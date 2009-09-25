Nicky Zimmermann of the Australian-based label Zimmermann is obsessed with her new Chloe ankle boots with buckles and zippers. “I spied them in Miami and then saw them in a magazine. They were quite a good find,” she said. “There is a rock-n-roll thing going on more so than ever before.”

The designer, in town to debut her Resort 2010 collection, has shopping in New York down to a science. “You have to hit up all the areas. I always go straight to Barneys, then to the meatpacking district, then to the West Village, across to SoHo, and then to Nolita. Then I go for a drink.”

Zimmermann’s ready-to-wear collection launched in 1989, shortly after Zimmermann graduated from design school in her native Sydney and teamed up with her sister (who serves as business manager), but it wasn’t until 1996 that the designer’s now famous swimwear line came to fruition. It was also swimwear that served as the designer’s ticket into exporting the collection internationally. Now, 13 years later and a cult following in tow, Zimmermann’s swimwear marries re-worked vintage, manipulated butterfly, floral, and zebra prints to corresponding shades of jewel-toned purple, fuchsia, Kelly green, buttercup yellow, and lilac.

“This collection has eight different stories. They are capsule collections for the same girl but different moods,” said Zimmermann. “While the theme is ‘The Girl at the Cool Pool Party,’ it’s mainly about print and color. For the Zimmermann girl, swim is as important as the pair of shoes she’s buying.”

Swimwear silhouettes include bandeaus, ruffled bikini tops, halters, maillots, tunics, and lightweight pants as cover-ups, and with prints with names like Mali Floral and Papillon.

Switching her focus to the ready-to-wear component of her label, Zimmermann said that her fall collection, titled “Woods, Witches, and Wonder,” was inspired by a spooky, forest print in a stark black and white that she stumbled upon. “I like to mix it up with different things,” she said. “This collection is a bit tougher, and there are definitely more jackets and blazers.”

Zimmermann adds that the key editorial pieces in this collection are a black stretch velvet dress with gold chain detailing hand-stitched throughout, and a laser-cut dress in silk satin.

With a major wholesale component spanning Australia to the United States, the brand has 13 stand-alone stores in Australia alone. Zimmermann is actively looking to open a freestanding store in the states, as well as consolidating and building on her wholesale business. “I want to emulate here what we have built in Australia,” said Zimmermann.