Zendaya Understood The Assignment At The CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya never misses. That’s it! That’s the article! Just kidding, I’m happy to go in depth and give examples of her never missing—and Zendaya’s Vera Wang CFDA dress (OK, two-piece set) is a perfect Exhibit A.

Now, it goes without saying that celebrities want to look fashionable on any and all red carpets, but never more than when attending an event thrown by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, or the CFDA. Talk about a good time to get judged! If they play their cards right, they may just end up building their next great brand partnership or discovering a new favorite stylist, so the CFDA Fashion Awards are certainly an event at which you show up to show out.

And of course, when you’re Zendaya, that comes easily. Which is exactly why she was honored as the youngest-ever recipient of the Fashion Icon Award! And as the icon of the evening, she certainly understood the assignment, clad in a red two-piece set by Vera Wang.

Who said the belle of the ball has to wear a ballgown? Certainly not Zendaya.

The red-hot look featured a simple red bandeau-style top and a long red skirt that looked as if it had a bubble of a mini skirt overtop. Or maybe we could call it a balloon peplum? In a press release, the label refers to it as an asymmetrical hand-draped bubble waist. Either way, it’s full-on fantastic, and Zendaya wore it to filth.

Also clad in head-to-toe Vera Wang was Zendaya’s endlessly talented stylist, Law Roach, who of course played a big part in Zendaya’s rise to sartorial icon status. Roach’s look featured long sleeves, mismatched plaids and a voluminous skirt. And he was serving face!

Of course, so was our girl. She looked totally luminous with a light brown eye and glossy nude lips, plus brows that appeared to be freshly-laminated (Or maybe she just has an incredible brow gel? Let us know, Z!) She wore her strands in jumbo box braids that went past her butt, with an ombre finish on the ends for good measure.

And of course, there was no shortage of glitz. Zendaya accessorized to the nines with diamond earrings, a large ring, a chunky bracelet and a gorgeous diamond necklace, all by Bulgari.

Not to take the spotlight off of Zendaya (which is pretty impossible to do, anyway) but there were also a ton of incredible designers honored during the evening’s festivities. Christopher John Rogers napped American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens won American Accessories Designer of the Year and Edvin Thompson of Theopilio won American Emerging Designer of the Year. Three of my favorites—we love to see it!

Still, my girl Z really stole the night. And after the looks she’s been serving during the Dune press tour, I think we can all agree the Fashion Icon Award is well-deserved! In the past, this notable achievement has been awarded to other red carpet gems including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell, so Zendaya is in wonderful company. Congratulations, Queen!