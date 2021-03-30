This $30 Puff-Sleeve Amazon Dress Comes In SO Many Prints & Colors

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to how many springy floral dresses I can justify buying, the limit simply does not exist. I will never, ever say no to an easy piece I can dress up or down—and if it comes in multiple prints?! Even better! Catch me adding ’em all to my cart with no hesitation. Today, the dress I’m eyeing is a Zesica puff-sleeve dress, which boasts five cute colorways and a ton of positive reviews. Oh, and it’s available on Amazon, so you can impulse-buy it in a matter of clicks.

If you know me, you know I’m all about Zesica’s affordable pieces and funky, colorful patterns. A bright, printed dress is the one-and-done piece you can throw on and look instantly put-together—no breaking of the bank required. I lived in the brand’s wrap-style dress this time last year, but for 2021, I’m pretty set on the Boho Floral Maxi Dress.

This silhouette features just-puffy-enough puff sleeves, a flattering ruched bust and a flowy skirt. Ruching is a huge trend for this spring and summer (one I love because it helps me out when I opt to go braless) and as we all know, last year’s puff sleeve trend is still going very strong. For this dress in particular, you can choose to wear the sleeves on or off the shoulder, depending on your mood (or, your tanlines).

This baby comes in five colorways, including my personal fave, a neutral ivory with a rusty floral pattern that looks like it belongs on the streets of Florence, Italy. There’s also the beautiful baby blue version that I’d definitely wear if I ever got to live out my Mamma Mia fantasies in Greece. And did I mention it’s just $32.99? I’m obsessed!

Oh, and I’m not the only one who is vibing with this dress—many reviewers are singing its praises on Amazon. “Beautiful!! My new favorite dress! Fabric is so pretty and soft, colors are amazing, fit is perfect. Falls right above my ankle,” wrote reviewer Rebecca Coggins. “Fit was wonderful – TTS, but the smocking seems forgiving (if you were to size down/have a larger chest size),” wrote reviewer Georgia, “dress is lightweight, but not see through. I plan on wearing it all spring and summer!”

The only downside a handful of customers complained about? The elastic in the sleeves that gives them their perfectly-puffy shape. One shopper said the elastic made the sleeves feel a bit snug—but another claims she cut the elastic out in seconds and fell even more in love. So there are definitely ways to make it work if you aren’t all about the puff!

All in all, it’s pretty rare to find a dress this cute for under $40, so excuse me while I add at least three colorways to my cart. And probably the other two next week. What can I say—I’m ready for spring and summer fashion!