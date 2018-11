What: A brass necklace with the Zodiac star sign stamped into it designed by Julie Nolan.

Why: Unlike many Zodiac-themed accessories, this necklace has a subtle, chic approach to astrological style.

How:  The long chain makes this necklace primed for layering; it would be great with another equally dainty, shorter necklace, both paired with a chic shift.

Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $58; at Anthropologie