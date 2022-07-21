This $29 Flowy Maxi Dress Is The Only Dress You Need on Hot, Humid Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The humidity outside is such a bummer that I just want to hole up in my air-conditioned room 24/7. But one thing I’ve learned from a friend is that when you look good, you feel good. I didn’t think much of this statement at first, but have since come to realize that it is, indeed, true. When I finally get myself to face the heat outside, looking cute in a summer dress makes me feel so much better and appreciative of the weather. This summer, I’ve been collecting lightweight maxi dresses like a professional hoarder because they are so easy to wear and let your skin breathe from head to toe.

Next up in my maxi dress shopping lineup is Zesica’s Boho Maxi Dress. Coming in sizes S through XXL, this flowy dress is the answer to all of your daily “what do I wear today?” questions. Its length, shirred bodice, tie-up ribbon straps and straight neckline make this the perfect number to wear literally everywhere—the beach, a European getaway, brunch, errands, a wedding; you name it.

Plus, the Boho Maxi Dress comes in 26 (!!) different colorways, including a handful of fun floral prints, neutral solids and plenty of summer-ready pops of color, many of which cost under $30 on Amazon. In fact, I’m tempted to buy at least a couple of different options for some variety in my closet.

With a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon, lots of shoppers love this wardrobe staple.

“Exactly what I was looking for,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s long, flowy, the bottom isn’t see-through and the top is completely ruched all the way around so I don’t have to wear a bra with it. The shoulder ties make it extra cute and allows for lots of adjustability.”

Get out in the sun and strut your stuff in Zesica’s Boho Maxi Dress. Once you try it on, you won’t want to wear anything else this summer—and we don’t blame you.

The maxi dress is made from 100 percent viscose, a cheaper and more long-lasting alternative to silk. The material can often be found in flowy summer clothing, so you know you’re going to be comfy all day long in this dress. It’s also machine-washable, saving you constant trips to the dry cleaners.

For styling, the world is truly your oyster. I could totally see it pairing well with strappy heeled sandals, a clutch and gold jewelry for a fancier occasion, or with flat slide-on sandals, a crossbody bag and a floppy hat for a more casual look. You can really wear whatever you’d like with this dress because it’s so simple and versatile, regardless of the color or print you choose.

Take it from this shopper: “I ordered the light purple to wear to a wedding and other events and absolutely love it! It fits true to size and is very comfortable even on extremely hot and humid days since it is a thinner, flowy material (not see-through due to lining though!).”

Or this other fan: “I love this dress. I love the smooth and airy fabric, the color, the length, the way that the skirt hangs and sways. There are many ways to wear it too.”

Let this be your sign to keep adding to your dress collection. You’ll be taking this under-$30 Zesica maxi dress on and off the hanger so much this summer, sporting it to all your get-togethers, dinners, picnics and vacations.