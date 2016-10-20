Your Comprehensive Zodiac Guide to Plants and Flowers

As a bit of a plant newbie, I’m still learning how to keep tough-to-kill greenery like succulents alive. And while I’m happy to receive flowers of any sort on my birthday, I’d be hard-pressed to tell you what my favorite kind is. That’s why I was thrilled to grill Jaysen Paulson Hawthorne, a professional astrologer and herbalist, about what kinds of plants and flowers are the best fit for different sun signs, and why.

“People will be attracted to perhaps a representation of their sun sign in some way because it symbolizes what we’re looking for and attracted to,” says Hawthorne. “We often gravitate toward the plants that are in season when we were born. For instance, a lot of watery fruits and vegetables are harvested in early summer—like berries and watermelon and cucumber—so a cancer might gravitate toward watery representations in plants and flowers.” He adds that colors can play into it, as well. Cancer is a moon sign, so Cancers might like white flowers because that’s the color of the moon.

Keep in mind, as always when it comes to astrology, that advice based on your sun sign isn’t all-encompassing. Some of your sun sign’s tenets might apply to you, but if you really want to understand how the zodiac affects you, get your complete natal chart done, and then read up on the tendencies for each major planet in your chart.

Still, Hawthorne’s tips are a great place to start, especially for the botanically challenged, like me. I never realized that it sort of stressed me out not having much of an opinion about which flowers and plants I like best—now I know that because I’m an airy Gemini, I like bright flowers or richly scented plants that stimulate my mind. “Think about what’s up during the time of a person’s birth,” says Hawthorne. “What’s going on seasonally and color-wise will help you figure out what you’re attracted to if you aren’t naturally aware of it.”