumper-to-bumper traffic every day of the week doesn’t necessarily increase anyone’s productivity.

In addition to being an empowerment tool, astrology quenches your curiosities and helps you become more self-aware. And when it comes to your career, there’s no better time to talk about the ways that astrology can help you reach your ultimate potential. Having said that, the majority of you are probably familiar with your sun, moon and rising sign, which will come in handy as you continue reading. However, in astrology, the main thing you should be looking at when making plans for your career is your Midheaven (AKA your 10th house of reputation, social status and public image). The zodiac sign that rules over your Midheaven describes the energy you project into the professional world, making it easier to understand what type of career you’d thrive in.

Without further ado, read below for the career you should have, according to your zodiac sign. Don’t forget to read for your rising sign, too!

Your Ideal Career, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Your courage, strength and audacity is a magnificent thing, Aries! Your Saturn-ruled Midheaven is no exception, Aries. Having a 10th house cusp in the structured and pragmatic sign of Capricorn may not be the easiest to master at first but, by that same token, the discipline and grind come with the turf. The irony of this is that despite your bold, fiery and daring persona, you typically pride yourself on your ability to bravely climb the professional ladder, making you more attracted to traditional occupations and strenuous career roles. You are the leader of the zodiac, after all, which is why you’re often celebrated for your many hard-earned achievements. The truth is, the more you have to work for it, the more likely you are to want it. You respect those who persevere through blood, sweat and tears (and it shows).

Careers: firefighter, performer, business owner, professional athlete, government official, political figure, professional gamer

Taurus

Your zodiac sign is notorious for being stubborn, as well as having the desire to shamelessly revel in sensual pleasures, but there’s so much more to you than meets the eye, Taurus. Believe it or not, your revolutionary Aquarius Midheaven is partly to do with your professional spontaneity and avant-garde approach, which tends to catch the world off guard more often than not. The best part? Your ride-or-die loyalty could never go unnoticed, at least not when it comes to being a guiding light for “the people,” which goes hand-in-hand with the collective and worldly mindset of Aquarius. Sounds contradicting for your slow-and-steady *fixed* earth element, but the more eccentric, offbeat and innovative you are in your career, the more likely you are to succeed! The world may never see you coming, but you’re a brilliant visionary nonetheless.

Careers: artist, chef, designer, entrepreneur, engineer, celebrity stylist, digital marketing, financial advisor

Gemini

Is there anything you *can’t* do, Gemini? After all, you’re adaptable, brilliant and multifaceted! Your mutable genius goes hand-in-hand with your all-encompassing Pisces Midheaven. First and foremost, your mercurial superpower is next-level, improving your ability to communicate, write and give public speeches. However, the part of you that not everyone sees is your is your selflessness, and sense of empathy in the workplace. This is all thanks to the fact that your Midheaven is in artisic and empathetic Pisces! When you take charge, you’re less concerned about gaining respect and collecting accolades. Instead, the more room you have to freely observe, wander and tap into your imagination, the more inspired you become! Governed by dreamy Neptune (and optimistic Jupiter, according to traditional astrology), many of you can cultivate the creativity behind your rose-colored lens, unless you prefer to play magician with your magical problem-solving skills.

Careers: writer, journalist, storyteller, editor, communications, media producer, public relations, advertisement

Cancer

Your sensitivity is your divine gift, which makes you a natural-born pioneer, Cancer. You’re a cardinal sign, which makes you a go-getter to your core! You also have a Mars-ruled 10th house cusp, making you equally as inspiring and ambitious as you are passionate. In other words, don’t be afraid to take the lead when it pertains to professional matters. This could appear as contradicting to your ultra-sweet Cancer archetype, but the truth is that your nurturing abilities don’t always have to revolve around home and family. You can just as easily nurture your career with those strengths! Similar to your fiery Midheaven sign, which happens to be in Aries, your instincts are your superpower, but your tenacity is also a force to be reckoned with. Having said that, you’re intuitively drawn to support, and this is one of the many qualities that make you such an incredible leader. You’re also quite the risk taker—not to mention competitive—but it’s all to your benefit.

