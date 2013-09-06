Nicky Zimmermann: ‘Our Swimwear Is Very Much Influenced By Our Ready to Wear’

Australian label Zimmermann, most known for its stylish, high-end swimwear, made its New York Fashion Week debut bright and early this morning inside the tents at Lincoln Center. Following a stunning Spring 2014 collection filled with frills, ultra-feminine silhouettes, and plenty of plunging backs, we caught up with head designer Nicky Zimmermann backstage.

This collection was so feminine and pretty. What were you trying to capture?

It’s called The Ringmaster, so obviously a circus influence was going on there for us. We basically found in a vintage store, an old circus costume that apparently dated back to around the 1940sL a champagne-colored jumpsuit that was heavily embroidered. We were like, ‘Wow, this could really work for us.’ We then started referencing old vintage photographs and things of circuses: the prints, the stripes, it all came from there. It was sort of about the play between the romanticism of the circus and that moody underbelly.

This is your first NYFW show ever. How is showing here different from showing back in Australia?

It’s amazing, it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a really long time. It’s the same process as when you do it everywhere else. It’s quite intensive with models and things, and it’s very competitive, but that’s a part of it. It is what it is.

How do you approach designing your iconic swimwear versus ready to wear like we saw today? We always design ready to wear first, and our swimwear is very much influenced by our ready to wear, and I think that’s why our swimwear has a point of difference. We started as a ready to wear company, not a swimwear company, and it wasn’t the other way around. We’re always drawing inspiration from what we do in the ready to wear with the swim.

Do you approach designing swimwear differently from ready to wear?

It’s the same kind of thing. You’re really just trying to get something interesting, something new, and something flattering that works on the body. That’s your aim with anything you’re making for people to wear. It may be more intricate with swim, because you’re working with smaller sections of the body, but we like to infuse the detail [no matter what].

