Zendaya’s Wide-Leg Pants Look Is 70s-Inspired Summer Style Goals

Whether she’s stunning in an armor-inspired ensemble, wearing a sequin-covered suit, or turning heads in a gown fit for a monarch (butterfly), Zendaya’s red carpet style is consistently eye-catching—and completely on point.

Though she’s only 21, Zendaya has made a name for herself as a kind of style icon, and her daring fashion choices extend way beyond the red carpet. In fact, if her recent Instagram tells us anything, it’s that even when she’s off-duty, she still looks fucking incredible.

Yesterday, Zendaya posted two photos of herself with the caption, “1970 something…” In the photos, she’s wearing striped, wide-leg pants and a matching striped blazer over a simple white tee. And because nothing says retro like aviator glasses, she threw a pair of those on, too.

Zendaya’s look feels chic and no-fuss at the same time, making it the perfect ensemble to step out in on a breezy summer day. Plus, wide-leg pants are a gift from god, and everyone should own at least one pair.

Though I don’t know where Zendaya got the exact suit she’s wearing in her Instagram (if you have any idea, DM me, because I want it), I do know you can score a similar look at Topshop right now for $235 (Striped Wide-Leg Trousers, $115; Striped Jacket, $125).