Careers: athlete, teacher, veterinarian, life coach, chef, motivational speaker, obstetrician gynecologist, stay-at-home-parent

Leo

Lights, camera, action! You’re the celebrity of the zodiac and there’s no use in denying it, Leo. In addition to being ruled by the sun—the center of the universe—your warm disposition also brings joy to the rest of the world. A symbol of your heart center, physical identity and soul purpose, the sun is a guiding light as are your unique talents, and childlike passions. And though the world is well-aware of your regal leadership skills, they’re hardly ever prepared for your persistence and stubborn ambitions. This is all thanks to your Taurus Midheaven, which understands that slow and steady wins the race. You’re OK with taking your time, just as long as you’re also winning, of course. More importantly, there’s something extra sparkly about having a Venus-ruled 10th house cusp! Your natural-born charisma and artistic sensibility is a major aspect of your career. In fact, it validates your call to bring more love, beauty and pleasure to the world around you.

Careers: artist, actor, illustrator, musician, model, performer, teacher, burlesque dancer, business owner, creative director

Virgo

To say you’re incredibly hands-on in the workplace would be an understatement, Virgo. And although you’re so much more than an excellent strategist and a problem-solver, these are some of the many qualities that validate your sparkling professionalism. You also thrive in fast-paced environments and this is no coincidence. You have a Mercury-ruled 10th house cusp, which adds to your innate versatility and mental stamina. Plus, Mercury—planet of communication and logic—happens to be your ruling planet altogether! Thanks to your brilliant Gemini Midheaven, you’re an incredible team player and a very versatile thinker in the workplace. You typically feel the most empowered when you’re able to wear many different hats, as you’re mastering the art of being a “jack of all trades.” However, that doesn’t mean you’re a master of none. In fact, you can easily master them all. Using your voice and relaying the “message” is also an integral part of your mission, because your words carry weight.

Careers: author, analyst, detective, editor, engineer, writer, technician, news anchor, literary agent, surgeon

Libra

Because you’re ruled by Libra, you’re very much admired for your natural-born beauty, charm and grace, Libra. Despite being blessed with an excellent sense of style and a unique understanding of design, many of you take pride in your diplomatic abilities and justice-seeking personality. Your zodiac sign’s archetype is symbolized by scales which validates your high level of empathy, relatability and your knack for seeing both sides of a situation. You are the bridge between the pro and the con, Libra! It’s no wonder your Midheaven is in Cancer and ruled by the emotional moon, as you are equally as sensitive as you are protective when it comes to your professional endeavors. There is, however, a dark side to having a moody Midheaven in Cancer, as you are prone to being wishy washy about your decisions. It’s important to set firm boundaries, namely with regards to your work vs. life balance. You have so much love to give and the world expects a lot from you because of it. Don’t lose your balance!

Careers: artist, realtor, cosmetologist, judge, lawyer, psychologist, therapist, beauty blogger, interior designer

Scorpio

If it doesn’t set your soul on fire, then you’re simply not interested, Scorpio. That’s not too much to ask for, right? You’re one of the most passionate signs in the zodiac, but your penetrating devotion and secretive flair is feared by many. There’s no such thing as the word “maybe” in your world, which is both impressive and wildly intimidating. You’re polarizing to those around you, but with your zodiac sign’s association Pluto—planet of transactions—your ability to get a return on your investments is off the charts. After all, Pluto is an incredibly controversial planet in the astrology world, but this is precisely where your cinematic Leo Midheaven comes into play. Drama? It all depends on the mood you’re in that day. In addition to your go-big-or-go-home mindset, you’re also unapologetically flamboyant with your passion projects and professional persona. You’re stubborn, intense and hungry for success. And fellow Scorpio (Leo Midheaven) native Katy Perry said it perfectly in her 2013 hit single “Roar.” You’ve got that professional “it” factor, and you’re always ready to put on the performance of a lifetime!

