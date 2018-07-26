Ogle These 23 Gorgeous Mansions to Fuel Your Real Estate Goals

Look, it’s hard out there for a twenty-something. Wages are low, debt is high and we’re all just trying to make our rent. In an economy where we can’t foot the bill on an avocado toast without checking in on our checking account, we could all use an outlet that embeds us in opulent fantasy every once in a while. That’s where Zillow comes in.

Through some Faustian agreement I can’t comprehend, Zillow has gained access to info on pretty much any house that’s ever been on the market. I’ve used it to check on my childhood home and snoop on my neighbors, but my all-time favorite use is for daydreaming.

With a few simple clicks, I can browse some of the grandest mansions in the country and take virtual tours of all of them. As I peruse the photos (which show interiors and exteriors), I find myself lost in fantasy—this home is mine, this is the furniture I would buy for it, this is the life I would live in it, etc.

For a few brief moments, I can live vicariously through the people who own (or once owned) these homes—and ignore the fact that I’m doing all this from my “cozy” 500-square-foot apartment. (And I’ll admit, one of my favorite things to do in this fantasy is criticize these literal palaces for the most minor of faults. The backup master bath doesn’t even have a jacuzzi? What squalor!)

Flip through the below slideshow to find some of the dreamiest, most stunning (or at least, most intriguing) mansions I’ve come across on Zillow. Here, you’ll find remote Hawaiian getaways, luxury New York penthouse apartments, Colorado ski retreats and so much more. The sky is truly the limit here in ZillowLand.