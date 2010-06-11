Zero + Maria Cornejo Gets Into the Sunglasses Biz

Gemini frames from Zero + Maria Cornejo for Phosphorescence Sunglasses

Zero + Maria Cornejo’s future is so bright she had to design shades. In a collaboration with Phosphorescence Sunglasses, the feminine yet architectural designer fashioned three sunnies in the geometric shapes she is synonymous with referred to as the Kat, Half-Circle and Gemini styles.

But she’s not the only one Hisham Akira Bharoocha, Creative Director of Phosphorescence, invited a range of music, fashion, and art influencers to participate in the shady collaboration. Erin Wasson, United Bamboo, Rockers

NYC, Opening Ceremony, No Age and Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth also got in the game find their styles at Opening Ceremony stores and online.

Zero + Maria Cornejo for Phosphorescence’s sunglasses retail at both Zero + Maria Cornejo NYC stores for $325, are handmade by a craftsman in Japan, and feature metal frames and high quality scratch-resistant lenses.



Half Circle frames from Zero + Maria Cornejo for Phosphorescence Sunglasses



The Kat frames from Zero + Maria Cornejo for Phosphorescence Sunglasses

Zero + Maria Cornejo Stores

33 Bleecker Street, NYC 10012

807 Greenwich Street, NYC 10014

212.925.3849 |

www.zeromariacornejo.com