Careers: broker, actor, CEO, lawyer, professor, performer, scientist, adult entertainer, investigator, investor

Sagittarius

You’re often celebrated for your carefree attitude and go-with-the-flow mentality, but that’s not necessarily the best way to describe your professionalism, and career ethic. Don’t get it twisted, Sagittarius. You would still rather be on the go then sitting in a cubicle all day long, but your multifaceted persona is all thanks to the fact that you’re a mutable sign. This means you require variety at work, lest you get bored with monotonous day-to-day tasks. However, because your 10th house cusp is in the meticulous sign of Virgo, it might seem contradictory to your optimistic and spontaneous personality, but it’s what helps you compartmentalize, strategize and capitalize on your extraordinary ideas! Similar to the passion stemming from your fire sign power, your Midheaven’s down-to-earth qualities shine in more ways than you realize. Perhaps it’s a combination of your precision, resourcefulness and desire for perfectionism, but it is all a vehicle for the perfect execution nonetheless. However, keep in mind there’s no such thing as perfection, so try to be less critical of yourself in the process.

Careers: academia, airline pilot, publisher, entrepreneur, engineer, public speaker, standup comedian, tour guide

Capricorn

It’s not that you’re resistant to progress and innovation, Capricorn; you would simply much rather the lean on the reliability of what’s always worked! Instead of taking too many risks, you would much rather follow the rulebook, because embracing something that’s tried and true has always worked better for you. However, the best way to look at your professional personality is by remembering the fact that you are governed by the 10th house of authority, career, notoriety and reputation in the world. Taskmaster Saturn rules and fuels you, which is why you’re intuitively drawn to pragmatism, discipline and structure. Believe it or not, this Saturnian flair goes hand-in-hand with your charming Libra Midheaven, in the sense that your innate eloquence and diplomacy shines through to the rest of the world. You’re extremely charming and persuasive, which serves you well in the professional arena. And although you have no trouble standing firm and fighting to achieve your goals, the last thing you want to deal with in your professional life is strife, confrontation and disrespect. You choose to keep the peace for your own sanity.

Careers: CEO, judge, lawyer, jeweler, realtor, psychiatrist, esthetician, sales associate, social worker, director

Aquarius

Has anyone ever told you that you’re quite the enigma, Aquarius? Granted, the stereotype of your zodiac sign claims you’re the friendliest and most socially conscious, but you’re also intensely mysterious to the rest of the world. People might ask you for advice, but you don’t even know how to describe what you do in words. You have your own system and it’s not always easy for the rest of your colleagues to understand. There’s no such thing as a coincidence in astrology and your perplexing Midheaven in obsessive, secretive and committed Scorpio is here to prove it. Perhaps it’s a combination of your ultra-scientific mind and your innate ability to remain detached from your surroundings, but having a Midheaven ruled by Pluto in modern astrology validates your desire to remain incognito. Some of you may opt for security engineering if your more left-brained. However, the more spiritual and artistic Aquarians might prefer to gain notoriety in the world of witchcraft and the occult! Remember, Aquarius is the sign of the astrologer, and your Scorpio Midheaven loves the taboo aspect of such a career. You’re also incredibly gifted at reading between the lines and catching on to manipulative mind games. Use this superpower for the greater good!

Careers: astrologer, graphic designer, analyst, detective, engineer, entrepreneur, inventor, cyber security, multimedia

Pisces

Similar to your enchanting planetary ruler, Neptune, you are blessed with a great sense of empathy, compassion and spiritual wisdom. You’re also a gifted artist, which stems from how receptive you are to the undercurrents of your emotional surroundings. The possibilities for your career are endless (and you know this firsthand). Chances are, you’ve had so many different careers that you’ve honestly lost count. Similarly, your Jupiter-ruled Midheaven in Sagittarius can be equally as unpredictable as it is passionate, but your capricious personality flourishes when it can be bold, daring and spontaneous. You also carry a deep curiosity and longing when it comes to themes of self-discovery, and solving the many mysteries of the universe. And part of your soul mission requires you to trust the process, and venture into the unknown. Do you trust your inner compass? The more freedom you are given in your career, the more likely you are to thrive. Exhilarating experiences quench your lust for life and you expect the same from your professional occupation!

Careers: artist, nurse, librarian, teacher, photographer, philanthropist, spiritual advisor, filmmaker, marine biologist